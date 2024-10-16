Caley Thistle mystery bidder must reveal identity for any deal to move forward, says consultant Alan Savage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle mystery bidder must reveal identity for any deal to move forward, says consultant Alan Savage

Alan Savage says the anonymous businessman claiming his £1.2m bid for Caley Thistle has been rejected must come out in the open so the potential buyer's credibility can be assessed.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness' consultant and former chairman Alan Savage. Image: SNS.
Inverness' consultant and former chairman Alan Savage. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle consultant Alan Savage says the anonymous businessman claiming in the media he’s had a £1.2 million bid for the rejected club must confirm who they are.

News emerged on Tuesday night – 24 hours before the investment deadline to avoid administration – a Highland-based suitor offered to inject more than £1m into the struggling League One side.

The condition of the deal, it was claimed, was Inverness would not enter administration, while guarantees were sought on the level of current debt.

Earlier this month, the Caley Jags launched a Save ICT fund, which kicked off with a £200,000 target to stave off entering administration this month.

At this stage, the pot stands at around £85,000, which interim chairman Scott Young said will be used to pay current and ongoing club costs – whether they enter administration or not.

Administrators are on standby

Inverness, who would be punished with a 15-point SPFL penalty to plunge to the bottom of League One should they, as expected, go into administration, will require up to £1.6m before the end of the current season to survive.

A report stated the businessman had offered £1.2m for the 50.45% share in ICT on Tuesday morning, but was informed by lunchtime by the club his bid had been turned down. There is thought to be no other offer under consideration.

The businessman is said to be working closely with Inverness businessman Don Lawson and GRM Marketing, headed by Gordon Ritchie.

Savage, chief of Inverness-based The Orion Group and ICT chairman from 2004-2006, advised fans and shareholders at last week’s emergency meeting that administration is the best route out of trouble.

It is now down to the board in the coming days to discuss the way forward, with BDO administrators on standby.

<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS.</span></span>

Savage: ICT must ensure unnamed investor is credible

Savage, described the £1.2m “bid” reported in the press as “an expression of interest, not a formal offer”, and said the potential investor’s identity needs to be disclosed to move forward with any deal.

He added: “The SPFL/SFA have a protocol in place for the due diligence required by them before any negotiations on anyone who wants to take over a football club can take place.

“The club then needs to ensure he’s credible as a person (as per SFA/SPFL protocol) and has the financial profile to take this on and see it through. Then he signs a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

“The businessman should come out and tell us who he is and be prepared to fund the club’s cash-flow (estimated at between £30,000-£40,000 per week) whilst diligence on both sides takes place.

“The club are following the football authorities’ rules and must do their due diligence within the clauses in the rule book.”

The SPFL handbook says due diligence is “a formal process that involves expert advisors examining various aspects of a football club, such as financials, tax, employees, commercial contracts, governance structures, and football specific matters.”

Conversation