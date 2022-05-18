Peterhead striker Niah Payne leaves Blue Toon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead FC

Peterhead striker Niah Payne leaves Blue Toon

By Jamie Durent
May 18, 2022, 12:26 pm Updated: May 18, 2022, 1:24 pm
Peterhead forward Niah Payne.
Peterhead forward Niah Payne

Peterhead striker Niah Payne has left the club after the expiry of his contract.

Payne, who joined the club in January 2021, is set to pursue opportunities closer to home after 18 months with the Blue Toon.

The former Bradford City youngster scored four goals in 53 games for Peterhead and was a fixture in the side this season as they secured their place in League One.

Manager Jim McInally told the club website: “Niah came up from his home-town of Leeds to join us in January 2021 however a Covid shut-down meant that he went home for a couple of months without kicking a ball. He made his debut when league football resumed in March last year and since then he has gone on to become firmly established in our team.

“He has worked hard in every game he has played and never gave opposing defences a minute to rest. I am disappointed that he is not coming back but he has a young family that he has spent a lot of time apart from and I can fully understand why he is looking elsewhere.”

Payne follows Gary Fraser, Brett Long, Simon Ferry, Ryan Conroy, Derek Lyle and Conor Cullen in leaving Balmoor this summer.

