Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage tips backline to learn quickly and help in rise up Championship

Fresh from scoring his first senior goal, Remi Savage is confident Caley Thistle’s new-look defence can help kick away from the foot of the Championship.

The 22-year-old moved to Inverness from English Premier League side Newcastle United last month as ex-Magpies star Duncan Ferguson’s only permanent signing of the January window.

But the defender was joined during the winter window by Wigan Athletic’s James Carragher, 21, and Scotland under-21 and Leeds United centre-half Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, who is 19.

The trio were at the heart of the backline on Saturday as ICT saw 2-0 and 3-2 leads slip in a 3-3 league draw with third-placed Partick Thistle.

The result keeps Inverness eighth in the division, just in front of Dunfermline Athletic on goal difference and six points ahead of this Saturday’s hosts Arbroath.

The Pars visit Inverness next Tuesday, and both teams have a game in hand on Ferguson’s side.

Boss Ferguson was less than impressed by some of Caley Thistle’s defending against Partick – as was the case in the previous week’s 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat against Premiership visitors Hibs.

‘It takes time to bond’ – Savage

Savage, whose fine bullet header from an Aaron Doran corner made it 2-0, feels he and his new team-mates will improve as they go.

He said: “We’re all young, the three who started on Saturday. It’s our first time in senior football.

“We’re getting used to it – but we need to show we can keep the ball out the net.

“It is all about gaining that experience and hopefully we can improve.

“It takes time to bond. We have only been here three or four weeks.”

‘Good to get the goal, but I’d rather have had three points’

After crashing home his first goal in senior football, Savage says the high was tempered by Caley Thistle’s inability to hold on for the victory.

He said: “I’d never have thought my first senior goal would come in Inverness.

“I am glad I took the chance and I’m delighted with it.

“I was buzzing to score – it was a proud moment for me.

“It would have felt a tiny bit sweeter had we got the victory, so it was good to get the goal, but I’d rather have had three points.”

Winning run in minds of ICT players

Inverness looked sharp going forward against Partick as goals from Cammy Kerr and Savage put them 2-0 in front.

After Thistle’s fightback, Nathan Shaw put ICT 3-2 in front before Brian Graham’s second of the day secured a point apiece.

Savage, who cost Newcastle £250,000 when he moved from Liverpool in 2021, feels there is enough good play on show to suggest they can earn their first win since defeating Raith Rovers last month in his debut game.

He added: “We play good attacking football. We work on that in training every day.

“As a group, we feel confident that we can turn the corner and get some wins to push up the table.

“Hopefully in these next two games, we can get the six points. The lads feel like we can do it.

“It is a tight division, but two or three wins on the bounce can push you right up the table.”

Despite the tough start in terms of recent results, Savage said of his move north: “I’m enjoying it a lot.

“It’s a really good level. It was the right step for me to get a good standard in men’s football.

“Hopefully I can push on and show everyone what I can do.”

Caley Jags launch Anderson appeal

Meanwhile, Inverness have launched an appeal against the red card shown to midfielder Max Anderson against Partick.

Anderson was dismissed in the latter stages of the match after catching the visitor’s Luke McBeth.

Should the appeal succeed, on-loan Dundee player Anderson would be cleared to play in Saturday’s trip to Arbroath.