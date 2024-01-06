Morgan Boyes scores brace as Caley Thistle defeat hosts Ayr United 3-1

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson was thrilled his men emerged as 3-1 winners from a “six-pointer” fixture at Ayr United in the Championship.

Billy Mckay’s first half opener from a home slip-up gave ICT the lead and a Morgan Boyes header doubled the scoreline early in the second half with his first goal for the club since joining on loan from Livingston last summer.

Boyes headed home another goal to make it 3-1, but Logan Chalmers swiftly scored to offer a glimmer of hope to under-fire United, whose manager Lee Bullen is under real pressure from angry fans.

This was ICT’s first league victory since December 9 and not only did it move them above their opponents into seventh but puts them within six points of the top four.

Ferguson was banned from the touchline for a second time this season following his red card in Tuesday’s disappointing 2-0 loss at Airdrie.

Lowly Queen’s Park’s 2-1 Friday night win against injury-ravaged Dunfermline Athletic put the cat amongst the pigeons at the foot of the table going into Saturday’s fixtures, with ICT beginning the day only one point ahead of 10th position.

Ferguson, who was thrilled to have risen up one place, said: “It’s not our best performance but it is a good result.

“It is one of our best results in terms of being at this point in the season after the bit of a bad run we’ve been on.

“All of a sudden, we have only lost one in four games. Everything is looking a bit better. Had we lost, we’d be a bit cut adrift at the bottom.

“I felt we were worthy winners. There were moments in the game where we got a few breaks, like the first goal which gave us a wee bit of confidence and momentum. Ayr gifted us the first goal. From then on, we did well over the next 70 minutes.

“It was a massive six-pointer for us. We’ve played better but to come away from home and score three goals against a team around about us in the league is really pleasing. I thought we were worthy winners, even though they had their moments.

“Our goalkeeper Mark Ridgers was excellent.

“All top teams need a top, top goalkeeper. He is probably the best goalkeeper in the league. Mark stood up at the right moments and made crucial saves, particularly in the first half.”

Boyes’ brace delights boss Ferguson

And he spared a word for his unlikely two-goal hero.

He added: “Morgan got himself into good areas and was in the middle of the goals to head them in. We put good balls in for him, including a corner kick.

“It was good to see Morgan score and he also defended well.

“We defended our box well when we were put under pressure, apart from their goal when our guy slipped.

“Morgan did well and it was a great brace for him. I was made up for him.”

Sides in real need of a league victory

This was a match in which both sides were desperate to win, given their current dips in form.

Ayr’s midweek 3-0 loss at in-form Morton made it just one victory in their last nine league fixtures.

For ICT, since beating Ayr 3-1 in the Highlands on November 11, they had just won twice – once against Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Cup and a 4-1 victory against Queen’s Park at Hampden.

On Tuesday, Ferguson kicked off with Nathan Shaw and Luis Longstaff in attack, leaving main striker Billy Mckay on the bench until the start of the season half.

This time, Mckay was back leading the line, supported up top by Shaw and Max Anderson tucked just behind him. Danny Devine returned to the heart of the defence, with David Carson favoured on the right in place of Jake Davidson.

Ridgers twice called into early action

Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers pulled off a fine early diving save to push a dipping drive from Logan Chalmers, a Dundee United loanee at ICT in 2022.

And the keeper was called into action again when he had to deal with a low effort from Jack Young amid a good response from the hosts.

Despite the encouraging play at times for United, the home support were mostly hushed, not exactly backing their team, such are the nerves around Somerset Park right now.

That mood darkened on 29 minutes when, from nothing much, Caley Thistle took the lead.

Anderson chased a heavy ball and won it from keeper Charlie Albinson, who slipped, and the ICT man lined up Billy Mckay, who supplied the easiest finish for his ninth goal this term.

50’ | Anton Dowds has the ball in the back of the net but it is called offside Ayr [0 – 1] Inverness#WeAreUnited — Ayr United (@AyrUnitedFC) January 6, 2024

Boyes nets twice to help ICT net win

Ayr were offered a boost – for a moment – when Anton Dowds met a Jamie Murphy cross to nudge the ball past Ridgers early in the second period, but the offside flag robbed him of the glory. It seemed to lift the home supporters.

However, not long after conceding a hotly-disputed free-kick, Boyes nodded home his first ICT goal when he met a cross from Cammy Harper.

And, on 63 minutes, it was same again as Boyes got just enough on his header this time to score, this time from Harper’s corner.

The anger rang from the stands, in contrast to the delight from the ICT support.

Chalmers, however, got Ayr on the scoresheet when he coolly rifled a high close-range shot past Ridgers after weaving space for himself in the box.

AYR UNITED (4-2-3-1): Albinson 6, Ahui 7, Stanger 6, McGinty 6, Reading 7, Dempsey 6, Young 6, Chalmers 7, Smith 6 (Bryden 61), Murphy 7 (Amartey 74), Dowds 6 (McKenzie 86).

Subs not used: Mutch (GK), Rose, Syla, Senga, Watret, McAllister.

CALEY THISTLE (3-4-2-1): Ridgers 7, Duffy 6, Devine 6, Boyes 7, Carson 6, Gilmour 6, Welsh 7 (Longstaff 69), Anderson 7, Harper 6, Billy Mckay 6 (Brooks 82), Shaw 6.

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Delaney, Doran, Davidson, Thompson, Sheridan, Ujdur.

Referee: Gavin Duncan.

Star Man: Mark Ridgers.