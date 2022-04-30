Jake Vokins not ruling out possibility of longer Ross County stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sport Football Ross County

Jake Vokins not ruling out possibility of longer Ross County stay

By Andy Skinner
April 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Jake Vokins in action for Ross County.
Jake Vokins in action for Ross County.

Jake Vokins is refusing to rule out the possibility of a longer stay at Ross County.

Southampton left-back Vokins has spent the season on loan at Victoria Park and has been a regular in Malky Mackay’s side in the second half of the campaign.

Vokins still has two years left to run on his contract at St Mary’s, where he has clocked up five appearances for the English Premier League side.

Should Saints look to loan Vokins out again next season, the 22-year-old says he will give serious consideration to returning to the Staggies, who are aiming to clinch a European spot.

Vokins said: “I haven’t settled anything, not as yet.

“I still have four games I want to concentrate on, but I’ll have a meeting at the end of the season with Ross County and we’ll go from there.

“Coming back here is definitely an option.

Jake Vokins in action for Ross County.

“I like it up here. I love the fans, the players and the staff.

“If we do qualify for Europe, it will be an extra attraction – but there’s lots to focus on before then in the next four games as we try to cement that European place.”

Staggies remain on track despite Celtic loss

County remain fifth in the Premiership, despite falling to a 2-0 defeat to Celtic at Dingwall last weekend.

The Staggies will aim to continue their push for an unprecedented European spot when they make the trip to Hearts today.

Vokins insists County still have momentum on their side, adding: “Against Celtic, we knew how good they are and how tough a test it would be. We can take our positives from that game into Saturday.

“Everyone in the changing room is determined to keep pushing for that space and to get as high in the table as possible, especially given we know that we can get results against the teams involved.

“A win against Hearts would definitely lift our hopes that we can push up the table even more and try to secure that European place.

“It has been very important for me to be playing games and good to be helping the team push forward into the top six for the first time in many years.

“It has been really positive.”

Mackay deserves to be in running for award

Meanwhile, Staggies boss Mackay has been shortlisted for the William Hill Scottish Football Writers’ Association manager of the year award, as well as the PFA Scotland manager of the year gong.

It follows an excellent campaign in which Mackay has led the Staggies to their first top-six finish in six years.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Vokins, who spent the early part of the campaign sidelined with a fractured metatarsal, feels Mackay’s recognition is well deserved.

The Englishman added: “It’s very clear that since he came into Ross County, he’s put his way on to the team and we’ve all bought into it.

“Our performances have shown how good a manager he is for us.

“Personally, he talked to me loads, encouraged me and gave me feedback on where I can improve, where I’m doing well – and he does that for every player.

“It was very frustrating getting that injury. I wanted to come and play, and show what I could do on the pitch.

“I had to work really hard to get back and, since then, it has been a pleasure.

“We have that kind of relationship with the manager where we trust and know that what he says will help us on the pitch.”

 

