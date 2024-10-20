Duncan Ferguson thinks win over Annan may be last game at administration-bound Caley Thistle – as legend Billy Mckay appears to say goodbye

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson expects Saturday’s morale-boosting 1-0 League One victory over Annan Athletic to be his final contribution as the club enter administration.

The imperilled Highland capital outfit, saddled with more than £3 million in debt and running costs beyond their means, expect to appoint administrators by Monday or Tuesday.

A pre-match supporters’ trust meeting heard club officials spell out a potential timetable for an insolvency process likely to take a minimum of three months.

Nothing has been confirmed on Ferguson’s or any of the players’ futures, but a 15-point deduction is likely to be accompanied by job losses among club staff at all levels.

Papers will be filed to the courts as early as 10am on Monday, with interim chairman Scott Young telling fans he is hopeful the 30-year-old former Premiership club – 2015 Scottish Cup winners and Europa League qualifiers – will avoid liquidation.

Ferguson: It could be my last game, as well as for club great Billy Mckay

Ferguson expressed pride in his players as Danny Devine’s 21st-minute header earned victory in what could be the Everton legend’s Caley Thistle send-off.

There was also rapturous applause from the stands late in the game as club stalwart Billy Mckay was subbed off – with all present aware the club record scorer might be one to depart.

Ferguson – even though he is voluntarily working without a wage – said “deep down” he suspected he would be offloaded by whichever administrators are appointed.

Ironically, with a heavy points penalty now looming, Caley Jags moved to within a couple of points of the promotion play-off zone with their second win of the League One campaign.

Ferguson said: “I was really proud of the players because they have lived through so much in the last few days, and with the big announcement on Friday.

“It wasn’t easy in the dressing room, but they did me proud.

“They were playing for me, weren’t they. Obviously it could be my last game, as well as for others, including such a great club servant as Billy Mckay.

“Nobody has told me yet that this is my last game, and nobody has said anything about the squad.

“There have been talks behind the scenes with the (interim) CEO (Charlie Christie), so they will know more than I will.

“I haven’t been privy to those discussions, so we will wait and see what happens in the coming days.”

ICT frustrated by two penalty denials before Devine’s winner

Either side of two denied penalty claims, defender Devine met a Paul Allan free-kick with a tremendous head flick to score the decisive goal.

The hosts had been furious when Keith Bray went down without punishment at the edge of the area after just seven minutes.

Adam Mackinnon also had a strong first half claim for a penalty, before Annan had the better of a hard-fought second half.

Ferguson added: “We dominated the first half and should have been two or three up.

“In terms of decisions, Keith Bray goes through one on one with the goalkeeper (for the penalty claim) and we had umpteen shouts for penalties or free-kicks we just didn’t get, because we never get them.

“We were desperate to get the win, and now we’re two points off the play-offs.

“The league is really congested, and I think we’re the best team in the division.

“We scored from a set play, and Danny has been an absolute gladiator for me. He has stopped goals, scored goals, and he’s not the only one – our defence has been outstanding since I came in.

“We got another clean sheet today, and we didn’t have one clean sheet before I came in last season.”

TEAMS

Caley Thistle (4-1-4-1): Dibaga 6; Duffy 5 (MacLeod 46, 5), Devine 8, Savage 7, Nolan 6 (Ewan 90, 3); Davidson 6; Bray 7, Longstaff 7 (Thompson 84, 3), Allan 7, Mackinnon 7; McKay7 (Ferguson 84, 4).

Subs not used: C. MacKay, Newman, Strachan.

Annan (4-1-4-1): J. Smith 6; Gibson 6, Kilsby 4 (Quitongo 31, 5), Breen 6, Dixon 5 (Ross 81, 2); McGowan 6; Todd 6, Kyle Fleming 6, Zaid 6 (Quigg 81, 3), Stevenson 6; A, Smith 6.

Subs not used: Aitchison, Barnes, Lennon, Maxwell, Muir.

Referee: Peter Stuart 6