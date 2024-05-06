Kane Hester backs Montrose to be tough play-off semi-final hosts for Caley Thistle

Kane Hester reckons Montrose have the attacking bite to trouble Caley Thistle in the Championship play-offs – even if ICT have most of the play.

The former Elgin City striker, who joined the Gable Endies last summer, has netted 14 goals in all competitions.

The 28-year-old was one of several regulars rested at the weekend as the Angus team, bolstered by four academy graduate starters, came back from 2-0 down to defeat Queen of the South 3-2 in their last regular League One game of the season.

Having already confirmed a fourth-place finish, they were guaranteed a place in the Championship play-off semi-finals and Inverness became their confirmed opponents by finishing ninth in the division above, despite Friday’s 3-1 win over Morton.

The semi-final first leg takes place at Links Park on Tuesday, before the return leg at the Caledonian Stadium this Saturday.

League One runners-up Hamilton or third-placed Alloa Athletic will meet the winners in next week’s final played over Wednesday and Saturday.

Our play-off adventure begins tomorrow night (7th) as we host Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC. Full Match details here https://t.co/jbw5W4nhLh Note: Season Tickets are NOT valid for this fixture pic.twitter.com/hB1MV0oHZP — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) May 6, 2024

‘We’re very good without the ball’, says Hester, with all the pressure on Inverness

Hester says Montrose will have a game-plan in mind to make the first leg tricky for Duncan Ferguson’s visitors.

He said: “I think we’re very good without the ball, so personally I’d be happy to let Inverness have it and give them a false sense that they’re in control of the game.

“We’re really happy playing that way and breaking on teams. I’d think that’s how we might play away from home, but it might be something we can try at home. We will see how the manager wants to go with it.

“Our management staff have drilled into us that’s there’s no pressure on us. They want us to play with freedom and no pressure and see where that takes us.

“Hopefully we can perform as we can and it can be a tough night for Caley Thistle.

“I’d like to think the Montrose crowd will be well up for Tuesday’s game and hopefully we can get a positive result.

“I played Caley Thistle quite a lot when I was at Elgin, but over the last year since coming here I’ve not followed them as much, so it’s actually quite a nice feeling where I don’t really know many of their players.”

‘Challenging for a top-four place was our focus since day one’

This will be the fourth time in five years Montrose have reached the Championship play-off semis.

Having led after the first leg in each tie, they lost to Queen of the South in 2019, Morton in 2021 and Airdrie in 2022.

There were no play-offs in 2020 due to Covid halting the action.

After finishing seventh in League One last term, they have bounced back this season, beating Cove Rangers to the final play-off spot by four points.

Having gone six games without a win, they confirmed their play-off spot thanks to a 2-0 win at Kelty Hearts last week.

Hester explained that, after the club finished seventh a year ago, Petrie’s men set their sights on a promotion push.

He said: “Challenging for a top-four place has been our focus since day one.

“We felt, had we not achieved that, the season would have been a failure. All the players accepted that and we reached the goal – everyone at the club is happy.”

Hester eyes more goals in play-offs

Angus-based Hester scored 84 goals in 160 appearances for League Two Elgin City before making the move last May.

And he insists after a fruitful first year at Montrose, he wants more goals to cap it all off.

He added: “Since I moved from Elgin, I have really enjoyed being here, closer to home.

“I’ve scored 14 goals in all competitions. I’d have taken that if asked about it at the start of the season – but I definitely want more.

“It has been a jump up in quality playing in League One and you’re playing against some full-time teams.”