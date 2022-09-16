Peterhead make Dutch forward Loran Venrooy 20th summer signing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead have completed the signing of Dutch forward Loran Venrooy after a successful trial period with the club.

The 20-year-old was released by Willem II in the summer and becomes the Blue Toon’s 20th signing of a remarkable squad overhaul.

Venrooy played 18 times for Willem II’s under-21 side, scoring once, but is yet to make his debut at senior level.

He will not be available for Peterhead’s game against Kelty Hearts this weekend, however, as both he and Ugandan defender Enock Walusimbi are still awaiting work permits.

“We had sent out notices to a lot of people in the summer in a bid to get the right quality of player into the club,” manager Jim McInally told the club website.

“Loran was given the chance to secure a deal at a Championship club however in discussions between him, his representatives and myself, we discovered that first team football at Peterhead was an option he would consider.

“We have had him in training and he impressed. Signing Loran to add some attacking vigour was an easy decision and we have also now secured the first bit of essential paperwork in getting him here and playing. We are now working on the second piece of paperwork completed which will allow him to play.

“It is frustrating that both Loran and Enock Walusimbi are not yet available, especially as we still have a few injuries, however everyone can see that we will have strength in depth soon.”