Peterhead captain Scott Brown agrees full-time deal at Championship club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead captain Scott Brown will leave the club after six years as he looks set to join a full-time club in the Championship.

Brown has been a mainstay in the Peterhead side since joining in 2016 but had never hidden his desire to return to full-time football.

The 27-year-old left St Johnstone to join the Blue Toon and has made more than 200 appearances for the Buchan side.

Opportunities to go full-time have cropped up in the past, with Dunfermline, Falkirk and Ayr United all having an interest in bringing Brown to their clubs previously. Brown turned down a move to Ayr in January.

For Peterhead manager Jim McInally, it leaves a big hole in his side with his skipper finally departing.

“First of all I would like to thank Scott for the service he has given the club. He has been a fine player for us and gave a lot to the team in terms of leading by example,” McInally told the club website.

“Last season we used him in a variety of positions and he just got on with things.

“We had a conversation this morning about the offer we had made him and he told me that talks were going well with a full-time team, so a parting of the ways is on the cards.

“I know that I have a rebuilding job to do at Peterhead, and now that I have certainty about Scott I can get on with another part of it.”

Peterhead did have fellow midfielder Andy McCarthy re-sign this month and brought in Brown’s namesake Jack from Highland League side Rothes in January.