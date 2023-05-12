Peterhead defender David Wilson signs two-year contract extension

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead defender David Wilson has signed a contract extension which will keep him at Balmoor until 2025.

Wilson, who spent the second half of the season on loan with Inverurie Locos, becomes the 11th player contracted to the Blue Toon for next season in League Two.

The 23-year-old is the third player to sign a new deal since co-managers Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown’s interim spell in charge was made permanent.

The duo made their first signing earlier this week as Robert Ward made the move from Inverurie to Balmoor.

Wilson signed for Peterhead in 2021 from Elgin City and is delighted to be extending his stay with the club under the new management.

The right-back said: “I’m really happy to get this deal signed and commit to another two years at Balmoor.

“It’s an excellent club with great people behind the scenes and I’m excited by what Ryan and Jordon are building here at Peterhead.

“The atmosphere in and around the dressing room has improved a lot since they have come in and we already have a good core group for next season.

“We owe it to the fans to put last season right as we know it wasn’t good enough, we will be doing everything to get the club back into League One at the first attempt.”

Co-manager Brown believes Wilson’s spell at Locos has given him valuable experience which can help his Peterhead career.

Brown said: “I am delighted David has agreed to stay on for a further two years, he is a versatile player we trust and fits the group well.

“David knows the club and the standards we expect, he’s still a good age and can kick on from his successful loan spell at Locos and improve.”