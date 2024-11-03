Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for wild camper missing in Fort William area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for wild camper missing in Fort William area

Stuart Phillips, 31, was last in contact with his family on Wednesday.

By Louise Glen
Stuart Phillips
Missing wild camper Stuart Phillips. Image: Police Scotland

Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing wild camper last seen in the Fort William area.

Stuart Phillips, 31, was last in touch with his loved ones on Wednesday.

Officers say Stuart – who is from Cheshire – was last known to be wild camping in the Fort William and Lochaber area.

However, he may have travelled to the Isle of Skye.

Stuart Phillips is missing from Cheshire and was last known to be in Fort William.
Stuart is carrying a grey rucksack and has a tattoo on his left leg. Image: Police Scotland

He is described as being 6ft tall with curly brown hair and a brown beard, and of heavy build.

He has a large tattoo on his lower left leg.

When last seen, he was wearing a black puffer jacket and carrying a grey rucksack.

On Facebook, family member Kayleigh-Louise Phillips made an urgent appeal to help trace him.

Missing wild camper ‘typically stays in touch’

She said: “He travelled to Scotland on Tuesday for a trekking adventure and typically stays in touch, sending texts a couple of times a day and updating his All Trails account regularly.

“However, he hasn’t been seen or heard from on any platform since 3.30pm on Wednesday.

“His friend, who was expected to meet him in Scotland, has also received no updates.

“His family hasn’t heard anything since Wednesday either, and his phone is off, which is highly unusual for him.”

Stuart Phillips
Police and family members are concerned for Stuart’s welfare. Image: Police Scotland

Sergeant Brian Heriot said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Stuart’s welfare as it is out of character for him not to be in contact with his family for this amount of time.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information on Stuart’s whereabouts to come forward as soon as possible.

“Please contact police on 101, quoting incident 2519 of November 1.”

