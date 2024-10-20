Duncan Ferguson thinks win over Annan may be last game at administration-bound Caley Thistle – as legend Billy Mckay appears to say goodbye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson thinks win over Annan may be last game at administration-bound Caley Thistle – as legend Billy Mckay appears to say goodbye

With cash-strapped Inverness set to enter administration, the 1-0 League One victory looked like boss Ferguson and several players' farewell.

By Alasdair Fraser
Inverness' Billy McKay (R) with manager Duncan Ferguson (L) as he is substituted during the League One win over Annan Athletic. Image: SNS.
Inverness' record goalscorer Billy McKay (R) with manager Duncan Ferguson (L) as he is substituted during the League One win over Annan Athletic. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson expects Saturday’s morale-boosting 1-0 League One victory over Annan Athletic to be his final contribution as the club enter administration.

The imperilled Highland capital outfit, saddled with more than £3 million in debt and running costs beyond their means, expect to appoint administrators by Monday or Tuesday.

A pre-match supporters’ trust meeting heard club officials spell out a potential timetable for an insolvency process likely to take a minimum of three months.

Nothing has been confirmed on Ferguson’s or any of the players’ futures, but a 15-point deduction is likely to be accompanied by job losses among club staff at all levels.

Papers will be filed to the courts as early as 10am on Monday, with interim chairman Scott Young telling fans he is hopeful the 30-year-old former Premiership club – 2015 Scottish Cup winners and Europa League qualifiers – will avoid liquidation.

Ferguson: It could be my last game, as well as for club great Billy Mckay

Ferguson expressed pride in his players as Danny Devine’s 21st-minute header earned victory in what could be the Everton legend’s Caley Thistle send-off.

There was also rapturous applause from the stands late in the game as club stalwart Billy Mckay was subbed off – with all present aware the club record scorer might be one to depart.

Inverness fans during the League One victory against Annan. Image: SNS.

Ferguson – even though he is voluntarily working without a wage – said “deep down” he suspected he would be offloaded by whichever administrators are appointed.

Ironically, with a heavy points penalty now looming, Caley Jags moved to within a couple of points of the promotion play-off zone with their second win of the League One campaign.

Ferguson said: “I was really proud of the players because they have lived through so much in the last few days, and with the big announcement on Friday.

“It wasn’t easy in the dressing room, but they did me proud.

“They were playing for me, weren’t they. Obviously it could be my last game, as well as for others, including such a great club servant as Billy Mckay.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson (L) and Annan assistant manager Steven Bell (R) shake hands at full-time. Image: SNS.

“Nobody has told me yet that this is my last game, and nobody has said anything about the squad.

“There have been talks behind the scenes with the (interim) CEO (Charlie Christie), so they will know more than I will.

Inverness interim chairman Scott Young (L) and board director Graeme Bennett (R), with interim CEO Charlie Christie. Image: SNS.

“I haven’t been privy to those discussions, so we will wait and see what happens in the coming days.”

ICT frustrated by two penalty denials before Devine’s winner

Inverness’ Danny Devine scores to make it 1-0 against Annan. Image: SNS.

Either side of two denied penalty claims, defender Devine met a Paul Allan free-kick with a tremendous head flick to score the decisive goal.

The hosts had been furious when Keith Bray went down without punishment at the edge of the area after just seven minutes.

Adam Mackinnon also had a strong first half claim for a penalty, before Annan had the better of a hard-fought second half.

Ferguson added: “We dominated the first half and should have been two or three up.

“In terms of decisions, Keith Bray goes through one on one with the goalkeeper (for the penalty claim) and we had umpteen shouts for penalties or free-kicks we just didn’t get, because we never get them.

“We were desperate to get the win, and now we’re two points off the play-offs.

“The league is really congested, and I think we’re the best team in the division.

“We scored from a set play, and Danny has been an absolute gladiator for me. He has stopped goals, scored goals, and he’s not the only one – our defence has been outstanding since I came in.

“We got another clean sheet today, and we didn’t have one clean sheet before I came in last season.”

TEAMS

Caley Thistle (4-1-4-1): Dibaga 6; Duffy 5 (MacLeod 46, 5), Devine 8, Savage 7, Nolan 6 (Ewan 90, 3); Davidson 6; Bray 7, Longstaff 7 (Thompson 84, 3), Allan 7, Mackinnon 7; McKay7 (Ferguson 84, 4).

Subs not used: C. MacKay, Newman, Strachan.

Annan (4-1-4-1): J. Smith 6; Gibson 6, Kilsby 4 (Quitongo 31, 5), Breen 6, Dixon 5 (Ross 81, 2); McGowan 6; Todd 6, Kyle Fleming 6, Zaid 6 (Quigg 81, 3), Stevenson 6; A, Smith 6.

Subs not used: Aitchison, Barnes, Lennon, Maxwell, Muir.

Referee: Peter Stuart 6

