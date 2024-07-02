New Aberdeen signing Gavin Molloy outlines Jimmy Thelin’s defensive blueprint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

New Aberdeen signing Gavin Molloy outlines Jimmy Thelin’s defensive blueprint

Centre-back Molloy insists the training camp in Portugal is vital for new signings like himself to integrate into the team

By Sean Wallace
Defender Gavin Molloy at Aberdeen's training camp in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Defender Gavin Molloy at Aberdeen's training camp in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

New signing Gavin Molloy has warned Aberdeen will be rock solid and hard to beat under manager Jimmy Thelin.

The centre-back also reckons that defensive granite will come with a creative spark.

And Molloy, 22, is confident he has the game to fit into that style under Swede Thelin.

New boss Thelin is instilling his football philosophy into the Dons at a week-long training camp in Portugal.

As the mercury nears 30 degrees in the Algarve former Shelbourne defender Molloy says he aims to use Aberdeen as a launchpad towards securing a dream cap for Republic of Ireland.

Molloy insists he wants to follow in the footsteps of former Aberdeen loan defender Liam Scales, of Celtic, in forcing his way the Irish squad.

Aberdeen swooped to secure Molloy on a three-year deal from League of Ireland Premier Division leaders Shelbourne last month.

Molloy had signed a new deal with Shelbourne in February until the end of the 2025 campaign.

However, the Dons triggered a release clause in his contract that allowed a move overseas.

Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy at Amendoeira Golf Resort, Silves, Portugal, Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Molloy said: “I believe in my ability and we are going to be a robust team that are hard to beat.

“I can help with that and we are also going to try to play football as well.

“And I think I can help with my ball playing abilities and bringing the ball out from the back as much as I can.”

Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy is integrating into the squad in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Republic of Ireland call-up dream

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff was desperate to retain Molloy.

However the Reds moved to land the defender for a reported fee of £75,000.

Molloy hopes the move to Pittodrie can be a catalyst to propel himself onto the radar of Republic of Ireland boss John O’Shea.

Molloy said; “You look at players like Liam Scales who came over to Scotland and got his opportunity in the national team.

“I think I can get there. I trust myself and have confidence in myself.

“That is the place where I want to go, I want to get there.”

Gavin Molloy in action during a training session in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

‘I know where I want to go and know I’m capable’

Molloy transferred to Aberdeen when Shelbourne were top of the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The defender is clearly ambitious and has a resolute belief in his own talent.

Asked if it is more difficult to break into the national squad as a League of Ireland player, he said: “I wouldn’t say so.

“If the manager likes you he’ll bring you in.

“If he doesn’t he won’t.

“I don’t think it has an effect.

“I just think if you are good enough you will get in.

“I haven’t represented Ireland and have not really come close.

“That drives me. I just kept going about my business when I was younger and other people were getting called in.

“I wasn’t. I just kept at it. I know where I want to go and know I’m capable.

“There’s no bad blood or anything like that, I just want to keep working hard.”

Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy training in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Matching Thelin’s high ambitions

Molloy played in a league match for Shelbourne on a Thursday night last month, then signed for the Dons the next day.

It was a move that was too good to turn down.

Aberdeen defender Gavin Mollloy training in Portugal. Image by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

He said: “The club got in contact and I was very, very keen as it is a massive club with great fans.

“There are such high ambitions at this club and I wanted to be part of it straight away.

“This is the next step in my career and a great opportunity to showcase myself  on a bigger stage.”

‘Training camps like this are crucial’

Molloy is one of two new signings at the training camp in sweltering hot Portugal.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov is also training in the Algarve after the Dons signed the Bulgarian international in a six-figure move from St Johnstone.

Striker Peter Amrbrose, the only other summer signing so far, is training at Cormack Park in Aberdeen.

Visa issues prevented Ambrose from making the trip to Portugal.

Thelin has put the Aberdeen squad through double daily sessions in the secluded training camp.

The squad have also bonded in the evening with activities such as Jenga and quizzes.

Summer signing Gavin Molloy training in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Molloy said: “It has been a good, tough camp so far and I have enjoyed it.

“The manager has tried to implement his styles and it’s reflecting on the team as we are learning from it and enjoying it.”

Rooming with MacKenzie and Besuijen

The training complex consists of chalets where three players live together for the week.

Molloy is rooming with Jack MacKenzie and Vicente Besuijen.

He said: “Training camps like this are crucial.

“These weeks make people and if I was to miss this I would be gutted.

“There is lots of bonding as you are with your team-mates 24-7 and with the coaches.

“You see what people are like and you get to know people.

“And you get to know people as human beings rather than just players.

“It helps the team spirit and bond we are trying to make.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates after scoring against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin reveals why Duk is absent from Dons' training camp in…
Aberdeen's Michael Hart in Alexandria, Egypt, in 2007
Ex-Aberdeen defender Michael Hart on pre-season trips and why Algarve camp will be 'invaluable'…
AFC Community Trust have announced their new patron Eric Black to mark their 10th anniversary year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Eric Black: Scandinavian market ripe for Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin
Jimmy Thelin is officially unveiled as the new manager of Aberdeen Football Club at Pittodrie Stadium, on June 25, 2024. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: My time at Aberdeen showed me how productive pre-season trips like Portugal…
Gothenburg Great Eric Black. Image: Shutterstock
Gothenburg Great Eric Black named patron of the Aberdeen FC Community Trust
Connor Barron was unveiled as a Rangers player last week. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Connor Barron knows better than to poke the Aberdeen fans
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has already signed three players in the transfer window. Image: SNS
Aberdeen can expect an influx of Scandinavian signings under boss Jimmy Thelin, says former…
Jimmy Thelin is officially unveiled as the new Manager of Aberdeen Football Club at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Can Jimmy Thelin get a new tune out of his Aberdeen players?
New Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Peter Ambrose absent from Aberdeen's training camp in Portugal
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.
Bojan Miovski transfer window bid update issued by Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows

Conversation