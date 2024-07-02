New Aberdeen signing Gavin Molloy outlines Jimmy Thelin’s defensive blueprint

New signing Gavin Molloy has warned Aberdeen will be rock solid and hard to beat under manager Jimmy Thelin.

The centre-back also reckons that defensive granite will come with a creative spark.

And Molloy, 22, is confident he has the game to fit into that style under Swede Thelin.

New boss Thelin is instilling his football philosophy into the Dons at a week-long training camp in Portugal.

As the mercury nears 30 degrees in the Algarve former Shelbourne defender Molloy says he aims to use Aberdeen as a launchpad towards securing a dream cap for Republic of Ireland.

Molloy insists he wants to follow in the footsteps of former Aberdeen loan defender Liam Scales, of Celtic, in forcing his way the Irish squad.

Aberdeen swooped to secure Molloy on a three-year deal from League of Ireland Premier Division leaders Shelbourne last month.

Molloy had signed a new deal with Shelbourne in February until the end of the 2025 campaign.

However, the Dons triggered a release clause in his contract that allowed a move overseas.

Molloy said: “I believe in my ability and we are going to be a robust team that are hard to beat.

“I can help with that and we are also going to try to play football as well.

“And I think I can help with my ball playing abilities and bringing the ball out from the back as much as I can.”

Republic of Ireland call-up dream

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff was desperate to retain Molloy.

However the Reds moved to land the defender for a reported fee of £75,000.

Molloy hopes the move to Pittodrie can be a catalyst to propel himself onto the radar of Republic of Ireland boss John O’Shea.

Molloy said; “You look at players like Liam Scales who came over to Scotland and got his opportunity in the national team.

“I think I can get there. I trust myself and have confidence in myself.

“That is the place where I want to go, I want to get there.”

‘I know where I want to go and know I’m capable’

Molloy transferred to Aberdeen when Shelbourne were top of the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The defender is clearly ambitious and has a resolute belief in his own talent.

Asked if it is more difficult to break into the national squad as a League of Ireland player, he said: “I wouldn’t say so.

“If the manager likes you he’ll bring you in.

“If he doesn’t he won’t.

“I don’t think it has an effect.

“I just think if you are good enough you will get in.

“I haven’t represented Ireland and have not really come close.

“That drives me. I just kept going about my business when I was younger and other people were getting called in.

“I wasn’t. I just kept at it. I know where I want to go and know I’m capable.

“There’s no bad blood or anything like that, I just want to keep working hard.”

Matching Thelin’s high ambitions

Molloy played in a league match for Shelbourne on a Thursday night last month, then signed for the Dons the next day.

It was a move that was too good to turn down.

He said: “The club got in contact and I was very, very keen as it is a massive club with great fans.

“There are such high ambitions at this club and I wanted to be part of it straight away.

“This is the next step in my career and a great opportunity to showcase myself on a bigger stage.”

‘Training camps like this are crucial’

Molloy is one of two new signings at the training camp in sweltering hot Portugal.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov is also training in the Algarve after the Dons signed the Bulgarian international in a six-figure move from St Johnstone.

Striker Peter Amrbrose, the only other summer signing so far, is training at Cormack Park in Aberdeen.

Visa issues prevented Ambrose from making the trip to Portugal.

Thelin has put the Aberdeen squad through double daily sessions in the secluded training camp.

The squad have also bonded in the evening with activities such as Jenga and quizzes.

Molloy said: “It has been a good, tough camp so far and I have enjoyed it.

“The manager has tried to implement his styles and it’s reflecting on the team as we are learning from it and enjoying it.”

Rooming with MacKenzie and Besuijen

The training complex consists of chalets where three players live together for the week.

Molloy is rooming with Jack MacKenzie and Vicente Besuijen.

He said: “Training camps like this are crucial.

“These weeks make people and if I was to miss this I would be gutted.

“There is lots of bonding as you are with your team-mates 24-7 and with the coaches.

“You see what people are like and you get to know people.

“And you get to know people as human beings rather than just players.

“It helps the team spirit and bond we are trying to make.”