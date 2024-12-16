Residents rattled as Stornoway Street ‘too narrow’ for lorry deliveries

Large articulated lorries should not be on Kenneth Street in Stornoway as it is too narrow and is “rattling” their homes, say residents.

People who live on Kenneth Street near Stornoway town centre say their houses shake when the lorry delivery comes into their street up to twice a day.

Because Kenneth Street is so narrow the sound of six-days-a-week deliveries to the supermarket is becoming problematic for householders.

But they are also concerned there might be damage to their houses.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar/ Western Isles Council councillors are aware of the issue, and the matter is due to be discussed at Stornoway Community Council this Thursday December 19.

Kenneth Street residents report houses ‘shaking to their foundations’

The community council said by having a discussion it was hoped to reveal all the facts.

It particularly wants to know if there is an existing road traffic order prohibiting articulated lorries.

If there is, they’d like to know why there are no signs to tell drivers.

While the smaller “convenience” sized supermarket is on Cromwell Road, the only way to make deliveries to the store is via Kenneth Street.

Kenneth Street is a narrow road with houses on both sides.

It is understood the lorry – a third party to the Co-op – comes from the mainland with supplies for both the smaller Cromwell Street convenience store, as well as the MacAulay Road supermarket.

One homeowner, who did not want to be named, said: “The problem is severe. Huge articulated lorries are coming down our narrow street.

“The houses shake to their foundations, and it feels like we are rattling.

“It happens most days that a big lorry will come down.”

Another resident told us: “We thought that there was a traffic order in place that said these big lorries were not allowed in the street, but the one for the Co-op on Cromwell Road comes anyway.

Stornoway street too narrow for big lorries

“We thought that while articulated lorries might need to bring the goods to the island. It is for smaller vans to bring the goods to the Cromwell Road store.

“Kenneth Street is just too narrow for deliveries.”

Councillor Frances Murray, Steornabhagh a Deas, said: “It is something that I became very aware of during the general election. We had an election office in the street.

“It seemed to me that there were up to two lorries a day coming along the road to the Co-op at different times.

Ms Murray and her fellow councillor have been discussing it as she understood that there was a traffic order in place. So far, even with a traffic order, there are no signs to say lorries can not travel down the road.

Ms Murray continued: “I am very sure it is shaking their houses, as the street is so narrow.”

The Co-op said it was not for them to comment as it was a third-party provider who delivered to the island, but would make the delivery company aware of any traffic order.

We asked Comhairle nan Eilean Siar/ Western Isles Council to comment.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.