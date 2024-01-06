Morgan Boyes scores brace as Caley Thistle defeat hosts Ayr United 3-1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morgan Boyes scores brace as Caley Thistle defeat hosts Ayr United 3-1

First goals for on-loan Livi defender Boyes seals first ICT win in six matches as boss Duncan Ferguson can breathe easier after moving up the Championship table.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Morgan Boyes celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 2-0 to Inverness.
Morgan Boyes celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 2-0 to Inverness. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson was thrilled his men emerged as 3-1 winners from a “six-pointer” fixture at Ayr United in the Championship.

Billy Mckay’s first half opener from a home slip-up gave ICT the lead and a Morgan Boyes header doubled the scoreline early in the second half with his first goal for the club since joining on loan from Livingston last summer.

Boyes headed home another goal to make it 3-1, but Logan Chalmers swiftly scored to offer a glimmer of hope to under-fire United, whose manager Lee Bullen is under real pressure from angry fans.

This was ICT’s first league victory since December 9 and not only did it move them above their opponents into seventh but puts them within six points of the top four.

Ferguson was banned from the touchline for a second time this season following his red card in Tuesday’s disappointing 2-0 loss at Airdrie.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson in the stand at Somerset Park.

Lowly Queen’s Park’s 2-1 Friday night win against injury-ravaged Dunfermline Athletic put the cat amongst the pigeons at the foot of the table going into Saturday’s fixtures, with ICT beginning the day only one point ahead of 10th position.

Ferguson, who was thrilled to have risen up one place, said: “It’s not our best performance but it is a good result.

“It is one of our best results in terms of being at this point in the season after the bit of a bad run we’ve been on.

“All of a sudden, we have only lost one in four games. Everything is looking a bit better. Had we lost, we’d be a bit cut adrift at the bottom.

“I felt we were worthy winners. There were moments in the game where we got a few breaks, like the first goal which gave us a wee bit of confidence and momentum. Ayr gifted us the first goal. From then on, we did well over the next 70 minutes.

“It was a massive six-pointer for us. We’ve played better but to come away from home and score three goals against a team around about us in the league is really pleasing. I thought we were worthy winners, even though they had their moments.

“Our goalkeeper Mark Ridgers was excellent.

“All top teams need a top, top goalkeeper. He is probably the best goalkeeper in the league. Mark stood up at the right moments and made crucial saves, particularly in the first half.”

Boyes’ brace delights boss Ferguson

And he spared a word for his unlikely two-goal hero.

He added: “Morgan got himself into good areas and was in the middle of the goals to head them in. We put good balls in for him, including a corner kick.

“It was good to see Morgan score and he also defended well.

“We defended our box well when we were put under pressure, apart from their goal when our guy slipped.

“Morgan did well and it was a great brace for him. I was made up for him.”

Sides in real need of a league victory

This was a match in which both sides were desperate to win, given their current dips in form.

Ayr’s midweek 3-0 loss at in-form Morton made it just one victory in their last nine league fixtures.

For ICT, since beating Ayr 3-1 in the Highlands on November 11, they had just won twice – once against Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Cup and a 4-1 victory against Queen’s Park at Hampden.

Inverness players celebrate Billy Mckay's goal to make it 1-0.
Inverness players celebrate Billy Mckay’s goal to make it 1-0. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

On Tuesday, Ferguson kicked off with Nathan Shaw and Luis Longstaff in attack, leaving main striker Billy Mckay on the bench until the start of the season half.

This time, Mckay was back leading the line, supported up top by Shaw and Max Anderson tucked just behind him. Danny Devine returned to the heart of the defence, with David Carson favoured on the right in place of Jake Davidson.

Ridgers twice called into early action

Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers pulled off a fine early diving save to push a dipping drive from Logan Chalmers, a Dundee United loanee at ICT in 2022.

And the keeper was called into action again when he had to deal with a low effort from Jack Young amid a good response from the hosts.

Despite the encouraging play at times for United, the home support were mostly hushed, not exactly backing their team, such are the nerves around Somerset Park right now.

That mood darkened on 29 minutes when, from nothing much, Caley Thistle took the lead.

Inverness forward Billy Mckay rolls the ball into the net to make it 1-0. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Anderson chased a heavy ball and won it from keeper Charlie Albinson, who slipped, and the ICT man lined up Billy Mckay, who supplied the easiest finish for his ninth goal this term.

Boyes nets twice to help ICT net win

Ayr were offered a boost – for a moment – when Anton Dowds met a Jamie Murphy cross to nudge the ball past Ridgers early in the second period, but the offside flag robbed him of the glory. It seemed to lift the home supporters.

However, not long after conceding a hotly-disputed free-kick, Boyes nodded home his first ICT goal when he met a cross from Cammy Harper.

And, on 63 minutes, it was same again as Boyes got just enough on his header this time to score, this time from Harper’s corner.

The anger rang from the stands, in contrast to the delight from the ICT support.

Chalmers, however, got Ayr on the scoresheet when he coolly rifled a high close-range shot past Ridgers after weaving space for himself in the box.

Ayr’s Logan Chalmers pulls one back. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

AYR UNITED (4-2-3-1): Albinson 6, Ahui 7, Stanger 6, McGinty 6, Reading 7, Dempsey 6, Young 6, Chalmers 7, Smith 6 (Bryden 61), Murphy 7 (Amartey 74), Dowds 6 (McKenzie 86).

Subs not used: Mutch (GK), Rose, Syla, Senga, Watret, McAllister.

CALEY THISTLE (3-4-2-1): Ridgers 7, Duffy 6, Devine 6, Boyes 7, Carson 6, Gilmour 6, Welsh 7 (Longstaff 69), Anderson 7, Harper 6, Billy Mckay 6 (Brooks 82), Shaw 6.

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Delaney, Doran, Davidson, Thompson, Sheridan, Ujdur.

Referee: Gavin Duncan.

Star Man: Mark Ridgers.

