Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson thrilled to land ‘class act’ Cammy Kerr

Caley Thistle made a triple signing swoop ahead of the weekend – with double Championship winner Cammy Kerr secured on a loan deal from Dundee.

Manager Duncan Ferguson was thrilled to land experienced 28-year-old Kerr on an agreement from the Premiership club until the end of the season.

The right-sided defender, who has spent a decade at Dens Park, winning second-tier titles in 2014 and 2023, was followed through the door by two more arrivals.

Leeds United and Scotland under-21 defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen moved on loan for the rest of this term, while Newcastle United centre-half Remi Savage joined on a permanent deal.

Kerr had been told by Dundee manager Tony Docherty that he was free to secure a move away in a bid to get more regular match-time, having started just four matches since Docherty came in last summer.

ICT reportedly saw off rivals from the Championship to sign Kerr, who is contracted at Dundee until 2025 and has played 271 times for the Dark Blues, having also helped the Taysiders go up via the play-offs in 2021.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle can confirm this signing of right-back Cammy Kerr on loan from Dundee until the end of the season.

Kerr’s experience vital for Ferguson

Ahead of Saturday’s Championship trip to title contenders Raith Rovers, Ferguson is delighted to bring in a player ready-made for action in this division as they aim to push up from eighth spot.

The manager said: “Cammy has played at a higher level. He’s had a fantastic career with Dundee where he’s been for his whole career.

“He’s an energetic player, a good defender, with good experience.

“Cammy is a class act and he knows the division. He’s a very good player who will bring his experience to quite a young group.”

Scotland under-21 player in ICT move

Chilokoa-Mullen, 19, has yet to make the first-team breakthrough at Elland Road, but was a key figure in the Championship club’s Under-23 Premier League Division Two promotion winning season, making 17 appearances out of 20 matches and scoring twice.

He has been capped eight times for Scotland’s under 21s and scored in their 2-0 away win against Belgium in November.

Savage makes permanent move north

Centre-back Savage, meanwhile, made his under-18s debut for Liverpool under Steven Gerrard in the 2017/18 season. He joined their academy set-up at the age of just five.

He was part of the Reds’ FA Youth Cup-winning squad in 2018/19 before signing a first professional contract in 2020.

In July 2021, he joined Newcastle for £250,000 and has built up experience in Premier League 2 for the Magpies under-23 side.

Ex-Newcastle star Ferguson has swooped to land the player, who can show what he can do in the Scottish Championship.

We're back in league action this weekend, as we face Raith Rovers at Stark's Park

New players might debut at Rovers

And Ferguson insists he’ll have no qualms about pitching in any of the new signings at Kirkcaldy this weekend.

He said: “I’ve not picked my team yet, but the new players will certainly be in contention.

“This is another tough game. We had Dundee United in our last league game (in a 1-0 defeat), and we acquitted ourselves very well and were unlucky not to come away with something.

“We now face the second-best team in the division.

“It will be tough, but I have no problems with putting these players in, if they are fit and ready.”

Five players replaced five who left

The latest activity at Inverness means it’s five players in and five out for ICT through this window.

Defender James Carragher has come in on loan from Wigan Athletic, with striker Alex Samuel on a loan switch, also until May, from Premiership neighbours Ross County.

Heading out of the Caledonian Stadium have been ex-skipper Sean Welsh, who has joined Queen’s Park, while defender Zak Delaney has also stayed in the Championship by going to Arbroath.

Attacker David Wotherspoon moved to Dundee United, with Cillian Sheridan also leaving the club after a short-term stint.

Attacking midfielder Harry Hennem, 19, also left ICT and has since joined Highland League side Nairn County.

Brora Rangers have taken 21-year-old midfielder Lewis Hyde on loan for the rest of this campaign, while fellow midfielder Keith Bray, 17, has gone on loan to League Two Elgin City.