Peterhead midfielder Ryan Dow preaches positivity during poor run

Peterhead midfielder Ryan Dow insists the players have to remain positive to dig themselves out of the mire.

Dow, who previously helped the Blue Toon to the League Two title in 2019, left Dunfermline after their relegation from the Championship and was persuaded to return to Balmoor by his father-in-law, the Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

The club’s struggles have been well-documented this campaign and they remain winless at the foot of the third-tier.

A high turnover of players and injuries to first-team regulars have not helped their cause either, with Russell McLean, Hamish Ritchie and Andy McCarthy all being absent.

It could be easy to feel downbeat, but Dow reckons that would solve none of their problems.

“You’ve got to stay positive,” he said. “There’s highs and lows in football all the time. The only way you’re going to change things is by working hard and staying positive.

“It has been a difficult start with a number of different things. We’ve had a lot of injuries – I can’t remember a week where we’ve not had something go wrong.

“It’s a brand new team gelling and young players that are still learning. It’s still early days, but the sooner you get that first win the better. We’ve not got it yet and only picked up a point.

“There were a few teams at the start of the season struggling to get players in. We’ve got them in now, but it’s a lot of change and we’re getting used to different players.

“It’s a bit of upheaval and that’s why it might take a bit of time and a bit more patience.”

For Dow, it has been a challenge adjusting to a life away from full-time football, but the relationship he has with McInally helped him make the decision.

“It’s still playing on a Saturday, it’s just the training and getting used to the day-to-day stuff (without football),” said Dow.

“I had other part-time offers and, with everything that’s going on, I felt it was the right time to go part-time.

“The relationship I’ve got with Jim, if I was going to go part-time it was going to be there.

“He has seen me play for years and it’s good to have a manager who rates you as a player.”

Peterhead take their quest for a win to Kelty Hearts on Saturday, with the Fife side only a place and three points ahead of the Buchan outfit.

“They’re a good team and have signed players who could play at a higher level,” said Dow. “We’re expecting a tough match, but we have worked hard since last week and will be confident, as I’m sure they will be.

“It’s all about confidence – that’s massive in football. Once you get it, you start to see it flow and the players relax a bit more and play their natural game.”