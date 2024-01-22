Buckie Thistle’s Josh Peters on his big moment against Celtic

Josh Peters came agonisingly close to delivering a magic moment for Buckie Thistle at Parkhead – and admitted normally he would score.

With the Hoops leading 2-0 shortly before half-time, the Jags striker raced through on goal but was repelled by goalkeeper Joe Hart.

It was the Breedon Highland League team’s best chance during the 5-0 Scottish Cup fourth round defeat.

Reflecting on the game and his chance, Peters said: “It was tough. We expected it to be tough anyway but I thought we did ourselves credit and battled away the whole game.

“We created a couple of chances, and myself on another day I would bury it normally.

“But it was just one of those things and they went up the park and scored ten seconds later.

“It’s inevitable that they’re going to have loads of chances and a lot of the ball.

“We had a game plan and we stuck to it and it could have been a lot worse. I thought we did ourselves proud and the Highland League proud.

“I was thinking about a million different things (when he went through on the Celtic goal). I thought I was under more pressure than I was.

“I think it did catch me off guard how easily I got in behind. When you are playing at that level you need to put away your chances, you’re not going to get many.

“To be fair I got contact on it and Joe Hart saved it. On another day it could have scuffed under his foot but it didn’t.”

Catch up with cousin Welsh

After the game Peters swapped shirts with his cousin Stephen Welsh.

Unfortunately the pair weren’t on the pitch at the same time with Peters subbed in the 72nd minute and Welsh coming on seven minutes later.

Peters, 27, added: “I thought it was the right thing to do (to ask for Welsh’s shirt).

“I don’t think his mum and dad would have been proud if I bypassed him and asked for someone else’s.

“I gave him mine as well, whether it’s in the bin or not I don’t know!

“Our families were on both sides of the crowd, it was a huge day for them and we saw them at the end.

“It was good to see him back because he’s been out for a while injury wise and it’s good to see him get back in contention.

“We will have a couple of drinks. I did see him after the game when we swapped shirts and Celtic were kind enough to let us in the changing room and a lot of the boys got photos.

“It’s a big thing especially some of the boys in our team who are big Celtic fans.

“There are some big names in that dressing room as well so it’s a one-off, it probably won’t happen again for a lot of folk.

“Of course it would have been nice to play at the same time as him.

“I would have been directly up against him but it’s still a great experience for myself and hopefully I get to do it again.”