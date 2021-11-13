Dundee loan stars Fin Robertson and Josh Mulligan face off today as they target League One bragging rights – ‘I can’t give him too much of a kick!’

Dundee may not be in action this weekend as international football takes over the calendar.

However, a certain clash in League One should be one of interest for those of a dark blue persuasion as Cove Rangers host Peterhead.

Not least for the Dens Park connections of the two managers, Paul Hartley and Jim McInally.

But because there could be four current Dark Blues taking to the grass for a league match this afternoon.

Not only might Fin Robertson be facing three of his fellow Dees in Josh Mulligan, Lyall Cameron and Danny Strachan.

But there are also the likes of former Dens Parkers Si Ferry, Derek Lyle, Ryan Conroy, Leighton McIntosh and Kyle Gourlay in the two squads.

With Cove in third, hoping to go top, and the Blue Toon in eighth aiming to get away from the bottom sides, there is plenty to play for.

Who wins a 50-50?

For Robertson and Mulligan, too, there are Dundee bragging rights should they come face to face at the Balmoral Stadium.

Asked who will win if there’s a 50-50 ball to be won this afternoon, both were quick to back themselves.

Robertson joked: “We’ll see who ends up in hospital! I’m joking of course but I’m looking forward to it.”

And Mulligan countered: “Oh, I’m going for it. I think I’ll come out on top, to be fair.

“I have to be careful, though, I only have one more booking!

“I can’t give him too much of a kick!”

Youth team-mates

Robertson has started the last three matches for the Aberdeen club and is hoping to keep that going.

Since arriving on loan at the end of September the 18-year-old has featured six times for Hartley’s side in an experienced midfield alongside Fraser Fyvie and Iain Vigurs.

He said: “It’ll be good to play against Josh. A bit weird because I’ve always played with him during my entire youth career from U/12s, U/13s.

“Josh has come on a lot from what I’ve seen. He’s been playing right-back for Peterhead and he’s got goals and assists, he’s a good player.

“It’s good, there are a few of us on loan – Josh, Danny Strachan and Lyall Cameron at Peterhead.

“We’re all just trying to get experience, play first-team football and, hopefully, come back to Dundee to hit the ground running.”

Penalty woe

The three youngsters at Peterhead played their part in a League Cup victory over Cove at the start of the season.

However, Cove came out on top with a Rory McAllister penalty in the only league meeting of the season.

And Mulligan says the Blue Toon are keen to make up for that defeat.

“It will be a good game I think. Cove are a strong side and have a good home record.

“Danny and Lyall are at Peterhead as well so we’ll all be up for this one. I’m definitely looking forward to it.

“They beat us at Peterhead earlier in the season. The only goal came from a penalty and I don’t know if it should’ve been a penalty.

“It’s a bit of a derby, too, so we’ll all be up for it.”