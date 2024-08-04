Reaction and report: Conor Gethins pleased to see Clachnacuddin make it two out of two in Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reaction and report: Conor Gethins pleased to see Clachnacuddin make it two out of two in Highland League

'It's six points with two clean sheets and I’m not sure when Clach last had that at the start of a season.'

By Callum Law
Allan MacPhee celebrates scoring Clachnacuddin's second goal against Keith. Images: Jasperimage.
Allan MacPhee celebrates scoring Clachnacuddin's second goal against Keith. Images: Jasperimage.

Clachnacuddin boss Conor Gethins believes his players should be brimming with confidence after starting the Breedon Highland League season with two wins from two.

The Lilywhites maintained their perfect start by beating Keith 2-0 at Grant Street Park on Saturday courtesy of Allan MacPhee’s second half brace.

Last season Clach didn’t record their second league win of the campaign until December 30.

Gethins said: “I wasn’t happy with the intensity and work-rate in the first half. They got a bit of a rocket and they produced in the second half, which was really pleasing.

“Keith had a spell towards the end of the game, but I didn’t think we were under much threat which was pleasing.

It’s six points with two clean sheets and I’m not sure when Clach last had that at the start of a season.

“We’re in a good position and the boys should be full of confidence.

“We’ll try to win as many games as we can and try to beat the teams that were around us last season.

“I won’t allow us to be in the position (17th) we were in last season.”

Clach opener comes direct from corner

Clach’s opening goal had a touch of good fortune about it as MacPhee netted direct from a corner.

Allan MacPhee, left, scores Clach’s second past Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid.

Gethins added: “I’ll have to listen to Allan in the group chat all of Saturday night going on about it.

“But Allan did well again and he got his just rewards with the two goals.

“There were times last season we didn’t get the break you need sometimes.

“But we got it with the first goal on this occasion and you could see the confidence flood through the team.”

Match action

Both sides showed plenty of attacking intent in the first period.

Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid made a couple of routine saves from Scott Davidson early on, but Clach’s two best first half efforts came after half an hour.

Connor Bunce’s attempted finish at the back post, following a cross from the right, was deflected clear and Reid made a decent stop from Fergus Adams’ blast from long range.

The Maroons also had moments of promise. Jake Stewart wasn’t far away with a shot after weaving in from the right flank in the 17th  minute.

On 38 minutes Michael Ironside forced a good save from goalkeeper Joe Malin with a 15-yard snap-shot after Matthew Tough’s initial effort had been blocked.

Keith’s Jake Stewart, centre, tries to evade the Clach defence.

The breakthrough arrived in the 55th minute when MacPhee’s inswinging corner from the left – with the help of the swirling wind – evaded everyone and nestled in the right corner.

Keith were never out of the game and battled until the end for an equaliser. However, they were disjointed in attack in the second half and got little change out of the Lilywhites rearguard.

The closest the visitors came to a leveller was in the 90th minute when Malin made a fantastic fingertip save to repel sub Connor Killoh’s free-kick from 25 yards.

In stoppage time, Clach grabbed their second on the counter-attack with Lewis Mackenzie and Jack Davison combining neatly to tee up MacPhee to lash home.

Frustration for Maroons boss

Keith are still searching for their first point of the season.

Manager Craig Ewen said: “We’re disappointed. We knew at half-time the first goal would be massive in the game and that’s how it’s panned out.

“They’ve scored direct from a corner, which I don’t like from a defensive point of view.

“We went for it at the end throwing the kitchen sink at it to get an equaliser and we got caught by a good counter.

“We were too one dimensional in attack. First half, we got into pockets and looked like we could create things.

Troy Cooper of Clach, left, tries to hold off Callum Robertson of Keith.

“But, second half, we were too direct and if Clach win the first ball then it’s coming back at you.

“We want to get points on the board as soon as possible. But there are no easy games in the Highland League and you have to work hard for everything you get.

“There’s a bit of pressure to get our first win to move us forward, and the sooner we can get it the better.”

