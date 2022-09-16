Ross County’s match against Motherwell among several fixtures rearranged from last weekend’s postponed SPFL card

Ross County’s Premiership home fixture against Motherwell is among a number of fixtures to be rearranged for next month.
The entire Scottish card was called off last weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Well’s trip to Victoria Park has quickly been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 4 with a 7.45pm kick-off.
The Staggies have confirmed tickets purchased for the original match will be valid.
📅Fixture News – Our postponed match with Motherwell will now take place at 7.45pm on Tuesday 4th October 2022.
Tickets purchased for the original match will be valid. Home fans who can't attend should contact RCFC for further info & away fans contact Motherwell ticket office. pic.twitter.com/O60GGL5Ufl
— Ross County FC (@RossCounty) September 16, 2022
In the Championship, Cove Rangers’ home match against Dundee will also go ahead on Tuesday, October 4, while Caley Thistle will now host Hamilton Accies on Tuesday, October 18.
The League Two fixture between Elgin City and Albion Rovers at Borough Briggs will take place on Tuesday, October 11.
List of rearranged fixtures – (7.45pm kick-off unless stated)
Tuesday, October 4
Premiership
Ross County v Motherwell
Championship
Cove Rangers v Dundee
Tuesday, October 11
League Two
Elgin City v Albion Rovers
Tuesday, October 18
Championship
Caley Thistle v Hamilton Accies