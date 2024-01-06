A96 near Keith closed in both directions due to overturned HGV

The A96 near Keith in Moray has been closed in both directions after a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) overturned on the busy route.

The incident happened at around 5.25pm this evening on the Aberdeen to Inverness road at Blackhillock, which lies to the south of Keith.

A local diversion has been put in place.

Police are on the scene, while crews from Amey – who operate the A96 on behalf of Transport Scotland – are also there to assist with the situation.

