Ross County boss Malky Mackay wants to reward fans by securing first league win

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is eager to reward the Staggies’ supporters for their patience as they seek their first Premiership win of the season.

The Dingwall outfit are without a victory from their opening seven league matches, which they aim to change when they make the trip to Dundee United this weekend.

Despite the winless run the Staggies have drawn plaudits for their performances during a difficult opening run of fixtures, with Mackay describing last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Motherwell as County’s best performance of the season.

Mackay is thankful for the backing his side has received from the County support, with the Staggies boss determined to kick start the campaign with a first triumph at Tannadice.

Mackay said: “I’m really thankful to the club, to Roy MacGregor, and I will pay that back as much as I can for as long as I can, 24 hours a day to do the best for our club.

“That’s what the fans need to know, I will do the best I can for the club and we will try and put a team on the pitch that represents the good of Dingwall that they can be proud of.

“We will try to put a team on the pitch that are in every game that we play, and obviously I might be biased but other than the first half against Hibs, have we been every game that we’ve played? A neutral would say yes we have.

“Can we keep putting a team out there that our fans want to see having the desire and the commitment to actually play for the club? That have that energy and want to will to win, to want to run until the last minute? At the same time, can we show some attractive football?

“I think in the main so far we’ve done that. We need to keep doing that for the club, and we’ll do okay.

“The fans have been terrific so far, and I want us to be able to live up to them.”

The Staggies were greeted by a travelling support for the first time this season at Fir Park last weekend, with away fans having been denied access to previous matches at Hibernian, Aberdeen and Celtic.

County will once again be backed by a visiting support when they face United this weekend, which Mackay feels will come as a huge boost to his players.

He added: “I’ve had nearly 300 games as a manager, and that away crowd is so important.

“Usually it’s a little away group that you’ve got who are hardcore fans, and being able to go over to them at Motherwell, you could see that they appreciated the group at the end.

“They saw what we were doing live. It’s great to get fans into our ground here, but to go to away games and see a little pocket of Ross County fans makes it a little bit more special.”