Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos respond to rob Steven Mackay of debut win as Nairn County boss

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 5, 2022, 9:51 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 10:54 pm
Conor Gethins celebrates his opening goal for Nairn against Inverurie Locos. Image: Brian Smith
Inverurie Locos stormed back to draw 2-2 at Nairn County to deny Steven Mackay a dream debut win in the Highland League.

Striker Conor Gethins put Nairn in front in the first half with a lethal drive and Scott Davidson smashed home a wonderful second just after the interval.

Callum Dingwall pulled one back on 73 minutes and Jamie Michie earned a draw with an 84th minute strike.

Nine positions and a dozen points separated these sides ahead of kick-off, with second-bottom, winless Nairn in need of a result for very different reasons against opponents keen to push back up from eighth spot.

Mackay, who won two Highland League titles with Brora Rangers in recent years, was confirmed the new Nairn head coach on Tuesday, as he returned to his old club alongside former team-mate David Hind.

Nairn’s last match was also the final one for Ronnie Sharp, who left the club following their 3-1 home Scottish Cup defeat by Drumchapel United on September 17.

New Nairn County manager Steven Mackay. Image: Brian Smith

Striker Conor Gethins was set to be in charge of Nairn for the league game at the weekend against Wick Academy, but the fixture was postponed due to the far north visitors being halted by a broken-down bus on their journey to Station Park.

From the Scottish Cup tie last month, Mackay made three changes, with Callum MacLean, Adam Porritt and Liam Shewan promoted to starters.

Locos arrived at Station Park looking for a lift, having not won since stunning Fraserburgh 2-1 at the start of September.

Richard Hastings’ men were edged out 1-0 by pace-setters Brechin City on Saturday. Their only change was Michie coming in for Lloyd Robertson.

After a lively start from both sides, the posts at either end of the pitch were struck, firstly from Locos’ Jay Haliday on 14 minutes then, moments later, by Liam Shewan.

However, the deadlock was broken on 20 minutes when Gethins hammered home a lethal shot after Scott Davidson lined him up.

Gethins, who was keen to replace Sharp as the boss, showed how much the club means to him with his celebration with his team-mates.

Ten minutes before the break, Garry Wood drew a save from Dylan MacLean as he lashed a low shot on target from 25 yards. And a late Locos flurry on the stroke of half-time failed to bring a leveller.

Nairn County’s Scott Davidson on the attack.

Nairn doubled their advantage on 50 minutes when Davidson guided a superb high 30-yarder over Andy Reid into the net to get the fans off their feet.

Inverurie had keeper Reid to thank for keeping it at two when he pushed away a free-kick from Gethins, which was won by Davidson.

Wayne Mackintosh flashed a shot wide from distance as Nairn continued to play on the front foot.

Dingwall hauled Locos back into contention with a thunderous strike, which always had the beating of MacLean despite his best efforts.

Celebration time for Locos as they hit back for a 2-2 draw at Nairn.

With six minutes left, Michie crashed home a powerful shot which gave Locos hope of a late press for a winner. However, a point apiece is what they had to settle for.

Nairn make the journey to Huntly on Saturday, while Inverurie will make the long trip to Wick Academy.

