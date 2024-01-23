Caley Thistle’s Adam Brooks targets starts after Scottish Cup brace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle’s Adam Brooks targets starts after Scottish Cup brace

Ex-Celtic reserve striker is keen to make a first-team breakthrough after his second half goals helped ICT progress.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle forward Adam Brooks scores the first of his two goals against Broomhill in the Scottish Cup fourth round.
Caley Thistle forward Adam Brooks scores the first of his two goals against Broomhill in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS

Adam Brooks hopes his Scottish Cup double from the bench is a fresh reminder of what he can do for Caley Thistle.

The former Celtic reserve striker, who joined Inverness last summer when Billy Dodds was the boss, has found game-time hard to come by.

With David Wotherspoon brought in on a short-term deal in October, the ex-St Johnstone attacker was the favoured partner up top with main striker, Billy Mckay.

Wotherspoon opted not to sign a fresh deal with ICT this month and moved on to Dundee United, the Championship leaders.

ICT manager Duncan Ferguson, who signed Alex Samuel on loan from Ross County on Friday, pitched Brooks in after 57 minutes of Saturday’s 4-0 Scottish Cup victory against Lowland League Broomhill.

And 19-year-old Brooks, who has only made four starts this season, delivered a deadly double.

His first, which came after Samuel made it 2-0, was a superb swerving shot, and his second goal was deft back-flick to round off the scoring.

‘What you do on the park matters’

That takes his tally to four goals and he’s eager to be given the chance to shine away to Raith Rovers in the Championship on Saturday.

He said: “There was nothing more I could ask for to come on and score and I am happy that I was able to come on and show that I could do that.

“I have been working hard in training and hopefully I will get some chances to score some more.

“You work hard behind closed doors, but it is what you do on the park that matters. I done that on Saturday and hopefully it will result in more first-team starts.”

Adam Brooks with manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

‘No bad blood’ within social squad

Brooks, who stays with fellow ICT forward Austin Samuels, said he has “loved every minute” of his time since making the big switch to the Highlands last year.

And the unity within the squad is a big bonus for the highly-rated forward, who scored 13 goals in 19 Lowland League games for Celtic’s B team last season.

He said: “It is a great group of lads. We are all social and pals and there is no bad blood, and it is always good in the squad.”

Caley Jags chasing result at Kirkcaldy

Inverness return to Championship action with their trip to second-placed Raith this Saturday.

Duncan Ferguson’s Highlanders have won just one of their last seven league matches and are placed seventh in the table, six points behind fourth-placed Airdrie, who have played one game fewer than ICT.

Raith, who lost 2-1 at Premiership Livingston in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, have been beaten in their last two leagues games, against Airdrie and Queen’s Park.

They now trail leaders Dundee United on goal difference and the Tangerines have a match in hand.

