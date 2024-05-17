Don Cowie says collective effort has taken Ross County to cusp of Premiership survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie says collective effort has taken Ross County to cusp of Premiership survival

Interim boss Cowie is aiming to finish off the job of securing Premiership safety with a final-day win over Aberdeen this weekend.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Don Cowie insists steering Ross County to Premiership safety would be the reward for a major collective effort since he took interim charge.

Cowie has been in place as temporary manager since February, when Derek Adams’ third spell at Victoria Park came to an end.

The Staggies occupied the relegation play-off spot at the time, five points adrift of St Johnstone.

A haul of 15 points from 14 games has lifted County to 10th spot, two points ahead of Saints going into the final day of the campaign on Sunday.

The Staggies know a victory over Aberdeen at Victoria Park would complete the survival job, with Saints needing to triumph against Motherwell at Fir Park.

Cowie insists any personal credit for the job he has undertaken would be shared among everyone at the club if the Staggies succeed in securing their top-flight status for a sixth successive season.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

He said: “It wouldn’t be for my benefit, or for my achievement. I’ve said from the beginning it’s about a football club coming together and being united.

“That’s what I’m seeing, so it would be an achievement for everyone if we could keep our Premiership status.

“The nature of this club, punching above our weight year after year to be in the Premiership, means that on occasion you find yourself in these positions.

“Then it’s about standing up to that. Most of this group who were here before this season have proven they can step up when it matters.

“I have so much belief in them that they can go and do that again.”

Dons will provide a formidable test

Aberdeen make the trip to Dingwall on fine form, having won all four games since the split.

The Dons require the victory to be sure of seventh place, in interim boss Peter Leven’s final game in charge before the arrival of new boss Jimmy Thelin next month.

Peter Leven. Image: SNS

Cowie acknowledges the difficulty of the task against the Reds – but urged the Staggies to draw on belief from recent home victories over Rangers, Hearts and Hibernian.

He added: “We have to take real belief from the results we’ve had.

“Aberdeen are on a really good run of form, playing well and scoring goals, and Peter Leven has done a really good job as interim manager.

“We’re under no illusions that it will be a difficult game, but we’ve proven that we can come out on top in difficult games, and that’s what we’ll be looking to do this week.”

Staggies looking to reward backing of fans

County were backed by an excellent away following of more than 600 supporters for Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Cowie is determined to repay the backing of the Dingwall faithful on home territory this weekend, adding: “The support on Wednesday was incredible. I haven’t witnessed that in all my time at Ross County.

Ross County’s travelling support for the game against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

“We’re very grateful to the supporters, and we would have loved to have given them more to celebrate at the end of the game, but it wasn’t to be.

“Now we have to replicate that at home. The fans have been extremely supportive since I came into this role, and we’re going to need them even more on Sunday and after that as well.

“Whoever is leading this football club, you want your home fans behind you.

“Away from home there’s naturally a different feel, you sing a bit louder, and we need that at home now more than ever.”

More from Ross County

Yan Dhanda celebrates his goal against St Johnstone with George Harmon. Image: SNS
Yan Dhanda aiming to provide Ross County a farewell gift of Premiership survival
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must draw on recent home triumphs to make sure of Premiership…
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County to face final day drama after late St Johnstone leveller takes relegation…
Connor Randall in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Connor Randall says Ross County owe it to Don Cowie to get over Premiership…
Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ex-Ross County boss Malky Mackay lands Hibs role and will help secure new manager
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie urges final push from Ross County to complete Premiership survival job
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie urges Ross County to show cool heads amid survival chance pressure at…
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
'We can’t rely on everybody else to do our job for us': Jack Baldwin…
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie grateful Ross County's fate remains in own hands after crushing defeat to…
Ross County striker Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy looking to play major part for Ross County after missing last season's…

Conversation