Peterhead pick up first point under David Robertson with draw against Montrose

By Jamie Durent
January 2, 2023, 4:58 pm Updated: January 2, 2023, 5:16 pm
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Peterhead picked up their first point under manager David Robertson after a spirited goalless draw with Montrose at Balmoor.

In a game short of clear-cut chances, the home side acquitted themselves well and were more than a match for their promotion-chasing opponents.

Montrose finished the game with 10 men, following goalkeeper Ross Sinclair’s dismissal, but they held on to share the spoils.

Peterhead, who were beaten 4-0 last time out by Edinburgh, included two new signings in the starting line-up.

Winger Glenn Gabriel, who came through the St Pauli youth system and has played in Spain, Cyprus and Finland, made his debut, alongside midfielder Daniel Fosu, who spent the first half of the season with Championship side Arbroath. Trialist Boris Melingui was on the bench.

Manager David Robertson has had to move quickly to fill gaps in the squad, with Max Gillies, Mikey Hewitt and Ewan Murray all heading back to their parent clubs after loan spells.

Peterhead forward Glenn Gabriel takes aim against Montrose. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead forward Glenn Gabriel takes aim against Montrose. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

They are still without the injured Conor O’Keefe, Paul Dixon, Ryan Dow and Hamish Ritchie, with Russell McLean suspended.

It was Gabriel who had the first chance of the game, stealing possession of Kerr Waddell in the box and attempting to square for Jack Brown. However, Sinclair was able to smother.

Gabriel, who has also turned out for English non-league sides Hendon and Mousehole, was proving a lively prospect, with an intricate piece of skill seeing him clip the ball past Mark Whatley and fire at Sinclair from the edge of the box.

Montrose were offering little in return, with ex-Blue Toon striker Rory McAllister having their only shot on target of the half with a tame strike from the edge of the box.

Peterhead midfielder Daniel Fosu takes on Montrose's Kerr Waddell. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead midfielder Daniel Fosu takes on Montrose's Kerr Waddell. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The Gable Endies finally came to life at the start of the second period, with Blue Toon keeper Tom Ritchie on hand to deny Michael Gardyne and then snatch a McAllister effort out of the air.

Ritchie produced an even better stop on 56 minutes as Graham Webster’s angled drive looked to be heading in, before the goalkeeper got a hand to it.

Peterhead weathered the period of pressure and nearly went ahead on the break. Great work from Andy McCarthy on the break freed Jack Wilkie, with the wing-back scampering forward and flashing a shot just past Sinclair’s far post.

Melingui replaced Gabriel for the closing stages and his tenacity earned him a shooting opportunity, which Sinclair gratefully gathered.

Peterhead defender Jack Wilkie sees his shot go just past the Montrose upright. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead defender Jack Wilkie sees his shot go just past the Montrose upright. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Hearts were in mouths briefly when McAllister’s acrobatic attempt went inches wide of the post, but there was drama still to come, with Sinclair given a straight-red for clattering Melingui just outside the box.

With all five substitutions made, Waddell donned the gloves for stoppage-time, but Peterhead were unable to capitalise as Andy McDonald’s free-kick went straight into the wall.

PETERHEAD (3-1-4-2) – Ritchie 7; Jason Brown 6, Joshua 6, McDonald 6, R Strachan 6, Wilson 6 (D Strachan 74), Fosu 7, McCarthy 7, Wilkie 6, Jack Brown 7 (Jordon Brown 89), Gabriel 6 (Melingui 74). Subs not used – Wood, Asare, Walusimbi, McLeod, Scullion.

MONTROSE (4-2-3-1) – Sinclair 6; Whatley 5 (Callaghan 75), Dillon 6, Waddell 5, Steeves 6, Masson 6 (Ballantyne 88), Gardyne 6 (Brown 75), Webster 7, Milne 5, Lyons 6 (Johnston 64), McAllister 6. Subs not used – Matthews, Quinn, Allan, Hutchinson.

Referee – Iain Sneddon 5.

Attendance – 605.

Player of the match – Jack Brown.

