Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher tries to takes positives from frustrating 1-1 draw against Kelty Hearts

Scott Kellacher regarded post-match anger in the home dressing room as a positive after Caley Thistle’s dominant performance against Kelty Hearts failed to secure victory.

A seventh draw of the season was scant reward for wave after wave of attacking pressure that reaped a goal, a strike against the post and a tremendous save from the visiting goalkeeper.

The result leaves administration-hit Caley Thistle on -2 points and 14 points behind second bottom Dumbarton.

With 72 points still to play for, there remains plenty of scope for revival.

But after a 90 minutes that heard applause repeatedly ring around the Caledonian Stadium main and north stands in response to the team’s positive, flowing football, there was deep frustration at the final whistle.

A run of victories will be needed at some point if Kellacher’s young group are to overturn the deficit, but Duncan Ferguson’s successor drew solace and encouragement from the reaction of his players to the outcome.

The tireless and marauding Luis Longstaff had fired in a third minute opener before a wonderful free-kick was swirled high into the top corner by Kelty’s Ross Cunningham 11 minutes later.

Kellacher said: “Again, the fans were brilliant today. Overall we dominated, which is the frustrating part.

“We were all really frustrated down there (in the dressing room) and that’s the good thing. You can see they’re angry, knowing they should have won the game.

“It’s great. I’m always going to be upbeat and positive – that’s the way I am – but they came in and their heads were down because they felt that was a game they should have won today, with the sheer amount of possession and chances.

“We’ve had big moments, but we’ve just not got that second goal.

“Overall, I’m really positive with the performance – and the boys are gutted because they know these are the games we need to be winning.”

Attacking approach against Kelty

The change in mood among supporters who were fed up with Ferguson’s style of play was palpable and Kellacher, an animated figure in the technical area, was grateful for how the crowd responded to their attacking play.

He said: “It’s a great sign for us. I’ve said all week, the fans are going to play a massive part for us.

“They got behind us and I think they were on the edge of their seats because they thought something was going to come. Unfortunately, it didn’t.

“We just need to start putting the ball in the back of the net.

“We can’t afford draws – the draws mean nothing.

“That’s why I threw our young striker Ethan Cairns on. He has only trained this week, but he said he was ready to go.

“It was important having another striker on the bench, but the chance never came for him, unfortunately.

“There’s positives and there’s frustration, but we can only look forward. There’s still a lot of points to play for.”

It didn’t take long at all for the home crowd to warm to Kellacher’s swashbuckling style of play.

The Highland hosts swept at Kelty from the first whistle and took the lead after three minutes.

Longstaff’s corner caused panic and was knocked back to him at an angle outside the six-yard box.

He reacted with a superb low strike into the net from outside the angle of the six-yard box.

The home side then paid a price for Connell Ewan – later injured – swinging an arm across Ross Cunningham as he attacked at full flight approaching the 14th minute.

Some 25 yards out, Cunningham stepped up and curled a beauty of a free-kick finish high into the top corner.

Eight minutes before half-time, a Billy Mckay cross found defender Danny Devine volleying against the post.

Four minutes later, Keith Bray’s turn and volley drew a tremendous fingertip save from away keeper Ruairidh Adams.

A highly competitive second period brought fewer chances and no further goals, despite the home side’s relentless running and sustained pressure.

Caley Thistle (4-4-1-1): Dibaga 7; Nolan 7, Devine 7, Ewan 5 (Thompson 35), Savage 7; Davidson 7, MacKinnon 7, Allan 7, Longstaff 8; Bray 6 (Cairns 87); Mckay 6. Subs not used: Rebilas, Strachan, MacLeod, MacKay, Nicolson.

Kelty Hearts (4-3-3): Adams 7; Mercer 6 (Thomas 75), O’Ware 7, Harding 7, Paterson 6; McCarvel 6 (Flatman 75), Allan 6, Moore 5 (Williamson 46); Tidser 6, Johnston 6, Cunningham 7 (Owens 87). Subs not used: Adamson, Cole, Bryce, Hobbs, Trialist.

Referee: Ryan Lee 6

Attendance: 1,502

Man of the match: Luis Longstaff.