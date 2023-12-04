Duncan Ferguson seeks Caley Thistle reaction after late collapse against Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson seeks Caley Thistle reaction after late collapse against Raith Rovers

Inverness can return to winning ways by defeating off-form Queen's Park at Hampden this weekend.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson wants his side to take on board lessons from their 2-1 defeat to Raith Rovers at the weekend. Image: SNS Group

Boss Duncan Ferguson is urging Caley Thistle to react to their first defeat under him as they seek to return to winning ways at Hampden this weekend.

A 1-0 lead turned into a late 2-1 loss against Raith Rovers at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

Billy Mckay’s headed opener was followed by Lewis Vaughan’s strike and Jamie Gullan’s stoppage-time winner from the spot.

In a weekend where most games were frozen off, the result shot Rovers to within one point of Championship leaders Dundee United and kept ICT seventh ahead of their Saturday trip to tackle off-form Queen’s Park in Glasgow.

Ferguson’s start to his managerial tenure at Inverness had amounted to three wins and three draws in the league and 2-0 Scottish Cup victory over Cowdenbeath.

Billy Mckay’s header put Inverness ahead against Raith Rovers, who scored twice late on to win 2-1. Image: SNS

‘We need to learn from our mistakes’

Being so close to beating title challengers Raith, who had not won on their previous 18 visits, was sore for Ferguson, who wants his players to take heed of where they went wrong in those key closing minutes.

He said: “We were going to lose a game. It was just about the way it happened. We pushed Raith all the way.

“Raith have only lost one game all season, but going into the 87th minute against us, they were losing their second game.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t see the game out.

“We need to learn from that and learn from our mistakes and push on to the next game.”

ICT failed to clear lines for penalty

Ferguson felt failing to double their advantage during their strongest spell opened the door for Raith to stage their dramatic comeback.

He said: “I thought the first half was a poor performance. Raith were much, much better than us.

“We managed to go in at half-time with a clean sheet. We were chuffed, because we knew we could do much better in the second half.

“In the second half, we had some good chances. We got our noses in front after scoring a good goal.

Raith Rovers’ Sam Stanton draws a foul and penalty from a challenge by Inverness’ Luis Longstaff, which secured a 2-1 win for the visitors on Saturday. Image: SNS Group

“Then we had a good chance on the counter-attack in the second half with Luis (Longstaff), but he couldn’t quite get it away and the keeper (Kevin Dabrowski) made a good save. We also hit the bar (with Max Anderson’s shot), but we just couldn’t get the second goal.

“We couldn’t clear our lines, especially for their penalty, when we had three or four chances to get rid of the ball.

“Losing with a penalty in the 94th minute was a tough way to lose, considering we’re on three points on the 87th minute.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t see the game out to get a draw. Once you concede one, don’t concede another one.”

Queen’s Park’s Barry Hepburn (left) and Inverness ace David Carson in action on the opening day of the season when the Glasgow side were 2-1 winners. Image: SNS Group

Queen’s Park winless in 10 matches

Inverness will view their match against Queen’s Park at the national stadium on Saturday as a great chance to kick-start a new unbeaten run.

ICT are seventh in the table, while Queen’s Park, who won 2-1 in the Highlands on the opening day of the season, are winless in their last 10 games in all competitions. Their last league victory was on August 19 when they won 1-0 at Arbroath.

The Spiders are level on 13 points with Caley Thistle on the same amount of fixtures, but sit one spot lower on goal difference.

It will be ICT’s first trip back to Hampden since they lost 3-1 to Celtic in last season’s Scottish Cup final in June.

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness Caley Thistle and Raith Rovers players in action
Caley Thistle fan view: Inverness left vulnerable by substitutions
Caley Thistle's David Wotherspoon, left, with fellow forward Billy Mckay.
Billy Mckay keen for Caley Thistle to strike deal with David Wotherspoon
Raith Rovers' Jamie Gullan wins it from the spot at Inverness.
Duncan Ferguson reacts to losing first Caley Thistle game late on against Raith Rovers
Caley Jags defender Danny Devine.
Danny Devine: Caley Thistle's set-up works under Duncan Ferguson
Caledonian STadium - home of Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Image: SNS.
Caledonian Stadium to host Inverness Caledonian Thistle Women's Scottish Cup tie against Rangers
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson urges Caley Thistle to rise to Raith Rovers' challenge
Caley Jags manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson bids to deal in David Wotherspoon
Inverness midfielder Charlie Gilmour is challenged by Ayr's Ben Dempsey.
Charlie Gilmour pinpoints why Duncan Ferguson is a hit as Caley Thistle boss
Former Caley Thistle striker Steven Hislop.
Steven Hislop: Caley Thistle must be on guard for impressive Raith Rovers
Caley Thistle defender Wallace Duffy, right, and Cowdenbeath's Robbie McNab.
Wallace Duffy happy for Caley Thistle to 'fly under radar' in quest for Championship…