Alex Samuel hungry for games and goals with Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Alex Samuel hungry for games and goals with Caley Thistle

The Ross County striker scored on his ICT debut the day after securing a loan switch from Premiership neighbours Ross County.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
On-loan Ross County striker Alex Samuel is determined to add to his debut goal while on loan at Caley Thistle.
On-loan Ross County striker Alex Samuel is determined to add to his debut goal while on loan at Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

Alex Samuel is determined to get sharper with a run of competitive game-time to help Caley Thistle push up the Championship table.

The striker secured a loan move on Friday with Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness, switching from Premiership Ross County until May. 

The 28-year-old repaid the ICT manager for handing him his debut on Saturday with a strong shift and a debut goal in their 4-0 Scottish Cup fourth-round victory against Lowland League Broomhill. 

While County were crashing out at the hands of Partick Thistle, ICT were avoiding any slip-ups, with Samuel recovering from seeing his penalty saved by tucking away the second goal of the afternoon.

Alex Samuel, right, challenges Broomhill’s Patrick Moy. Image: SNS

Lack of starts for Ross County

The Welshman, who was snapped up by ex-Staggies boss Malky Mackay from Wycombe Wanderers in 2021, battled back from a crucial ligament injury in his first year in the Highlands. 

However, he’s never been a regular, with eight of his 13 appearances last term being from the bench.

That said, he started and impressed in key run-in games as County stayed up via the play-off final triumph against Partick.

This season, 15 of his 16 County appearances have also been as a substitute – and he’s yet to get the nod to kick off games under current boss Derek Adams.

With Inverness losing out on signing David Wotherspoon to Dundee United, the swoop for striker Samuel was rubber-stamped to help boost their attacking options.

Alex Samuel is denied this time by Broomhill goalkeeper Luke Scullion. Image: SNS

Debut start appreciated by Samuel

Samuel appreciated being given the immediate chance to shine by Ferguson less than 24 hours after the deal was confirmed.

He said: “I absolutely loved it.

“I have come in and the gaffer has put me in the team straight away. That shows the intent.

“I’d heard they play good football here, but to be actually in the team to experience that was great.

“I was happy to get a goal. It was a shame about the penalty, but I am glad to get off the mark.

“I want to help take Inverness up the Championship table now. I have come here to work my socks off.

“I’ll give everything, that’s who I am, and let’s see where it goes.”

Striker kept cool after spot-kick miss

After his penalty, which was won by Aaron Doran, was saved by Broomhill goalkeeper Luke Scullion, Samuel remained confident he’d have another opportunity to score, and he guided home a shot following a header from on-loan Wigan defender James Carragher.

He said: “That was the important thing – I knew I was going to get another opportunity.

“It was a case of making sure you’re in the right position to grab a goal and thankfully I was.

“It was great to get the first one off the mark. We can now focus on Raith Rovers on Saturday.”

Alex Samuel celebrates after scoring for ICT against Broomhill. Image: SNS

Supportive Ferguson helped Samuel

And Samuel, who had a spell with Championship side Morton in 2015-2016, stressed that no amount of daily grind on the training pitch can beat being given the chance to prove your worth in competitive games.

He added: “All I need now is games. It doesn’t matter how much you train, match-fitness is what you need and you get that on the park.

“To get those minutes in the legs on Saturday was fantastic. I am looking forward to my four or five months at Inverness.

“The manager has been so supportive. I came in on Friday and it was a really quick turnover.

“He made me feel so welcome and that’s what you need in a gaffer. I really appreciate that.”

‘Heart and passion’ is with Inverness

Samuel explained that all thoughts about what may lie ahead on his return to Dingwall this summer are on ice because he wants to show what he can do for their Highland neighbours.

He said: “My heart and passion now is with Inverness.

“I’m a Ross County player and I care for them too, but I’m here to do my best for Inverness.”

Samuel sets sights on Raith Rovers

Inverness return to league action on Saturday with a trip to second-top Raith Rovers, who have lost three games on the spin, including the weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Premiership Livingston in the Scottish Cup. 

ICT, who are seventh, have won just one of their last seven league games, but Samuel is hopeful they can get one over title-chaser Rovers.

He said: “If you apply yourself and put in 100%, then we’re confident we can come away with three points.

“I know Kyle Turner (who is on loan at Rovers from County) and Keith Watson (former Staggies’ captain), but this is one we’re looking forward to.

“It will be good for me to work towards that game. Saturday was the first time I’d met everyone at Inverness, which was nice.”

More from Caley Thistle

Bojan Miovski celebrates his opening goal for Aberdeen at Clyde. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Home ties for Aberdeen and Caley Thistle; Brora or Cove heading…
Cliftonville's Ben Wilson celescoring against Dungannon Swifts. Image: Shutterstock.
Caley Thistle linked with in-form Cliftonville striker Ben Wilson and loan move for Dundee's…
Alex Samuel scores to make it 2-0 for ICT. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson hails snow heroes as Caley Thistle make Scottish Cup progress against Broomhill
Caley Jags midfielder David Carson in action against Ayr United. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's David Carson eyes more big Scottish Cup moments
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson targets fresh Caley Thistle Scottish Cup push - but is wary of…
Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS
Ross County striker Alex Samuel makes loan switch to Highland rivals Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle player hunt could go the distance
Sean Welsh applauds the Inverness fans after the 3-1 win at Ayr United on Saturday.
Sean Welsh reveals three reasons why he left Caley Thistle for Queen's Park
Caledonian Stadium.
Police launch investigation after Inverness Caledonian Thistle supporter injured by 'flare'
Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran.
Caley Thistle's Aaron Doran enjoying Duncan Ferguson's attack-minded approach