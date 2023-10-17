David Wotherspoon becomes Duncan Ferguson’s first Caley Thistle signing

Caley Thistle have completed the signing of former St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon on a deal until January.

The 33-year-old had been training with Inverness, having been a free agent since being released by St Johnstone at the end of last season.

Canadian international Wotherspoon has now agreed a short-term deal which sees him become recently-appointed manager Duncan Ferguson’s first signing at Caledonian Stadium.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC can confirm the signing of David Wotherspoon on an initial short term deal to January 2024. Welcome to Inverness, @Spoony_10 🔴🔵 📷 @TMPfoto 👉 https://t.co/ZWtXhwECUS pic.twitter.com/3oBWPXdYUn — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 17, 2023

Although he started his career with Hibernian, Perth-born Wotherspoon is best known for his decade-long stint with Sants, during which time he made more than 350 appearances.

Wotherspoon was involved in a Saints side who won three domestic trophies during that period, and was named man of the match in the 2021 Scottish Cup final.

The midfielder, whose mother is Canadian, has scored one goal in 13 international appearances – including in this year’s Gold Cup.

He was also part of the Canadian squad who played in last year’s World Cup.

Wotherspoon, who also spent time training with Championship rivals Dunfermline, could feature for Caley Jags for the first time in Saturday’s trip to Morton – or even in Wednesday’s North of Scotland Cup semi-final at Nairn County.