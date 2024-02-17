Caley Thistle’s loan striker Aribim Pepple has friend at hand in Ross County’s Victor Loturi

Canadian connections in the Highlands are helping Luton Town striker Aribim Pepple settle into life at Caley Thistle.

The 21-year-old joined the Scottish Championship club on deadline day from the English Premier League side and he’s arrived determined to deliver now he’s fit and ready.

And the forward, who grew up in Canada, has a close friend over the Kessock Bridge in Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi.

The 22-year-old Staggies star is a full international and he and Pepple were team-mates at Canadian Premier League club Cavalry as their careers progressed.

Pepple, who joined Luton in August 2022, made history when became the first player to score in five successive CPL matches.

The attacker, who has come off the bench in defeats against Queen’s Park and Hibs, will aim to net more game-time against league visitors Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Pepple keen to follow Loturi’s lead

And the former Canadian under-17 starlet, who goes by the name Bim, explained how surreal it is for his move to the north of Scotland to result in a link up with his good friend.

He said: “Victor and I played for the same team in Canada. He is my close friend and he’s just up the road at Ross County.

“I have seen him a couple of times. That’s an inspiration for me – he’s doing well and being called up to the national team, so it shows if I can do a job that might be there for me as well.

“I have known Victor since I was 14 or 15.

“It is a bit surreal for both of us. We were talking the other night about ‘who would have thought when we were 14, we’d end up in Inverness and Ross County hanging out together’. It’s a bit crazy.

“When I heard I might be going to Inverness, I thought of Victor immediately and told him I’d be moving close to him.

“I haven’t had the chance to watch any of his games yet, nor has he had the chance to watch any of mine, but eventually we will get round to it.

“I also know Victor’s brother, William Akio, who has just returned to Canada. He was at Ross County last year.”

Aiming for breakthrough with Luton

Loan moves at Football League Two side Grimsby Town and National League side Bromley brought just 21 appearances over the past two years for Pepple, who had a stint in Spain in 2019, with Getafe’s youth team.

And Pepple insists arriving in Inverness fit and fresh gives him the best chance of making this loan move a successful one.

He said: “Last year, the plan was to go out on loan and get some experience and games and take it from there.

“I have had a couple of loans where I’ve not played as much as I’d have liked.

“I want to do a job here and keep building experience and hopefully one day I will be ready to make my mark in the (Luton) first-team.

“Right now, I am just focused on Inverness and let’s see where it takes me.

“Staying fit is the biggest thing for me. During those loan periods, I struggled with fitness, so I couldn’t show the best of my abilities.

“I am confident with the way we play here that, if I stay fit, there will be chances and goals.

“Hopefully everything can go well. God willing, everything goes well.”

Pepple soaks up Ferguson’s advice

Pepple has yet to score a senior goal in the UK, but given the chance, he’s eager to change that.

And getting to learn from ex-Everton and Newcastle star striker Ferguson is a dream ticket for Pepple.

He added: “The biggest thing for me is building on the minutes and staying fit.

“I can then take it step by step and hopefully get a couple of goals.

“I want to experience another style of play here. We like to keep the ball and play, and it’s been good so far.

“It’s great to learn from the gaffer, with him having been a legendary striker.

“In training, the manager helps a lot, just giving me little tips such as with my movement and positioning.

“He knows a lot, so I am trying to take in everything I can.

“For me, I couldn’t ask for someone better to learn from.”