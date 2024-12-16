Caley Thistle boss on how he is judging youngsters’ readiness for squad – and game-time

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher insists the League One club’s young players will continue to be given their chance to shine this season – but must first meet certain standards.

Kellacher says his emerging talents will only be pitched into the heat of battle if they prove they’re up to the task on a daily basis.

It has been a tough few days for Inverness after their three-match winning league run was halted by Arbroath’s 2-0 win at the weekend, a result which took the Angus side to top spot.

Inverness, in the midst of administration, are firmly fixed in ninth place and now 11 points behind Annan Athletic following the Galabankies’ 5-1 rout of basement side Dumbarton, who, like Caley Thistle, are also in administration.

Full-back Matthew Strachan, 19, midfielders Robbie Thompson, 20, Calum Mackay, 19, Callum MacLeod, 18, Keith Bray 18, and forward Ethan Cairns, 19, have all featured for ICT this season.

Over the past months, Kellacher – who was League One manager of the month for November – has also fed under-18 players into his matchday squad, including defender Leo Walker, midfielder Sam Thompson and attacker Ben Gardiner.

‘Nervous’ starlets must prove themselves in training before match action

Kellacher will give them game-time when he thinks the time is right – with Gardiner making his debut from the bench against Arbroath.

The head coach said: “We’ve tried not to make a big deal out of it for the younger ones because they’re all going to have to play their part.

“We’ve had Matty Strachan, Robbie Thompson, Keith Bray, and another few that we’ve put on the bench from the under-18s to give them an opportunity.

“This club has always had a very good youth set-up, and we’ve had some special players come through at this football club.

“If they are good enough, they deserve a place on the bench, so that’s what we’ll look to get back to doing.

“If we can get these young boys involved in that environment and being comfortable around first-team players, that helps because some of them can be very nervous.

“We bring them into training, and it can be sink or swim at times. You need to stand up and be counted, because you don’t get away with anything in the first-team.

“There is a standard there on the training ground, and the boys have to raise their game to be at it and not look out of place.”

Meanwhile, an injury to back-up keeper Szymon Rebilas, 19, led to ICT securing a deal with Highland League club Forres Mechanics for ex-Caley Jags keeper Corey Paterson to come in for a week’s emergency loan.

The 18-year-old was on the bench at the weekend and should be available for Saturday’s game at Stenhousemuir.

Administration halts ICTFC transfers

With administrators BDO still locked in talks with potential investors, Kellacher explained any discussions about transfer moves in January remain on ice.

He added: “There has been no talk to me regarding that side of it.

“Until I’m told something, I won’t have anything to say, but we have just been left to get on with it, which is ideal.

“I’m here to focus on the football side of it, and we’ll leave the board to deal with everything else that’s going on.

“When they tell me the way forward, I’ll listen – and whatever the club want, that won’t be a problem for me.”

