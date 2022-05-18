Peterhead striker Niah Payne leaves Blue Toon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead striker Niah Payne has left the club after the expiry of his contract.

Payne, who joined the club in January 2021, is set to pursue opportunities closer to home after 18 months with the Blue Toon.

The former Bradford City youngster scored four goals in 53 games for Peterhead and was a fixture in the side this season as they secured their place in League One.

Manager Jim McInally told the club website: “Niah came up from his home-town of Leeds to join us in January 2021 however a Covid shut-down meant that he went home for a couple of months without kicking a ball. He made his debut when league football resumed in March last year and since then he has gone on to become firmly established in our team.

“He has worked hard in every game he has played and never gave opposing defences a minute to rest. I am disappointed that he is not coming back but he has a young family that he has spent a lot of time apart from and I can fully understand why he is looking elsewhere.”

Payne follows Gary Fraser, Brett Long, Simon Ferry, Ryan Conroy, Derek Lyle and Conor Cullen in leaving Balmoor this summer.