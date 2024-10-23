Caley Thistle administrators axe Duncan Ferguson and install Scott Kellacher as head coach – with Billy Mckay set for key role

Duncan Ferguson said he had done his “very best” as Caley Thistle boss after being axed by administrators – with first-team coach Scott Kellacher confirmed as the new head coach, and veteran striker Billy Mckay set to be named No.2.

On a day of drama at the administration-hit League One club, Ferguson, assistant manager Gary Bollan and goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden were all shown the door by administrators BDO in part one of cost-cutting steps.

A statement confirmed the former management had “left the club with immediate effect following the ongoing review of the financial position with the joint administrators.

“The club would like to place on record our thanks to Duncan, Gary and Stuart for their efforts while at Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC and wish them the very best in the future.

“Scott Kellacher, first-team coach, is stepping up to take over as first-team head coach with immediate effect. A full update on first-team coaching staff going forward will be made in due course.”

‘I’ve done my very best for the club’ – Ferguson

Ferguson was at the training ground on Wednesday with his staff, taking the Caley Thistle players through training as usual.

The exit news comes just weeks after 52-year-old confirmed he was working for free amid Inverness’ battle to avoid administration.

It was a battle the club admitted defeat in when BDO were appointed to take the reins as administrators at the Caledonian Stadium on Tuesday night.

In an interview with BBC Scotland as he left Caley Jags, Ferguson said: “Myself and my staff now have left the club.

“Of course, we were expecting it over the last couple of weeks. This is the cost of administration, so myself and my two coaches have left as we speak.

“I’ve done the very best for the club and my players. I have always tried to support my players behind the scenes, and they all know that.

“That’s the most important thing for me, that I’ve supported my players.”

Boss Ferguson said at the weekend, following a 1-0 home League One win over Annan Athletic, he did not expect to be kept on due to the administration process.

Ferguson replaced Billy Dodds in September 2023, but Inverness slid out of the Championship in May this year.

Including the Annan victory, they have won just two third-tier games this season, but also only lost twice.

However, a 15-point SPFL hit, for going into administration, means they are now in a serious survival battle on -3 points at the bottom of the division.

Ferguson: ICT can stay in League One – if they keep players

In the BBC interview, Ferguson said he thinks Caley Thistle might just pull off the escape act in League One without him.

He added: “It’s brutal, isn’t it?

“It’s really tough to get a 15-point deduction. It all depends now how deeply they cut the playing squad.

“I think I have brought a lot of good players to the club, who will be big assets to the club in the future.

“The club can stay in the division, if they hold on to their players.

“If not, it’s going to be a tough ask.”

Administrators to give official details on Thursday lunchtime

BDO will be hosting a press conference at the Caledonian Stadium at lunchtime on Thursday, when further details about cost-cutting moves and the way forward for the club are expected to become clear.

Caley Thistle have debts of more than £3 million, and it had previously been stated they would need £1.6m to get through this season.

Club consultant and former chairman Alan Savage has been leading a financial assessment in recent months and stressed administration is the best way forward for the club. He has said he will fund administration, which could cost £500,000.

ICT will have ‘fighting chance’ – chief

Speaking on The Wyness Shuffle podcast earlier this week, interim Caley Thistle chairman Scott Young said he believes the administrators will allow Inverness to retain a group of players who will be competitive for the remainder of the campaign.

He said: “Ultimately, the administrators will have control. They are looking at the financial situation, which overrides other things.

“(But) they want to give us a fighting chance on the pitch.

“Hopefully they will.

“From the football side of the club, they will take input from the likes of CEO Charlie Christie and more learned colleagues than me. We will help where we can.

“The administrators seem quite amicable. They want to do a good job. They want to see the club come out of it and we want to be competitive on the park to try and stay in this league.

“There are only three of us left on the board, and they will allow us as much input and advice as we can, for what that is worth – but they do have to look at the whole picture.

“There is no point of them getting rid of all the staff and playing staff because then there is no football club. We need staff to run it day-to-day.

“We’ve still got home games here, so we will still be selling tickets and merchandise as we continue.

“So the club will be run by the administrators, hopefully taking on advice from us and other people within the club.”