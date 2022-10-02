Dunfermline 2-2 Peterhead: Michael Hewitt enjoys dream start to life at Blue Toon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline 2-2 Peterhead: Michael Hewitt enjoys dream start to life at Blue Toon

By Reporter
October 2, 2022, 10:27 am
Peterhead celebrate Michael Hewitt's injury-time equaliser against Dunfermline. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead celebrate Michael Hewitt's injury-time equaliser against Dunfermline. Image: Duncan Brown.

Michael Hewitt enjoyed a dream debut for Peterhead as he netted a dramatic equaliser to earn the Blue Toon a point at Dunfermline.

The 21-year-old midfielder headed home the leveller three minutes into injury time – less than 24 hours after signing on loan from Ayr United.

Jim McInally’s men found themselves two goals down to the unbeaten Pars as the game entered its closing stages but a scrambled goal from Jason Brown, followed by Hewitt’s grand finale gave the club a welcome point.

Hewitt said: “It was brilliant. That was my first ever goal in my  professional career.

“We played really well and to come away with a point was no less than the players deserved.

“Everyone put in a big shift.

“At half time we felt, collectively that there was something in the game for us.

“After going 2-0 down, the gaffer changed the shape of the team to a more attacking formation and as soon as we got the first goal, we felt we could push on and get a second.

“Thankfully we did.

Peterhead’s Michael Hewitt battles with Lewis McCann. Image: Duncan Brown 

“You know you’re not going to get many chances when you’re playing against the team at the top of the league on their own patch and when they come along, you’ve got to take them.”

After a spectacularly uneventful first half, the visitors almost edged ahead on the hour mark when a thunderous free kick from former Dunfermline midfielder Ryan Dow rattled Deniz Mehmet’s crossbar.

But that merely seemed to generate a wake-up call for the Fifers who took the lead five minutes later when Rhys Breen prodded the ball beyond Tom Ritchie following the failure of the Peterhead defence to deal with a cross from the impressive Josh Edwards.

It looked like striker Nikolay Todorov had sealed victory for the Pars when he fired home from close range six minutes from time but Peterhead demonstrated their resolve with Brown bundling the ball over the line three minutes later before Hewitt headed Andy McDonldd’s cross beyond Mehmet deep into stoppage time.

Peterhead’s Ramez Hezfalla tussles on the touchline with Kyle Benedictus. 

Hewitt revealed that he trained with his new teammates on Thursday evening and that the deal was finalised on Friday afternoon.

He has joined Peterhead on a season-long loan although parent club, Championship hopefuls Ayr, have the benefit of a recall clause which will enable them to bring the player back to Somerset Park during the January transfer window if required.

Hewitt, however, is firmly focussed on helping the Blue Toon to cast aside their disappointing early season form and to start climbing the table.

He added: “I missed most of last season through injury so I’m hoping now to get as much game time as possible and to do what I can to help the club.

“If I continue to put on performances like that, Im sure the gaffer will give me the chance to do so.”

