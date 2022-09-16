Ross County’s match against Motherwell among several fixtures rearranged from last weekend’s postponed SPFL card

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County’s Premiership home fixture against Motherwell is among a number of fixtures to be rearranged for next month.

The entire Scottish card was called off last weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Well’s trip to Victoria Park has quickly been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 4 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The Staggies have confirmed tickets purchased for the original match will be valid.

📅Fixture News – Our postponed match with Motherwell will now take place at 7.45pm on Tuesday 4th October 2022. Tickets purchased for the original match will be valid. Home fans who can't attend should contact RCFC for further info & away fans contact Motherwell ticket office. pic.twitter.com/O60GGL5Ufl — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) September 16, 2022

In the Championship, Cove Rangers’ home match against Dundee will also go ahead on Tuesday, October 4, while Caley Thistle will now host Hamilton Accies on Tuesday, October 18.

The League Two fixture between Elgin City and Albion Rovers at Borough Briggs will take place on Tuesday, October 11.

List of rearranged fixtures – (7.45pm kick-off unless stated)

Tuesday, October 4

Premiership

Ross County v Motherwell

Championship

Cove Rangers v Dundee

Tuesday, October 11

League Two

Elgin City v Albion Rovers

Tuesday, October 18

Championship

Caley Thistle v Hamilton Accies