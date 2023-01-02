Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss David Robertson hopes to bring in more players like Kevin Joshua to overhaul his squad.

Former West Brom youngster Joshua was signed ahead of the game against Edinburgh on Christmas Eve and was thrown straight into the starting line-up.

Joshua had been a free agent having left the Baggies in the summer. He had played 17 times for their under-21s and had loan spells with Kettering Town and Waterford.

Robertson likes his physical characteristics but also the aggression he brings to the group.

“He’s massive – he’s six-foot-five and has got good pace,” said Robertson. “He’s athletic and can use the ball well.

“He’s aggressive. He had a spat with one of our players on his first night at training, which was actually nice to see.

“He’s the type of player I’m looking for. We need guys that are going to compete.

“We are, physically, one of the smallest teams in the league and need more physical presence.

“We also need more leaders in the team. On and off the pitch, it’s quite a quiet team so it needs some guys that are going to be more vocal.”

Recruitment at Peterhead continues apace

Further changes to the Peterhead squad are expected ahead of the Montrose game, with space also likely to be freed up with the return of loan players.

“It’s a process for most of the players,” said Robertson. “When it comes to the January window, there’s only so many loans you can have and a lot of the players maybe have been out of contract, or teams are looking to move players on.

“The way I’m trying to do it is bring in different type of players, rather than ones that go round the merry-go-round.”

Robertson intends to have another look at striker Boris Melingui, who featured as a trialist for Peterhead in the 4-0 defeat to FC Edinburgh.

Melingui was on the books of Dumbarton and Brechin City but has been without a professional club for the last three years. He has featured as a trialist for Raith Rovers and Albion Rovers.

“He’s missing a bit of match-sharpness but we’ve had him for the weekend and we had a practice match against each other on Thursday night,” added Robertson.

“I took a look at him because of the situation we’re in – we needed free agents who could come in and help, before the window opened.

“It’s been hard for him because of the lack of match-fitness. We’ve had a chance to have a look at him during the week and it’ll be the same again on Monday.”

Stern test expected from Montrose

Montrose are the visitors to Balmoor today as Peterhead’s need for points continues.

There will be a familiar face in the visitors’ ranks, with Blue Toon legend Rory McAllister likely to lead the line.

“Montrose are an experienced side,” said Robertson. “They’ve got Sean Dillon and Rory McAllister, who will always get a goal or two.

“They’ve done really well over the years and have been up there challenging. This year it’s no different.

“We know it’s going to be a difficult game but we’re hoping we can get some of the new players in.

“They won’t be gelled with the team but I think we need a few players in to give everybody a lift.

“Hopefully with those new players in, we can start to pick points up.”

Peterhead will be without Russell McLean today due to suspension.