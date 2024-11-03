Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher tries to takes positives from frustrating 1-1 draw against Kelty Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher tries to takes positives from frustrating 1-1 draw against Kelty Hearts

ICT have drawn seven of their 12 matches in League One this season.

By Alasdair Fraser
Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher during the 1-1 draw against Kelty Hearts. Image: Peter Paul.
Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher during the 1-1 draw against Kelty Hearts. Image: Peter Paul.

Scott Kellacher regarded post-match anger in the home dressing room as a positive after Caley Thistle’s dominant performance against Kelty Hearts failed to secure victory.

A seventh draw of the season was scant reward for wave after wave of attacking pressure that reaped a goal, a strike against the post and a tremendous save from the visiting goalkeeper.

The result leaves administration-hit Caley Thistle on -2 points and 14 points behind second bottom Dumbarton.

With 72 points still to play for, there remains plenty of scope for revival.

But after a 90 minutes that heard applause repeatedly ring around the Caledonian Stadium main and north stands in response to the team’s positive, flowing football, there was deep frustration at the final whistle.

A run of victories will be needed at some point if Kellacher’s young group are to overturn the deficit, but Duncan Ferguson’s successor drew solace and encouragement from the reaction of his players to the outcome.

The tireless and marauding Luis Longstaff had fired in a third minute opener before a wonderful free-kick was swirled high into the top corner by Kelty’s Ross Cunningham 11 minutes later.

Kellacher said: “Again, the fans were brilliant today. Overall we dominated, which is the frustrating part.

“We were all really frustrated down there (in the dressing room) and that’s the good thing. You can see they’re angry, knowing they should have won the game.

“It’s great. I’m always going to be upbeat and positive – that’s the way I am – but they came in and their heads were down because they felt that was a game they should have won today, with the sheer amount of possession and chances.

“We’ve had big moments, but we’ve just not got that second goal.

“Overall, I’m really positive with the performance – and the boys are gutted because they know these are the games we need to be winning.”

Luis Longstaff celebrates his goal for Caley Thistle against Kelty Hearts. Image: Peter Paul.

Attacking approach against Kelty

The change in mood among supporters who were fed up with Ferguson’s style of play was palpable and Kellacher, an animated figure in the technical area, was grateful for how the crowd responded to their attacking play.

He said: “It’s a great sign for us. I’ve said all week, the fans are going to play a massive part for us.

“They got behind us and I think they were on the edge of their seats because they thought something was going to come. Unfortunately, it didn’t.

“We just need to start putting the ball in the back of the net.

“We can’t afford draws – the draws mean nothing.

“That’s why I threw our young striker Ethan Cairns on. He has only trained this week, but he said he was ready to go.

“It was important having another striker on the bench, but the chance never came for him, unfortunately.

“There’s positives and there’s frustration, but we can only look forward. There’s still a lot of points to play for.”

It didn’t take long at all for the home crowd to warm to Kellacher’s swashbuckling style of play.

The Highland hosts swept at Kelty from the first whistle and took the lead after three minutes.

Longstaff’s corner caused panic and was knocked back to him at an angle outside the six-yard box.

He reacted with a superb low strike into the net from outside the angle of the six-yard box.

Kelty Hearts celebrate their equaliser against Caley Thistle. Image: Peter Paul.

The home side then paid a price for Connell Ewan – later injured – swinging an arm across Ross Cunningham as he attacked at full flight approaching the 14th minute.

Some 25 yards out, Cunningham stepped up and curled a beauty of a free-kick finish high into the top corner.

Eight minutes before half-time, a Billy Mckay cross found defender Danny Devine volleying against the post.

Four minutes later, Keith Bray’s turn and volley drew a tremendous fingertip save from away keeper Ruairidh Adams.

A highly competitive second period brought fewer chances and no further goals, despite the home side’s relentless running and sustained pressure.

Caley Thistle (4-4-1-1): Dibaga 7; Nolan 7, Devine 7, Ewan 5 (Thompson 35), Savage 7; Davidson 7, MacKinnon 7, Allan 7, Longstaff 8; Bray 6 (Cairns 87); Mckay 6. Subs not used: Rebilas, Strachan, MacLeod, MacKay, Nicolson.

Kelty Hearts (4-3-3): Adams 7; Mercer 6 (Thomas 75), O’Ware 7, Harding 7, Paterson 6; McCarvel 6 (Flatman 75), Allan 6, Moore 5 (Williamson 46); Tidser 6, Johnston 6, Cunningham 7 (Owens 87). Subs not used: Adamson, Cole, Bryce, Hobbs, Trialist.

Referee: Ryan Lee 6

Attendance: 1,502

Man of the match: Luis Longstaff.

