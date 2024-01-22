Buckie Thistle’s Josh Peters on his big moment against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle’s Josh Peters on his big moment against Celtic

The striker had the Jags' best chance against the Hoops but couldn't find the net.

By Callum Law
Josh Peters, right, of Buckie Thistle challenges Celtic's Liam Scales. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media
Josh Peters, right, of Buckie Thistle challenges Celtic's Liam Scales. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media

Josh Peters came agonisingly close to delivering a magic moment for Buckie Thistle at Parkhead – and admitted normally he would score.

With the Hoops leading 2-0 shortly before half-time, the Jags striker raced through on goal but was repelled by goalkeeper Joe Hart.

It was the Breedon Highland League team’s best chance during the 5-0 Scottish Cup fourth round defeat.

Reflecting on the game and his chance, Peters said: “It was tough. We expected it to be tough anyway but I thought we did ourselves credit and battled away the whole game.

“We created a couple of chances, and myself on another day I would bury it normally.

“But it was just one of those things and they went up the park and scored ten seconds later.

“It’s inevitable that they’re going to have loads of chances and a lot of the ball.

Josh Peters, right, going through on goal for Buckie against Celtic.

“We had a game plan and we stuck to it and it could have been a lot worse. I thought we did ourselves proud and the Highland League proud.

“I was thinking about a million different things (when he went through on the Celtic goal). I thought I was under more pressure than I was.

“I think it did catch me off guard how easily I got in behind. When you are playing at that level you need to put away your chances, you’re not going to get many.

“To be fair I got contact on it and Joe Hart saved it. On another day it could have scuffed under his foot but it didn’t.”

Catch up with cousin Welsh

After the game Peters swapped shirts with his cousin Stephen Welsh.

Unfortunately the pair weren’t on the pitch at the same time with Peters subbed in the 72nd minute and Welsh coming on seven minutes later.

Peters, 27, added: “I thought it was the right thing to do (to ask for Welsh’s shirt).

“I don’t think his mum and dad would have been proud if I bypassed him and asked for someone else’s.

“I gave him mine as well, whether it’s in the bin or not I don’t know!

“Our families were on both sides of the crowd, it was a huge day for them and we saw them at the end.

The Buckie squad after their defeat to Celtic.

“It was good to see him back because he’s been out for a while injury wise and it’s good to see him get back in contention.

“We will have a couple of drinks. I did see him after the game when we swapped shirts and Celtic were kind enough to let us in the changing room and a lot of the boys got photos.

“It’s a big thing especially some of the boys in our team who are big Celtic fans.

“There are some big names in that dressing room as well so it’s a one-off, it probably won’t happen again for a lot of folk.

“Of course it would have been nice to play at the same time as him.

“I would have been directly up against him but it’s still a great experience for myself and hopefully I get to do it again.”

More from Highland League

Josh Peters, right, of Buckie Thistle challenges Celtic's Liam Scales. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media
Scottish Cup draw: Home ties for Aberdeen and Caley Thistle; Brora or Cove heading…
Josh Peters, right, of Buckie Thistle challenges Celtic's Liam Scales. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media
Graeme Stewart's pride in Buckie Thistle's performance against Celtic
Josh Peters, right, of Buckie Thistle challenges Celtic's Liam Scales. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media
Buckie Thistle take plenty of plaudits in Scottish Cup defeat to Celtic
Josh Peters, right, of Buckie Thistle challenges Celtic's Liam Scales. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media
Gallery: Buckie Thistle fans soak up Celtic Park atmosphere ahead of Scottish Cup tie
Josh Peters, right, of Buckie Thistle challenges Celtic's Liam Scales. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media
Callum Haspell pleased to step up after switch from Rothes to Queen's Park
Josh Peters, right, of Buckie Thistle challenges Celtic's Liam Scales. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media
Snow clearing effort rewarded for Banks o' Dee with win against Inverurie Locos
Josh Peters, right, of Buckie Thistle challenges Celtic's Liam Scales. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media
Buckie Thistle's Dale Wood out to make it difficult for his Celtic heroes
Josh Peters, right, of Buckie Thistle challenges Celtic's Liam Scales. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media
Banks o' Dee defeat Inverurie Locos in only Highland League game to beat the…
Josh Peters, right, of Buckie Thistle challenges Celtic's Liam Scales. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media
Garry Farquhar says income from Celtic tie can set Buckie Thistle up for a…
Josh Peters, right, of Buckie Thistle challenges Celtic's Liam Scales. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media
'It would be the biggest upset ever' - Graeme Stewart rallies Buckie Thistle as…