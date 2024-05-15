Duncan Ferguson grateful as Caley Thistle lose 2-1 in Championship play-off final first leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson grateful as Caley Thistle lose 2-1 in Championship play-off final first leg

A second half goal from Aribim Pepple offers Inverness a lifeline ahead of the second leg this Saturday.

By Paul Chalk
Hamilton's Kevin O'Hara scores to make it 1-0 with a 40-yarder. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group
Hamilton's Kevin O'Hara scores to make it 1-0 with a 40-yarder. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson was relieved his side only lost 2-1 in the Championship play-off final first leg at League One runners-up Hamilton Accies.

A sensational long-ranger from 18-goal striker Kevin O’Hara and a bullet header from Fergus Owens shot Accies 2-0 ahead inside the first 23 minutes.

Substitute Aribim Pepple fired ICT – ninth-placed Championship finishers – back into the contest in the second half and that strike keeps their survival chances alive.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group

As they seek to avoid relegation, they return to the Caledonian Stadium for this Saturday tea-time’s second leg and Ferguson knows this was a stern test against John Rankin’s confident team.

He said: “We knew Hamilton would come right at us. And they did and they caused us problems in the wide areas.

“It took a wonder goal – which sums up our season – to put them ahead. It came off the post, hit our keeper and went in. Hamllton started very well but their second goal was a free-kick for us, on our goalkeeper but the referee (Graham Grainger) never seen it with a lot of bodies.

“Hamilton were very good in the first 30 minutes and we had to weather the storm. Had we conceded another, it would have been a bridge too far.

“All credit to my team as we got back into the game. We pushed and pushed for the goals in the second half. I am pleased to come away with 2-1 as it could have been more.
“It is all to play for now.”

Inverness made three starting changes from Saturday’s 1-0 semi-final win over Montrose, with Danny Devine, Luis Longstaff and Charlie Gilmour in for benched James Carragher and Remi Savage and injured Everton loanee Sean McAllister respectively.

The Inverness players look dejected after Hamilton’s Fergus Owens makes it 2-0. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group

Accies, whose 3-2 win over Alloa put them into the final with a 5-4 aggregate scoreline, made just one change to their starting 11 as Owens came in for Lee Kilday, who dropped to the bench.

Accies, who went down from the Championship 12 months ago, had suffered only one defeat in 13 outings going into this one, with ICT having just one loss in their previous seven fixtures, boosted by two successive clean sheets.

And it was a dream start for John Rankin’s hosts and a nightmare for Inverness as the opening goal flew into the net in sensational style in the fifth minute.

O’Hara, spotting Mark Ridgers off his line, unleashed a shot from 40 yards, it hit the post, came off the keeper’s back and flew into the net.

Hamilton’s Fergus Owens scores to make it 2-0. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group

The Highlanders had to stand strong immediately after this cruel set-back and captain Billy Mckay was just off he mark with the pick of the bunch from a few half chances.

Hamilton, backed by their vocal fans, were dangerous though and Euan Henderson swerved a shot over the crossbar after cutting into the penalty area.

On 22 minutes, the task toughened for ICT when Owens headed home his first Accies goal of the season after he reacted quickest to Ridgers blocking Dylan McGowan’s effort. There were some appeals for a foul on on the keeper, but it was 2-0.

Hamilton had their tails up – this was a dangerous period for the visitors. Inverness had a burst of pressure before half-time, but it came to nothing.

Ferguson pitched Carragher on for Duffy and Samson Lawal for Gilmour at the start of the second half in a shake-up and Carragher powered a header over the bar four minutes later from Cammy Harper’s corner.

The South Lanarkshire side were bursting with confidence and looking to effectively put this final to bed.

However, Inverness were looking for openings too, but their opponents were well-shaped and sharp all around.

A weak Mckay shot and a cross plucked out of the sky from goalkeeper Dean Lyness was as close as it came with 25 minutes to go.

Inverness striker Aribim Pepple scores to make it 2-1. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group

However, their spark came from their third substitution of the night.

Just moments after replacing Alex Samuel, fellow striker Pepple was ideally placed to slam a low shot past Lyness after being picked out by Harper.

Inverness had a lifeline and there were some nerves in the home stands now.

And Pepple, who scored in the recent 1-1 draw at Dunfermline, drew a save next from Lyness after a pass from Max Anderson.

Both teams will have reasons to believe this final can be won for different reasons this weekend. Inverness must do it the hard way.

Player ratings

HAMILTON (4-4-2): Lyness 6, Tumilty 6 (Hewitt 74), McGowan 6, Owens 7, Longridge 6, Lewis Smith 7, Barjonas 6 (Redfern 46), Martin 6 (Rose 74), Henderson 7 (Winter 67), Williamson 6, O’Hara 7 (Hastie 90).

Subs not used: Jamie Smith (GK), Kilday, Murray, Hendrie.

CALEY THISTLE (3-5-2): Ridgers 5, Duffy 5 (Carragher 46), Devine 6, Boyes 6, Kerr 6, Longstaff 5 (MacGregor 81), Gilmour 5 (Lawal 46), Anderson 5, Harper 6, Samuels 6 (Pepple 66), Mckay 6 (Brooks 81).

Subs not used: Mackay (GK), Samuels, Savage, Lawal, Ujdur.

Referee: Graham Grainger

Attendance: 1,389.

Man of the match: Euan Henderson.

The Inverness fans before the goals went in. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour in action against Ayr United.
Charlie Gilmour determined to help Caley Thistle avoid relegation after being forced to watch…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson: Billy Mckay still key for Caley Thistle despite playing a deeper role
The last derby match between Caledonian FC and Inverness Thistle FC, in May 1994. Back row: P. Simon (linesman), Alan Moir, Darren McLauchlan, Roddy Davidson, Billy Urquhart, Alan Smart, Dave Milroy, Steven Macdonald, Jim Calder, Robin Gray, Terry McDonagh (Linesman), Allan Stevenson, Alan Freeland (Referee) Middle: Martin Murphy, Danny Macdonald, Colin Skinner, Charlie Christie, Alan Macdonald, Kevin Sweeney Front: lain Polworth, Martin Lisle, Dave Brennan, Kevin Mann, Wilson Robertson, Alan Hercher jnr. (mascot), Kevin McLeod (mascot), Mike Noble, Mike Andrew, Billy Skinner. Image: Am Baile
30 years on: Wilson Robertson on scoring Inverness Caledonian's last goal... and Caley Thistle's…
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson: Relegation for Caley Thistle would be disaster - but we're ready for…
Billy Mckay slots away Caley Thistle's winner against Montrose in the Championship play-off semi-final.
Caley Thistle's Billy Mckay eyes more big goals at Hamilton in the Championship play-off…
Celebrations after Billy Mckay's decisive goal for Inverness.
Duncan Ferguson hails Caley Thistle for reaching play-off final
Inverness Caledonian Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.
Mark Ridgers admits jobs are at stake as Caley Thistle head into Montrose play-off
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle work on penalties as they aim to sink Montrose in must-win play-off…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson says it is 'critical' Caley Thistle remain in the Championship
Cammy Harper in action for Caley Thistle against Airdrie, Image: SNS.
Cammy Harper: Cup final mentality needed from relegation-battling Caley Thistle in play-off semi-final return…