Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson urges fans to roar Caley Thistle to Championship safety

Inverness must beat Hamilton Accies in the play-off final second leg to avoid relegation this weekend.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson is urging the Caley Thistle fans to stick with them as they aim to come from a goal down to sink Hamilton in the Championship play-off final.

The Caley Jags will need nothing less than a win at Caledonian Stadium to avoid relegation to League One.

A near-50-yarder from Kevin O’Hara and a Fergus Owens header had John Rankin’s League One runners-up 2-0 ahead and impressing inside the opening 23 minutes on Wednesday.

Substitute Aribim Pepple’s second-half goal offered ICT a lifeline and they will have home advantage in Saturday’s second leg.

Ferguson has already spoken about club jobs on and off the park being at risk if they go down, calling such a prospect “a disaster“.

He’s now focused simply on winning against an Accies side flying with just one loss in 14 fixtures.

Strong start can get fans on board

The Caley Thistle boss said: “We need to start well and play with a good tempo. We need to get our fans on board.

“We need to create chances and push Hamilton back – a bit like they did to us down there.

“You want to start well, get the early goal if we can, and go from there.

“Fans are always crucial. I have been in quite a few relegation battles in my career and the fans always play a massive part.

“They have to stick with the team right until the end. We have 90 minutes to score a goal, which puts the tie into extra-time.

“Our focus is on winning the match and I am sure the fans will be behind the team, as they’ve always been.”

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson with chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS

Ferguson plans to still be manager

Ferguson became ICT manager last September after a nightmare start to the season led to Billy Dodds being sacked.

The former Everton caretaker coach underlined that he expects to be in charge next season and still as a Championship club.

Ferguson said: “As far as I’m concerned, I have a three-year contract here and we go from there.

“I came to this club to help keep the club in the division. That’s what I’m fighting to do.

“We were in the relegation, or 10th, place, when I got here, and we are 19 points above that (Arbroath went down automatically).

“We have improved since I came in by taking 41 points from 30 games. That puts me fifth as a manager in this league, and two points away from fourth.

“My stats measure up.

“I am not the chairman or owner, but I plan to be here.”

Aribim Pepple celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 at Hamilton. Image: SNS

Pepple in contention for a start?

Ferguson was playing his cards close to his chest about team selection, but hinted that Pepple’s goal has put the Luton Town loanee in the frame for a start.

He added: “We need everyone in this squad, and Bim made an impact with his goal at Hamilton, just like he did at Dunfermline (scoring in the 1-1 draw last month).

“He is certainly pushing himself into consideration. I brought him to the club, and I like him as a player.

“He has got a lot of assets, and I am sure they will be used on Saturday.”

Caley Jags midfielder Roddy MacGregor. Image: Jasperimage

MacGregor has ‘made a difference’

There have been calls from some fans to see home-grown midfielder Roddy MacGregor get more game-time.

Ferguson has certainly noted the former Scotland under-21 player’s efforts from the bench lately.

He said: “I have used Roddy in the last few games, and he’s made a difference.

“He has struggled with injuries since I’ve been here, and I’ve not had a lot of time to put him on the pitch.

“He’s been in and around the squad and he’s done well when coming on in the last couple of games.”

Centre-half, and vice-captain Danny Devine, will miss out against Accies after rolling his ankle at New Douglas Park.

Ferguson, awaiting the medical report, said it “looks a bad one”.

