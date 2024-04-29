Aribim Pepple eyes survival after netting first Caley Thistle goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aribim Pepple eyes survival after netting first Caley Thistle goal

The on-loan Luton striker fires a warning shot as Inverness seek to escape the relegation play-offs on the final night.

By Paul Chalk
Aribim Pepple nets his equaliser for Inverness at Dunfermline.
Aribim Pepple nets his equaliser for Inverness at Dunfermline. Image: Calum Chittleburgh/SNS Group

Aribim Pepple is determined to help fire Caley Thistle out of the Championship relegation play-off spot – although they need help from Airdrie.

The on-loan Luton Town forward stepped off the bench to slot home the leveller – his first for the club – in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Dunfermline Athletic.

It was a result in their penultimate game which saw Inverness dip down to ninth, overtaken by Queen’s Park, who thrashed relegated Arbroath 5-0 at Gayfield.

ICT host mid-table Morton on Friday, while Queen’s, with a one-point lead, are home to fourth-placed Airdrie.

Aribim Pepple, right, celebrates his goal. Image: Calum Chittleburgh/SNS Group

A draw for the Caley Jags along with defeat for the Glasgow side would keep ICT up thanks to their superior goal difference.

The 21-year-old former Canadian under-17 international cashed in on a mistake at the back to cancel out Pars’ first half opener from Kyle Benedictus.

‘Hopefully it will fall in our favour’

The January deadline day arrival insists no one is willing to accept they’re bound for a play-off against League One promotion contenders Montrose just yet.

He said: “We’re all down, but we know there’s another game and we’re not out of it.

“We will give everything we can, focus on the game and the things we can control, and see what happens.

“A draw is better than a loss, but it’s not what we came for.

Dunfermline’s Miles Welch-Hayes and ICT’s Aribim Pepple . Image: Calum Chittleburgh/SNS Group

“We definitely had the chances to win the game, but we will take the positives.

“We’re in the fight for next week and that’s the most important thing. Hopefully it will go in our favour.

“It was in our hands before Saturday.

“We’re all disappointed, because we knew what we had to do to keep it in our hands and we didn’t do that.

“We will do our best to do all we can to get three points on Friday. Football is a funny game, so hopefully it falls our way.”

Testing finish from a tight angle

Pepple admits he it was tough chance for his 76th-minute goal, but he was happy to see to go in.

He said: “The ball just broke through, and the angle was a bit tight, so I wasn’t sure whether I’d be able to get it and time it, but luckily it went in, so thank God for that.

“I was hoping for another one, but it didn’t come. But we go again next week.”

Billy Mckay’s penalty was saved by Dunfermline keeper Deniz Mehmet. Image:  Calum Chittleburgh/SNS Group

‘Best players in world miss penalties’

Pepple’s big moment arrived after club record scorer Billy Mckay saw his spot-kick saved by Dunfermline keeper Deniz Mehmet.

However, Pepple backs the experienced frontman to bounce back.

He added: “That’s just football. Billy has scored loads of goals, and we all have confidence in him.

“No one is doubting him. You see the best players in the world miss penalties.

“No one is ever 100%. We wanted him to score and obviously he wanted to score.

“It’s not his fault. We had other chances to score.

“Billy will pick himself up and I am sure if he gets another penalty he will finish it.”

Pepple is ready to grab his chance

And Pepple, who has made just two ICT starts in 13 appearances, explained he doesn’t ever expect to walk into the Inverness line-up, but will be ready when called upon.

He said: “There are two great strikers, Billy Mckay and Alex Samuel, in the team in front of me.

“It’s not as if it’s two people not doing their jobs in the team.

“Whenever I come on, I want to make an impact. It broke for me on Saturday. Last week, I think I should have had one or two goals.

“It’s just about staying ready and when the chance comes, do the business.”

