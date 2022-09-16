Peterhead make Dutch forward Loran Venrooy 20th summer signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead make Dutch forward Loran Venrooy 20th summer signing

By Jamie Durent
September 16, 2022, 2:28 pm
Post Thumbnail

Peterhead have completed the signing of Dutch forward Loran Venrooy after a successful trial period with the club.

The 20-year-old was released by Willem II in the summer and becomes the Blue Toon’s 20th signing of a remarkable squad overhaul.

Venrooy played 18 times for Willem II’s under-21 side, scoring once, but is yet to make his debut at senior level.

He will not be available for Peterhead’s game against Kelty Hearts this weekend, however, as both he and Ugandan defender Enock Walusimbi are still awaiting work permits.

“We had sent out notices to a lot of people in the summer in a bid to get the right quality of player into the club,” manager Jim McInally told the club website.

“Loran was given the chance to secure a deal at a Championship club however in discussions between him, his representatives and myself, we discovered that first team football at Peterhead was an option he would consider.

“We have had him in training and he impressed. Signing Loran to add some attacking vigour was an easy decision and we have also now secured the first bit of essential paperwork in getting him here and playing. We are now working on the second piece of paperwork completed which will allow him to play.

“It is frustrating that both Loran and Enock Walusimbi are not yet available, especially as we still have a few injuries, however everyone can see that we will have strength in depth soon.”

Peterhead midfielder Ryan Dow preaches positivity during poor run

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Peterhead FC

Ryan Dow, right, in action for Peterhead. Photos by Duncan Brown
Peterhead midfielder Ryan Dow preaches positivity during poor run
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy in action.
Peterhead: Jim McInally awaits news on Andy McCarthy scan as Blue Toon seek answers…
Hampden locator - Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock (10252890a) A general view outside Hampden Park ahead of the International Friendly match between Scotland Women and Jamaica Women at Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland Women v Jamaica Women, Football, International Friendly - 28 May 2019
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
0
Sports events, including those in Scotland, this weekend would have allowed the public to come together to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport - including Premiership and Championship football - should be…
1
Post Thumbnail
All SPFL and Highland League games postponed after the Queen's death, with host of…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jim McInally hopes to see further benefit of Aberdeen relationship after Tom Ritchie…
0
Sports grounds across Scotland are silent following the death of the Queen. Photo: Shutterstock
Sport after the Queen's death: What's on and what's off
0
Chris Kisuka in action for Peterhead against Montrose. Photos by Duncan Brown
Former Aberdeen and Rangers youth player Chris Kisuka keen to make most of second…
Peterhead's Ramez Hezfalla takes on the Montrose defence. Photo by Duncan Brown
Peterhead 0-2 Montrose: Blue Toon's search for a league win continues
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally lifts lid on scale of summer rebuild

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks