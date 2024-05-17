Don Cowie says collective effort has taken Ross County to cusp of Premiership survival

Don Cowie insists steering Ross County to Premiership safety would be the reward for a major collective effort since he took interim charge.

Cowie has been in place as temporary manager since February, when Derek Adams’ third spell at Victoria Park came to an end.

The Staggies occupied the relegation play-off spot at the time, five points adrift of St Johnstone.

A haul of 15 points from 14 games has lifted County to 10th spot, two points ahead of Saints going into the final day of the campaign on Sunday.

The Staggies know a victory over Aberdeen at Victoria Park would complete the survival job, with Saints needing to triumph against Motherwell at Fir Park.

Cowie insists any personal credit for the job he has undertaken would be shared among everyone at the club if the Staggies succeed in securing their top-flight status for a sixth successive season.

He said: “It wouldn’t be for my benefit, or for my achievement. I’ve said from the beginning it’s about a football club coming together and being united.

“That’s what I’m seeing, so it would be an achievement for everyone if we could keep our Premiership status.

“The nature of this club, punching above our weight year after year to be in the Premiership, means that on occasion you find yourself in these positions.

“Then it’s about standing up to that. Most of this group who were here before this season have proven they can step up when it matters.

“I have so much belief in them that they can go and do that again.”

Dons will provide a formidable test

Aberdeen make the trip to Dingwall on fine form, having won all four games since the split.

The Dons require the victory to be sure of seventh place, in interim boss Peter Leven’s final game in charge before the arrival of new boss Jimmy Thelin next month.

Cowie acknowledges the difficulty of the task against the Reds – but urged the Staggies to draw on belief from recent home victories over Rangers, Hearts and Hibernian.

He added: “We have to take real belief from the results we’ve had.

“Aberdeen are on a really good run of form, playing well and scoring goals, and Peter Leven has done a really good job as interim manager.

“We’re under no illusions that it will be a difficult game, but we’ve proven that we can come out on top in difficult games, and that’s what we’ll be looking to do this week.”

Staggies looking to reward backing of fans

County were backed by an excellent away following of more than 600 supporters for Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Cowie is determined to repay the backing of the Dingwall faithful on home territory this weekend, adding: “The support on Wednesday was incredible. I haven’t witnessed that in all my time at Ross County.

“We’re very grateful to the supporters, and we would have loved to have given them more to celebrate at the end of the game, but it wasn’t to be.

“Now we have to replicate that at home. The fans have been extremely supportive since I came into this role, and we’re going to need them even more on Sunday and after that as well.

“Whoever is leading this football club, you want your home fans behind you.

“Away from home there’s naturally a different feel, you sing a bit louder, and we need that at home now more than ever.”