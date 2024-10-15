Caley Thistle cult heroes: Juanjo’s highs and lows in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle cult heroes: Juanjo’s highs and lows in Inverness

The Spanish attacker felt right at home in the Highlands 20 years ago.

Juanjo tucks away a Caley Thistle goal in a 4-1 victory against Livingston in 2005. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Spanish sensation Juanjo loved adding flair to Caley Thistle 20 years ago – making critics of the Highlanders eat their words.

The former Hearts winger came through the ranks at Barcelona, playing once for the Catalan giants’ first-team.

He was a stellar capture for Inverness manager John Robertson, Hearts’ all-time record scorer, who saw Juanjo’s attacking potential for the Highlanders.

Robertson, alongside assistant Donald Park, guided the Caley Jags into the top-flight after a pulsating First Division battle with Clyde.

Experienced defenders Richard Hastings and Darren Dods, along with midfielders Liam Fox and Ian Black and striker Graham Bayne were recruited for the top-flight debut.

Juanjo, who joined his former Hearts manager Jim Jefferies for two years at Bradford City in 2001, had returned to Spain where he played for Real Jaén Club, a third-tier side.

Juanjo takes on Motherwell’s Scott Leitch in a 2-1 win for ICT in December 2004. Image: SNS.

Robbo’s call was too good to ignore

He explained why a call from Hearts legend Robertson was of immediate interest and prompted his move to Caley Thistle in 2004.

He said: “Robbo called my agent and we spoke. Robbo spoke about how he wanted someone exciting to bring over to Inverness.

“He urged me to come over. I loved my time in Scotland, and it was interesting for me to move to a beautiful city like Inverness.

“It looked like a good challenge for me. It was one I went on to really enjoy.

“Livingston and a couple of teams in England were interested in me at that point, but my connection with Robbo from Hearts was strong, and he really made me feel like I was the right person to join Inverness, and be good for the supporters and for the club.

“I was to come in and add a bit of flair, having someone come in from abroad.

“I wanted to come and I wanted to do my best for Inverness.”

Promoting a match in the SPL in 2005, from left, are Juanjo, former ICT assistant manager Malky Thomson and striker Graham Bayne. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Caley Thistle were a ‘big surprise’

Juanjo, now 47, relished being part of a team largely written off across the country and they went on to show they could compete in Scotland’s top table.

He said: “I remember the newspapers at the time tipped us to be relegated that season after our first five or six games.

“But we were a big surprise to many people. We were a really good addition to the SPL.

“We won a good number of games and had good results against strong sides and competed really well to finish eighth that season.

“I have such fantastic memories from that year. I loved all the games I played.

“It was also something different for me, because Robbo played me in a position I’d never really played before.

“I used to play right midfield, or as a winger, and he suddenly told me I could do a great job as a striker.

“He said with my trickery, I would be good, always in the right places.

“I could drop into good areas. Robbo was spot-on. I scored eight goals, which at a small club, I felt was a great achievement.”

Juanjo is sent off by referee Dougie MacDonald against Celtic in August 2004. Image: DC Thomson.

Red card came as Lennon ‘dived’

These days, Juanjo plays with ex-Barcelona players in charity matches and events, while also coaching for a local team called FC Molet UE.

He scored Caley Thistle’s second SPL goal in their club’s first top-flight win, a 2-0 victory over Dunfermline at their temporary home of Pittodrie.

Full-back Stuart Golabek opened the scoring that day and Juanjo rounded it off.

He said: “I remember my first goal. It was good play from Barry (Wilson), he crossed the ball and I controlled the ball to stick it away.”

The following week, Juanjo hit the headlines amid a storm.

He was sent off – unjustly – in a 3-1 defeat against Celtic in the Granite City.

There was no VAR then and referee Dougie McDonald felt Juanjo had headbutted Celtic skipper Neil Lennon.

However, Juanjo won his appeal and was back in action for the following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Dundee United.

He was gutted to have been dismissed in such a high profile fixture.

He said: “It was a pity I was sent off in that game, which was live on TV. There was nothing in the incident.

“I didn’t even make contact with (Neil Lennon). There was talk of a headbutt, but I had never done that before, it is not something I would ever do.

“We were close face-to-face, but nothing happened. I moved away and he just dived.

“It was hard for me because I was learning to play my role within the Inverness side. It was the next game after I had scored in the win against Dunfermline.

“I was looking forward to playing against a big team like Celtic. To be sent off for something where I did nothing was really harsh for me and for the team.”

Juanjo celebrates a goal against Hibs in a 2-1 defeat in November 2004, Image: SNS.

No regrets, despite injury nightmare

Yet, the positives far outweighed the negatives for Juanjo at Inverness.

His eight goals in that first memorable campaign, with plenty of tricks, flicks and assists thrown in, showed exactly why Robertson signed him.

However, a ruptured Achilles tendon put him out of action until late 2005 when he made just two late sub appearances under then player-manager Craig Brewster.

Brewster, a forward player too, had taken Juanjo’s place in the side and his time in Scotland ended with a loan stint at Hamilton.

Despite the tough times in the latter part of his spell with the Caley Jags, he said: “If I had to go over my career again, I would definitely still join Inverness.

“The only bad thing from it was my time out with injury. Apart from that, it would be a dream to do it all again.

“I really enjoyed my time there. I loved the city, and it was a real family club.

“Without the injury, I could have done more for the club.

“I have no regrets about going to Inverness – the opposite. It was fantastic.”

Boss John Robertson signed Juanjo for Inverness. Image: SNS.

High hopes Caley Thistle can survive

Juanjo is aware that administrators are poised to take over the troubled League One side.

And he wants good news for a club which, even now, holds a place in his heart.

He added: “People of the city can get behind the club right now and really support it.

“The club has been a good ambassador for the city as well.

“Hopefully someone will be able to reach out to help the club survive and move forward again.

“My best wishes to Inverness and the board.

“I always felt like I was playing at home. I was made very welcome from the very start at Inverness.

“It was the same for my team-mates, who made me feel at home from the start.

“Sometimes at small clubs away from the big cities, there’s a perception that someone coming in from abroad is not welcomed in as much, but it was the total opposite. My family and I were welcomed with open arms and so much respect.”

