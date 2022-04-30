Jake Vokins not ruling out possibility of longer Ross County stay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jake Vokins is refusing to rule out the possibility of a longer stay at Ross County.

Southampton left-back Vokins has spent the season on loan at Victoria Park and has been a regular in Malky Mackay’s side in the second half of the campaign.

Vokins still has two years left to run on his contract at St Mary’s, where he has clocked up five appearances for the English Premier League side.

Should Saints look to loan Vokins out again next season, the 22-year-old says he will give serious consideration to returning to the Staggies, who are aiming to clinch a European spot.

Vokins said: “I haven’t settled anything, not as yet.

“I still have four games I want to concentrate on, but I’ll have a meeting at the end of the season with Ross County and we’ll go from there.

“Coming back here is definitely an option.

“I like it up here. I love the fans, the players and the staff.

“If we do qualify for Europe, it will be an extra attraction – but there’s lots to focus on before then in the next four games as we try to cement that European place.”

Staggies remain on track despite Celtic loss

County remain fifth in the Premiership, despite falling to a 2-0 defeat to Celtic at Dingwall last weekend.

The Staggies will aim to continue their push for an unprecedented European spot when they make the trip to Hearts today.

Vokins insists County still have momentum on their side, adding: “Against Celtic, we knew how good they are and how tough a test it would be. We can take our positives from that game into Saturday.

“Everyone in the changing room is determined to keep pushing for that space and to get as high in the table as possible, especially given we know that we can get results against the teams involved.

“A win against Hearts would definitely lift our hopes that we can push up the table even more and try to secure that European place.

“It has been very important for me to be playing games and good to be helping the team push forward into the top six for the first time in many years.

“It has been really positive.”

Mackay deserves to be in running for award

Meanwhile, Staggies boss Mackay has been shortlisted for the William Hill Scottish Football Writers’ Association manager of the year award, as well as the PFA Scotland manager of the year gong.

It follows an excellent campaign in which Mackay has led the Staggies to their first top-six finish in six years.

Vokins, who spent the early part of the campaign sidelined with a fractured metatarsal, feels Mackay’s recognition is well deserved.

The Englishman added: “It’s very clear that since he came into Ross County, he’s put his way on to the team and we’ve all bought into it.

“Our performances have shown how good a manager he is for us.

“Personally, he talked to me loads, encouraged me and gave me feedback on where I can improve, where I’m doing well – and he does that for every player.

“It was very frustrating getting that injury. I wanted to come and play, and show what I could do on the pitch.

“I had to work really hard to get back and, since then, it has been a pleasure.

“We have that kind of relationship with the manager where we trust and know that what he says will help us on the pitch.”