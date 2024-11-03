Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for wild camper missing in Fort William area

Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing wild camper last seen in the Fort William area.

Stuart Phillips, 31, was last in touch with his loved ones on Wednesday.

Officers say Stuart – who is from Cheshire – was last known to be wild camping in the Fort William and Lochaber area.

However, he may have travelled to the Isle of Skye.

He is described as being 6ft tall with curly brown hair and a brown beard, and of heavy build.

He has a large tattoo on his lower left leg.

When last seen, he was wearing a black puffer jacket and carrying a grey rucksack.

On Facebook, family member Kayleigh-Louise Phillips made an urgent appeal to help trace him.

Missing wild camper ‘typically stays in touch’

She said: “He travelled to Scotland on Tuesday for a trekking adventure and typically stays in touch, sending texts a couple of times a day and updating his All Trails account regularly.

“However, he hasn’t been seen or heard from on any platform since 3.30pm on Wednesday.

“His friend, who was expected to meet him in Scotland, has also received no updates.

“His family hasn’t heard anything since Wednesday either, and his phone is off, which is highly unusual for him.”

Sergeant Brian Heriot said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Stuart’s welfare as it is out of character for him not to be in contact with his family for this amount of time.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information on Stuart’s whereabouts to come forward as soon as possible.

“Please contact police on 101, quoting incident 2519 of November 1.”

