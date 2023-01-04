Iain Maciver: Back to work – and time to start your Christmas shopping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iain Maciver: Back to work – and time to start your Christmas shopping

By Iain Maciver
January 4, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 4, 2023, 8:56 am
Can't they make the January sales happen before Christmas? (Image: Sampajano_Anizza/Shutterstock)
Can't they make the January sales happen before Christmas? (Image: Sampajano_Anizza/Shutterstock)

Buy early, buy cheap – that’s the motto we need to get ready for Christmas 2023, while the cost of living crisis continues, writes Iain Maciver.

Right, you lot. The party’s over. Get back to work, if you are lucky enough to still have a job. We have a cost of living crisis to get through.

You have had your annual jollies with the BBC Alba Hogmanay show, or Edith Bowman or Sean Batty on the other side. No excuse to be stale now.

Actually, they were slightly stale for New Year shows. The artistes were all great, but the online comments afterwards confirmed that we prefer a singalong show – a bit of a perty.

These programmes have to be produced to the second to prevent a rabble. However, if the fun is sterilised out of a New Year show, what is the point?

Beeb engineers work hard so the sound is just right on TV, as well as on radio. The problem comes when it slides into over-production, without caring for fun.

An example of that on Alba was when veteran accordionist Fergie MacDonald was playing Loch Maree Islands (also known by its first line: “Show me Arigh ‘n Eilean, below me Loch Maree”), from yon evocative song of the same name by Kenneth Mackenzie of Poolewe.

It’s also forever linked to Fergie, as he went after the late and lamented Kenneth to get the lyrics and tune right. It gave Fergie his first hit in the 1960s. Since then, it has been given a bash by almost every Scottish artist worth his or her salt – even Peat and Diesel.

Saturday night’s audience dutifully swayed, but then got way above their station. They were moved enough by Fergie to join in and sing along to the “fine 10-pointer and the Royal-O”. Just one problem – we couldn’t hear them.

No microphones were near the audience, who were expected to only obediently clap and sway, like sober teuchters. The mics were all with Fergie and the band. Oops.

When you realised why, it was weird watching audience members’ mouths move when only a distant echo could be heard. It clearly wasn’t part of BBC Alba’s plan that the audience would start to enjoy themselves and participate.

That’s not a complaint – just a helpful suggestion for next year. I’ll keep the recording of this one and compare them next time. Deal?

Buy early, buy cheap

There are loads of deals to be had now the festivities are over. Christmassy choccy boxes are half-price in the filling station down the road. Why couldn’t they do that two weeks ago, when I was buying?

I have already started my Christmas shopping. Yep, prices are good, so I have been buying up lots of Lindor, crackers (really cheap at the moment), Celebrations, and yon Irish liqueur which is almost as good as Baileys – but much cheaper. I hope they don’t go stale.

I’m not going to be stale – or cold. Buy early, buy cheap. So, that is what I’m doing now – almost a year in advance.

We won’t visit anyone until mid-January, so we can buy at the sales. This time next year, I could be a millionaire

What if I get the munchies and scoff the lot beforehand? You have a point, I suppose. So, here is our back-up plan. We are also going to postpone next Christmas for three weeks. We won’t visit anyone until mid-January, so we can buy at the sales. This time next year, I could be a millionaire.

Some things cannot wait. I’d better buy the cold weather stuff now. If weatherman Sean Batty and his oppo on the BBC are even half right, more freezing weather is coming in. So, I’d better buy gloves, thermal underwear and more jumpers now.

Wear anything to add layers, says the woman on the radio. Will I buy more…? No – one pair of long johns is enough, surely? They go under trousers anyway.

A Hogmanay lecture

No one should be feeling stale at this time of year. My old friend Angus was feeling a bit that way last week. He hadn’t been out for a wee dram for ages. He decided to take the bus into Stornoway on Saturday evening.

Angus met many people he hadn’t seen for a long time, and, before long, he had far too much bevvy inside him. It happens. He saw the time and decided to go home before the bells. Sadly, there were no taxis to be had. There was nothing else for it, so he began to walk.

He was making heavy weather of it as the pavements were slippery and his balance was not great. Two police officers were on patrol and they spotted Angus stumbling up Church Street towards them.

They pulled up beside him. The sergeant asked where he was going. Angus replied: “Actually officer, I’m on my way to a lecture.”

The sergeant scoffed: “Do you even know what night it is? Who on earth gives lectures on Hogmanay?” Quick as a flash, Angus answered: “My wife, that’s who.”

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

