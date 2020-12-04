Stuart Kettlewell says Ross County will have to adapt to different style to tackle Rangers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell says the visit of Rangers on Sunday will provide a different challenge from the Staggies’ Parkhead heroics.

County pulled off a stunning 2-0 victory over Celtic in their Betfred Cup tie in Glasgow on Sunday, which ended the Hoops’ impressive run of 35 consecutive domestic cup victories.

Neil Lennon’s side had struggled for form, having won just two of their nine fixtures prior to their defeat to the Dingwall side.

By contrast, Rangers go into this weekend’s match full of confidence, having registered an 11-point lead at the top of the table, with 13 wins and two draws from their opening 15 games.

Kettlewell knows he will need a similar level of performance to round off the Old Firm double-header with another strong result, although he feels Rangers’ free-flowing attacking style will require a different gameplan from Ross County.

Kettlewell said: “The preparation for Rangers is a bit different, in that they are two totally different styles.

“I would suggest they are different shapes, line-ups and personnel.

“Rangers really have their tails up just now, they are feeling great about themselves and the work they are doing.

“I think it’s the same sort of task, but if we break it down, there is probably not a lot between Rangers and Celtic on top form.

“There is a slightly different style, so it’s important we get that information across to our players this week, and ensure we try and affect the game in a similar fashion to how we did on Sunday.

“There will need to be some tweaks for us to think about in the areas we feel they will be a threat.”

County suffered a 2-0 defeat when they last faced Rangers at Ibrox in October.

Kettlewell, who has been impressed, said: “Facing Rangers is a mammoth task, everyone knows how they have started the season and are performing in Europe and domestically.

“They are relentless in every game at the moment – they are prepared exceptionally well for every game they are involved in.

“They put demands on their players and you don’t see any signs of that letting up.

“They are rotating their squad but still winning games, which shows the strength they have there.

“It’s going to be a real tough ask for us, but I believe in this group and if we can acquit ourselves the same way again, who knows what can happen.

“This is one of the games which sticks out in the calendar, so we have to embrace it and enjoy it.

“We have to focus on ourselves – we know we are playing against a top side but it will be about what we do.”

Kettlewell will once again have selection issues, with on-loan Gers midfielder Stephen Kelly ineligible and Charlie Lakin (thigh) and Josh Reid (groin) doubtful from the side which faced Celtic.

Kettlewell feels last weekend’s result has injected a fresh spark into the battle for places in his line-up.

He added: “We should have a group of players desperate to get a starting jersey for Sunday.

“There will be one or two slots that open up through injury, and we know Stephen Kelly, who was excellent on Sunday, can’t play against his parent club.”