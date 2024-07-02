Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle’s youngsters are grasping his ideas

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson reckons his youthful side are grasping what’s required to make the grade in his first-team.

His now League One side were 3-1 winners in their friendly at Highland League opponents Nairn County on Tuesday.

Goals from Billy Mckay, Robbie Thompson and Calum Mackay earned ICT their second successive win after their 2-0 victory at Clach, with Matthew Wright netting for Nairn.

Largely down to financially constraints, worsened by their relegation from the Championship in May, Inverness are running with a local, younger squad next term, which was a call from many disgruntled fans.

Young players ‘understand’ demands

The ICT boss is sure the up-and-coming talent will get the chance to show what they can do in the season ahead.

He said: “The players are taking on the ideas we’re looking for. I enjoyed the game.

“The boys passed the ball really well, kept possession and scored some good goals. We could have had five or six. We hit the post and the bar and had a lot of good chances.

“I am made up with the players, who are working extremely hard in training, and taking on ideas on board.

“Many of the (younger) players have been training with us this year, while being on loan at other teams. They understand what we want.

“I am not going to put any pressure on these young lads. People understand where we’re at (as a club). I want them to just play their football and hopefully we will get results.”

Boss Ferguson ‘doesn’t play direct’

The manager again played five at the back, which he implemented last term, and knows the loss of left-back Cammy Harper to Carlisle United was a big one.

He added: “Cameron was a fantastic player, but I am delighted with the lads who have come into the squad.

“It was a shame we lost the goal, but we’re asking them to build from the back and do things they might not be used to doing when they were at their loan clubs. I don’t play direct – but they’ve picked it up brilliantly.”

Defender Ujdur seems set to leave

One player who looks set to move on from ICT is Australian defender Nikola Ujdur, who has not played either friendly so far.

Despite having another year on his contract, the 25-year-old is closing in on a transfer, with Queen’s Park understood to be keen.

Ferguson confirmed: “Niko is in negotiations with another club, so it is up to the other club, so until that’s done I can’t comment on who it is. I’m sure that will get done pretty soon.”

ICT step up the levels this weekend when they face Championship runners-up Raith Rovers, which is seven days away from facing Annan Athletic in their Premier Sports Cup group stage opener at Galabank.

Tokely won’t make habit of playing

Ex-Inverness star and Nairn manager Ross Tokely, who played the first 45 minutes, won’t be making a habit of it after hanging up the boots at the end of last term.

He said: “I don’t really want to be playing. I want to be doing my bit on the sidelines.

“I thought we were miles better in the second half. We were too passive in the first half, We had a chat at half-time and in the second half we were a lot better.

“Again, we gave a goal away just after we scored (like they did against St Johnstone), but overall we did well and we got our fitness up.”

Tokely confirmed that defender Kenny McKenzie required stitches after a head knock, which ended his game just before the break.

Nairn’s next friendly is away to Midlands League side Lochee United this Saturday.