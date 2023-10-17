David Wotherspoon becomes Duncan Ferguson’s first Caley Thistle signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

David Wotherspoon becomes Duncan Ferguson’s first Caley Thistle signing

Canadian international Wotherspoon, formerly of St Johnstone, has joined Inverness on a short-term deal.

By Andy Skinner
St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon has been training with Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle have completed the signing of former St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon on a deal until January.

The 33-year-old had been training with Inverness, having been a free agent since being released by St Johnstone at the end of last season.

Canadian international Wotherspoon has now agreed a short-term deal which sees him become recently-appointed manager Duncan Ferguson’s first signing at Caledonian Stadium.

Although he started his career with Hibernian, Perth-born Wotherspoon is best known for his decade-long stint with Sants, during which time he made more than 350 appearances.

Wotherspoon was involved in a Saints side who won three domestic trophies during that period, and was named man of the match in the 2021 Scottish Cup final.

David Wotherspoon lifts the Scottish Cup following St Johnstone’s triumph over Hibernian in 2021. Image: SNS.

The midfielder, whose mother is Canadian, has scored one goal in 13 international appearances – including in this year’s Gold Cup.

He was also part of the Canadian squad who played in last year’s World Cup.

Wotherspoon, who also spent time training with Championship rivals Dunfermline, could feature for Caley Jags for the first time in Saturday’s trip to Morton – or even in Wednesday’s North of Scotland Cup semi-final at Nairn County.

