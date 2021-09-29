Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay wants to reward fans by securing first league win

By Andy Skinner
September 29, 2021, 10:30 pm Updated: September 30, 2021, 6:42 am
Malky Mackay
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is eager to reward the Staggies’ supporters for their patience as they seek their first Premiership win of the season.

The Dingwall outfit are without a victory from their opening seven league matches, which they aim to change when they make the trip to Dundee United this weekend.

Despite the winless run the Staggies have drawn plaudits for their performances during a difficult opening run of fixtures, with Mackay describing last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Motherwell as County’s best performance of the season.

Mackay is thankful for the backing his side has received from the County support, with the Staggies boss determined to kick start the campaign with a first triumph at Tannadice.

Mackay said: “I’m really thankful to the club, to Roy MacGregor, and I will pay that back as much as I can for as long as I can, 24 hours a day to do the best for our club.

“That’s what the fans need to know, I will do the best I can for the club and we will try and put a team on the pitch that represents the good of Dingwall that they can be proud of.

“We will try to put a team on the pitch that are in every game that we play, and obviously I might be biased but other than the first half against Hibs, have we been every game that we’ve played? A neutral would say yes we have.

“Can we keep putting a team out there that our fans want to see having the desire and the commitment to actually play for the club? That have that energy and want to will to win, to want to run until the last minute? At the same time, can we show some attractive football?

“I think in the main so far we’ve done that. We need to keep doing that for the club, and we’ll do okay.

“The fans have been terrific so far, and I want us to be able to live up to them.”

Ross County were beaten 2-1 by Motherwell at Fir Park at the weekend. 

The Staggies were greeted by a travelling support for the first time this season at Fir Park last weekend, with away fans having been denied access to previous matches at Hibernian, Aberdeen and Celtic.

County will once again be backed by a visiting support when they face United this weekend, which Mackay feels will come as a huge boost to his players.

He added: “I’ve had nearly 300 games as a manager, and that away crowd is so important.

“Usually it’s a little away group that you’ve got who are hardcore fans, and being able to go over to them at Motherwell, you could see that they appreciated the group at the end.

“They saw what we were doing live. It’s great to get fans into our ground here, but to go to away games and see a little pocket of Ross County fans makes it a little bit more special.”

