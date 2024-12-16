Caley Thistle boss on how he is judging youngsters’ readiness for squad – and game-time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss on how he is judging youngsters’ readiness for squad – and game-time

A clutch of under-18s are on the way up at Inverness, but manager Scott Kellacher has detailed how he is deciding when put them in the squad and on the pitch.

Inverness full-back Matthew Strachan has impressed this season, making 13 appearances, taking his first-team total tally to 19 games. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher insists the League One club’s young players will continue to be given their chance to shine this season – but must first meet certain standards.

Kellacher says his emerging talents will only be pitched into the heat of battle if they prove they’re up to the task on a daily basis.

It has been a tough few days for Inverness after their three-match winning league run was halted by Arbroath’s 2-0 win at the weekend, a result which took the Angus side to top spot.

Inverness, in the midst of administration, are firmly fixed in ninth place and now 11 points behind Annan Athletic following the Galabankies’ 5-1 rout of basement side Dumbarton, who, like Caley Thistle, are also in administration.

Full-back Matthew Strachan, 19, midfielders Robbie Thompson, 20, Calum Mackay, 19, Callum MacLeod, 18, Keith Bray 18, and forward Ethan Cairns, 19, have all featured for ICT this season.

Over the past months, Kellacher – who was League One manager of the month for November – has also fed under-18 players into his matchday squad, including defender Leo Walker, midfielder Sam Thompson and attacker Ben Gardiner.

‘Nervous’ starlets must prove themselves in training before match action

Kellacher will give them game-time when he thinks the time is right – with Gardiner making his debut from the bench against Arbroath.

The head coach said: “We’ve tried not to make a big deal out of it for the younger ones because they’re all going to have to play their part.

Inverness midfielder Keith Bray going on the attack against Arbroath on Saturday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We’ve had Matty Strachan, Robbie Thompson, Keith Bray, and another few that we’ve put on the bench from the under-18s to give them an opportunity.

“This club has always had a very good youth set-up, and we’ve had some special players come through at this football club.

“If they are good enough, they deserve a place on the bench, so that’s what we’ll look to get back to doing.

“If we can get these young boys involved in that environment and being comfortable around first-team players, that helps because some of them can be very nervous.

“We bring them into training, and it can be sink or swim at times. You need to stand up and be counted, because you don’t get away with anything in the first-team.

“There is a standard there on the training ground, and the boys have to raise their game to be at it and not look out of place.”

Goalkeeper Corey Patterson, in action for Forres Mechanics here, has rejoined Caley Thistle on an emergency loan. <br />Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, an injury to back-up keeper Szymon Rebilas, 19, led to ICT securing a deal with Highland League club Forres Mechanics for ex-Caley Jags keeper Corey Paterson to come in for a week’s emergency loan.

The 18-year-old was on the bench at the weekend and should be available for Saturday’s game at Stenhousemuir.

Administration halts ICTFC transfers

With administrators BDO still locked in talks with potential investors, Kellacher explained any discussions about transfer moves in January remain on ice.

He added: “There has been no talk to me regarding that side of it.

“Until I’m told something, I won’t have anything to say, but we have just been left to get on with it, which is ideal.

“I’m here to focus on the football side of it, and we’ll leave the board to deal with everything else that’s going on.

“When they tell me the way forward, I’ll listen – and whatever the club want, that won’t be a problem for me.”

Conversation