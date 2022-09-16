Ross County’s match against Motherwell among several fixtures rearranged from last weekend’s postponed SPFL card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County’s match against Motherwell among several fixtures rearranged from last weekend’s postponed SPFL card

By Andy Skinner
September 16, 2022, 4:26 pm Updated: September 16, 2022, 4:27 pm
Jordan White in action for Ross County against Motherwell.
Jordan White in action for Ross County against Motherwell.

Ross County’s Premiership home fixture against Motherwell is among a number of fixtures to be rearranged for next month.

The entire Scottish card was called off last weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Well’s trip to Victoria Park has quickly been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 4 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The Staggies have confirmed tickets purchased for the original match will be valid.

In the Championship, Cove Rangers’ home match against Dundee will also go ahead on Tuesday, October 4, while Caley Thistle will now host Hamilton Accies on Tuesday, October 18.

The League Two fixture between Elgin City and Albion Rovers at Borough Briggs will take place on Tuesday, October 11.

List of rearranged fixtures – (7.45pm kick-off unless stated)

Tuesday, October 4
Premiership
Ross County v Motherwell
Championship
Cove Rangers v Dundee

Tuesday, October 11
League Two
Elgin City v Albion Rovers

Tuesday, October 18
Championship
Caley Thistle v Hamilton Accies

