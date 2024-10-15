Caley Thistle cult heroes: Juanjo’s highs and lows in Inverness

Spanish sensation Juanjo loved adding flair to Caley Thistle 20 years ago – making critics of the Highlanders eat their words.

The former Hearts winger came through the ranks at Barcelona, playing once for the Catalan giants’ first-team.

He was a stellar capture for Inverness manager John Robertson, Hearts’ all-time record scorer, who saw Juanjo’s attacking potential for the Highlanders.

Robertson, alongside assistant Donald Park, guided the Caley Jags into the top-flight after a pulsating First Division battle with Clyde.

Experienced defenders Richard Hastings and Darren Dods, along with midfielders Liam Fox and Ian Black and striker Graham Bayne were recruited for the top-flight debut.

Juanjo, who joined his former Hearts manager Jim Jefferies for two years at Bradford City in 2001, had returned to Spain where he played for Real Jaén Club, a third-tier side.

Robbo’s call was too good to ignore

He explained why a call from Hearts legend Robertson was of immediate interest and prompted his move to Caley Thistle in 2004.

He said: “Robbo called my agent and we spoke. Robbo spoke about how he wanted someone exciting to bring over to Inverness.

“He urged me to come over. I loved my time in Scotland, and it was interesting for me to move to a beautiful city like Inverness.

“It looked like a good challenge for me. It was one I went on to really enjoy.

“Livingston and a couple of teams in England were interested in me at that point, but my connection with Robbo from Hearts was strong, and he really made me feel like I was the right person to join Inverness, and be good for the supporters and for the club.

“I was to come in and add a bit of flair, having someone come in from abroad.

“I wanted to come and I wanted to do my best for Inverness.”

Caley Thistle were a ‘big surprise’

Juanjo, now 47, relished being part of a team largely written off across the country and they went on to show they could compete in Scotland’s top table.

He said: “I remember the newspapers at the time tipped us to be relegated that season after our first five or six games.

“But we were a big surprise to many people. We were a really good addition to the SPL.

“We won a good number of games and had good results against strong sides and competed really well to finish eighth that season.

“I have such fantastic memories from that year. I loved all the games I played.

“It was also something different for me, because Robbo played me in a position I’d never really played before.

“I used to play right midfield, or as a winger, and he suddenly told me I could do a great job as a striker.

“He said with my trickery, I would be good, always in the right places.

“I could drop into good areas. Robbo was spot-on. I scored eight goals, which at a small club, I felt was a great achievement.”

Red card came as Lennon ‘dived’

These days, Juanjo plays with ex-Barcelona players in charity matches and events, while also coaching for a local team called FC Molet UE.

He scored Caley Thistle’s second SPL goal in their club’s first top-flight win, a 2-0 victory over Dunfermline at their temporary home of Pittodrie.

Full-back Stuart Golabek opened the scoring that day and Juanjo rounded it off.

He said: “I remember my first goal. It was good play from Barry (Wilson), he crossed the ball and I controlled the ball to stick it away.”

The following week, Juanjo hit the headlines amid a storm.

He was sent off – unjustly – in a 3-1 defeat against Celtic in the Granite City.

There was no VAR then and referee Dougie McDonald felt Juanjo had headbutted Celtic skipper Neil Lennon.

However, Juanjo won his appeal and was back in action for the following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Dundee United.

He was gutted to have been dismissed in such a high profile fixture.

He said: “It was a pity I was sent off in that game, which was live on TV. There was nothing in the incident.

“I didn’t even make contact with (Neil Lennon). There was talk of a headbutt, but I had never done that before, it is not something I would ever do.

“We were close face-to-face, but nothing happened. I moved away and he just dived.

“It was hard for me because I was learning to play my role within the Inverness side. It was the next game after I had scored in the win against Dunfermline.

“I was looking forward to playing against a big team like Celtic. To be sent off for something where I did nothing was really harsh for me and for the team.”

No regrets, despite injury nightmare

Yet, the positives far outweighed the negatives for Juanjo at Inverness.

His eight goals in that first memorable campaign, with plenty of tricks, flicks and assists thrown in, showed exactly why Robertson signed him.

However, a ruptured Achilles tendon put him out of action until late 2005 when he made just two late sub appearances under then player-manager Craig Brewster.

Brewster, a forward player too, had taken Juanjo’s place in the side and his time in Scotland ended with a loan stint at Hamilton.

Despite the tough times in the latter part of his spell with the Caley Jags, he said: “If I had to go over my career again, I would definitely still join Inverness.

“The only bad thing from it was my time out with injury. Apart from that, it would be a dream to do it all again.

“I really enjoyed my time there. I loved the city, and it was a real family club.

“Without the injury, I could have done more for the club.

“I have no regrets about going to Inverness – the opposite. It was fantastic.”

High hopes Caley Thistle can survive

Juanjo is aware that administrators are poised to take over the troubled League One side.

And he wants good news for a club which, even now, holds a place in his heart.

He added: “People of the city can get behind the club right now and really support it.

“The club has been a good ambassador for the city as well.

“Hopefully someone will be able to reach out to help the club survive and move forward again.

“My best wishes to Inverness and the board.

“I always felt like I was playing at home. I was made very welcome from the very start at Inverness.

“It was the same for my team-mates, who made me feel at home from the start.

“Sometimes at small clubs away from the big cities, there’s a perception that someone coming in from abroad is not welcomed in as much, but it was the total opposite. My family and I were welcomed with open arms and so much respect.”