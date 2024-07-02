Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle’s youngsters are grasping his ideas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle’s youngsters are grasping his ideas

Inverness run out 3-1 winners at Nairn County as a senior defender gets set to leave the Highlands.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Jasperimage
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Jasperimage

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson reckons his youthful side are grasping what’s required to make the grade in his first-team.

His now League One side were 3-1 winners in their friendly at Highland League opponents Nairn County on Tuesday.

Goals from Billy Mckay, Robbie Thompson and Calum Mackay earned ICT their second successive win after their 2-0 victory at Clach, with Matthew Wright netting for Nairn.

Largely down to financially constraints, worsened by their relegation from the Championship in May, Inverness are running with a local, younger squad next term, which was a call from many disgruntled fans.

Caley Thistle celebrate after Billy Mckay opens the scoring at Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage

Young players ‘understand’ demands

The ICT boss is sure the up-and-coming talent will get the chance to show what they can do in the season ahead.

He said: “The players are taking on the ideas we’re looking for. I enjoyed the game.

“The boys passed the ball really well, kept possession and scored some good goals. We could have had five or six. We hit the post and the bar and had a lot of good chances.

“I am made up with the players, who are working extremely hard in training, and taking on ideas on board.

“Many of the (younger) players have been training with us this year, while being on loan at other teams. They understand what we want.

“I am not going to put any pressure on these young lads. People understand where we’re at (as a club). I want them to just play their football and hopefully we will get results.”

Boss Ferguson ‘doesn’t play direct’

The manager again played five at the back, which he implemented last term, and knows the loss of left-back Cammy Harper to Carlisle United was a big one.

He added: “Cameron was a fantastic player, but I am delighted with the lads who have come into the squad.

“It was a shame we lost the goal, but we’re asking them to build from the back and do things they might not be used to doing when they were at their loan clubs. I don’t play direct – but they’ve picked it up brilliantly.”

Defender Ujdur seems set to leave

One player who looks set to move on from ICT is Australian defender Nikola Ujdur, who has not played either friendly so far.

Despite having another year on his contract, the 25-year-old is closing in on a transfer, with Queen’s Park understood to be keen.

Ferguson confirmed: “Niko is in negotiations with another club, so it is up to the other club, so until that’s done I can’t comment on who it is. I’m sure that will get done pretty soon.”

ICT step up the levels this weekend when they face Championship runners-up Raith Rovers, which is seven days away from facing Annan Athletic in their Premier Sports Cup group stage opener at Galabank.

Ross Tokely, in action for Nairn County against his old side, Caley Thistle. Image: Jasperimage

Tokely won’t make habit of playing

Ex-Inverness star and Nairn manager Ross Tokely, who played the first 45 minutes, won’t be making a habit of it after hanging up the boots at the end of last term.

He said: “I don’t really want to be playing. I want to be doing my bit on the sidelines.

“I thought we were miles better in the second half. We were too passive in the first half, We had a chat at half-time and in the second half we were a lot better.

“Again, we gave a goal away just after we scored (like they did against St Johnstone), but overall we did well and we got our fitness up.”

Tokely confirmed that defender Kenny McKenzie required stitches after a head knock, which ended his game just before the break.

Nairn’s next friendly is away to Midlands League side Lochee United this Saturday.

