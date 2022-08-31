Finer details can help Ross County stun Celtic, insists captain Keith Watson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Club captain Keith Watson believes Ross County will go into battle against Celtic on Wednesday armed with the best possible information at hand to try to beat the holders.

The Hoops, fresh from a record 9-0 away competitive win at Dundee United on Sunday, face County in the second round of the Premier Sports Cup. This was a result which ultimately cost United boss Jack Ross his job on Tuesday.

The second-round tie in Dingwall comes just a few weeks after two late goals sealed a 3-1 away victory for the Scottish champions in the league.

And defender Watson says manager Malky Mackay and his backroom staff have detailed where they can close the gap during 90 minutes or more.

Two big home matches this week🏟️💙 pic.twitter.com/Db7P3yRQzT — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 29, 2022

He said: “We’ve learned how we can frustrate them. Their movement is really good and they invert their full-backs.

“Their wingers stay wide and wait for the ball, but from meetings we have we have all the information we need going into games to frustrate them and we know exactly how we can hurt them as well.

“We’ll have to be disciplined with a good shape as we won’t have a lot of the ball.

“We’ll wait for that right moment to catch them, on the counter-attack, or at a set-piece where we can put it into an area where our big boys can go and attack it.

“There’s always a chance they can get on the end of it.”

Staggies ‘can cause Celtic problems’

Former Dundee United player Watson, 32, has been with the Staggies since 2018, and he’s sure County can rise to the challenge of facing the rampant Hoops just five days after losing 4-0 away to Rangers in the league.

He said: “The mood’s good. It is disappointing to lose any game, but going to Celtic or Rangers is always tough.

“We know on our day, especially up here on a Wednesday night in the cup, we can definitely go and cause Celtic problems. It is one where the boys are raring to go and looking forward to it.

“We always seem to do reasonably well against the Old Firm up here. We played them a couple of weeks ago in the league and caused them problems – they left it late to go 2-1 up before winning 3-1.

“We’ll take a bit of confidence from that and we’ll go into Wednesday’s game looking to cause an upset.”

Focus switched swiftly to Celtic

From facing one Champions League team to another, Watson explained County have swept aside their disappointment of Rangers’ defender James Sands not being sent off when he hauled down striker Jordy Hiwula when it was 0-0 and he was already booked.

He is confident, with a packed Global Energy Stadium, they can test Ange Postecoglou’s razor-sharp visitors.

He added: “Celtic and Rangers are both Champions League sides this season, so you need to ride your luck at times.

“Against Rangers on Saturday, I thought we started the game well. Ross Laidlaw had a couple of good saves which you need from your goalkeeper in these games.

“Everyone has seen back the incident where their player should have been off, but the game is done. We lost it.

“Now we have a quick game coming up and it is good to get the Rangers game out of our minds and focus on Celtic.

“There is going to be a great atmosphere here and it is one the lads are really looking forward to.”

Taking heart from latest displays

And Watson sees no reason why his team cannot once more make it a testing night for the League Cup holders as both sides eye a shot of reaching round three.

He said: “Celtic are on top form and they’ve been really clinical.

“I saw bits of the United game on Sunday and 9-0 at Tannadice, usually a tough place to go, is quite something.

“They have good players, but we’ve faced them before and done well, taking them to the 84th minute or whatever to go up 2-1

“We’ve had them worried with 10 minutes to go, needing a goal.

“We definitely fancy our chances up here. Listen, it is going to be a tough game – they’re a very good side – but we fancy our chances of causing an upset.”

Visiting supporters arriving in force

Celtic fans will occupy two of the stands for this midweek tussle, but Watson hopes it’s a trip that ends on a low note for them.

He said: “It is good having all the stands full as it makes for a better atmosphere.

“That will be good for our lads and hopefully Ross County can upset the away fans and send them down the road disappointed.”