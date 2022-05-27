Peterhead captain Scott Brown agrees full-time deal at Championship club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead captain Scott Brown agrees full-time deal at Championship club

By Jamie Durent
May 27, 2022, 3:32 pm Updated: May 27, 2022, 3:46 pm
Peterhead captain Scott Brown
Peterhead captain Scott Brown

Peterhead captain Scott Brown will leave the club after six years as he looks set to join a full-time club in the Championship.

Brown has been a mainstay in the Peterhead side since joining in 2016 but had never hidden his desire to return to full-time football.

The 27-year-old left St Johnstone to join the Blue Toon and has made more than 200 appearances for the Buchan side.

Opportunities to go full-time have cropped up in the past, with Dunfermline, Falkirk and Ayr United all having an interest in bringing Brown to their clubs previously. Brown turned down a move to Ayr in January.

For Peterhead manager Jim McInally, it leaves a big hole in his side with his skipper finally departing.

“First of all I would like to thank Scott for the service he has given the club. He has been a fine player for us and gave a lot to the team in terms of leading by example,” McInally told the club website.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

“Last season we used him in a variety of positions and he just got on with things.

“We had a conversation this morning about the offer we had made him and he told me that talks were going well with a full-time team, so a parting of the ways is on the cards.

“I know that I have a rebuilding job to do at Peterhead, and now that I have certainty about Scott I can get on with another part of it.”

Peterhead did have fellow midfielder Andy McCarthy re-sign this month and brought in Brown’s namesake Jack from Highland League side Rothes in January.

 

