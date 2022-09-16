How one man’s adventures in the desert will help keep Beauly in bloom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

How one man’s adventures in the desert will help keep Beauly in bloom

By John Ross
September 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Mark Evans crossed the Empty Quarter desert in the Middle East
Mark Evans crossed the Empty Quarter desert in the Middle East

Mark Evans calls them “long walks”, but in reality they are epic adventures that very few have undertaken.

From major polar explorations to marathon treks across vast deserts, the British explorer has been leading expeditions for more than 40 years.

His most recent mission was a 49-day journey across the biggest land desert on earth, the Empty Quarter, or Rub Al Khali, in the Middle East.

The next challenge is how to condense those 49 days, and his other international exploits, into a 40-minute talk he is giving in the Highlands next month.

Mark is giving the address to raise money for the village of Beauly where he and his wife have a home and where he visits from his base in Muscat, Oman.

What are some of Mark’s adventures?

With more than 20 years living and travelling extensively in the Arabian Peninsula, he has an unrivalled knowledge of the area.

He has completed 80-day camel expeditions, a 55-day 1,700 km solo kayak journey from the United Arab Emirates to Yemen, and remote 4×4 journeys throughout Saudi Arabia and Oman.

He has also spent a year on the Arctic island of Svalbard, including three months in  total darkness, crossed the Greenland ice cap and searching for the remains of Arctic explorer Captain Sir John Franklin in the North-West Passage.

Mark is a fellow of the Explorers Club of New York and the Royal Geographical Society in London. He is also an honorary fellow of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society.

He is also executive director of Outward Bound Oman. It is the first Outward Bound school to be established in an Arabic speaking country.

Mark was recognised as a Pioneer to the Life of the Nation at Buckingham Palace in 2003. He received an MBE in 2011.

The desert expedition will feature in a talk in Beauly

The Empty Quarter expedition saw Mark, two Omani colleagues and four camels recreate the journey of British explorer Bertram Thomas. He was the first European to traverse the inhospitable environment in 1931.

The desert covers 250,000 square miles – 40,000 square miles larger than France. It receives just 1.2 inches of rain a year, half that of Death Valley.

Mark said: “For the last 22 years I’ve lived on the edge of the biggest land desert on earth.

“And the longer I spend there, the more I’ve become fascinated by the people who probed and explored it in the early days.”

The 1931 trek saw Thomas start from Dhofar, Oman, arriving 59 days later in Doha, Qatar.

Future King contributed to explorer’s book

Eighty five years later, Mark set off to follow in his footsteps. Patrons of the expedition were the Sultan of Oman, King Salman of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamed Al Thani of Qatar and the then Prince of Wales, now King Charles III.

Charles later wrote a foreword to a book Mark wrote of the expedition. In it, he said that ‘despite the huge changes that the world has seen since 1931, the harshness of the Empty Quarter remains undiminished.

‘I know that the team had to draw to the utmost on their reserves of endurances and toughness to cross it. I have the greatest admiration for them.’

Mark said: “It is one of the most pristine places on the planet. Not a footprint, not a tyre track, not a bit of plastic. No noise or light pollution, just utterly fantastic.”

He said it was relatively cool at the time – low to mid 20s C by day, but down to zero at night – with few scorpions or snakes to worry about.

“The biggest danger for us was if the camels broke down.

Mark Evans says he wants to give something back to the community

“Our journey was easy by comparison (to the Thomas expedition). I had a satellite phone and in an emergency could get a helicopter there.

“In comparison, no one knew where they were and they could not call for help. It was chalk and cheese.”

Details of his next major trip, the Heart of Arabia, will be revealed on September 27.

Starting in November, it will be a two-stage 1,300km journey across Saudi Arabia. It will loosely follow the route of the explorer Harry St John Philby. He first made the journey 105 years ago.

Like Philby, the journey, which has the Princess Royal as patron, will gather primary field data to support a number of areas of research.

“I do it because I enjoy it”, Mark says of his incredible voyages. “We’ve all got our niche in life.

Silence is so powerful

“I’m comfortable with a lot of silence and time on my own, making my own entertainment and making things happen rather than looking for things to do.

“I love the desert. I’ve spent a lot of time in the arctic and Greenland and there are similarities in the pristine environment and the feeling you’re the only person on the planet sometimes.

“The overarching sense of silence is so powerful. I don’t find that intimidating at all, I find the underground in London intimidating. In the middle of the desert I’m perfectly at ease.”

The money raised from the talk will be used to help pay for flower displays and Christmas lights in Beauly.

“I wanted to raise money for a good cause. We love the village and wanted to do something to give back to the community.”

Money raised at the talk will help pay for floral displays in Beauly

William Crawford is chairman of the Beauly Business Group.

He said: “We were delighted when Mark offered to do this talk to raise funds for the village.

“All the money raised will help us continue to support our floral displays in the summer and the Christmas lights in the winter. These are hugely appreciated by both our visitors and our local community.

“They’re all part of what makes Beauly such a lovely place to live and to visit.”

The talk is in the Phipps Institute on October 5 at 7pm. Tickets, priced at £15, are available from the Old School, Campbell’s of Beauly and Morison’s Ironmongers.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Mackintosh joined fellow residents in laying a wreath in the Garden of Remembrance at Inverness Catherdral.
'She was well loved': Former Buckingham Palace guard pays homage to the Queen
0
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
Bear Scotland will carry out drainage works on the A9
Overnight works on A9 Inverness to Aviemore road extended for a second time
0
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0
CR0026701 A Loganair flight from Teeside arrives at Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 15-02-2021`
Loganair flight travelling to Aberdeen diverted due to weather conditions
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial day four Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused seen scrubbing boot of car in days after disappearance, court…
Pelamis
Fate of Pelamis wave energy device bought by Orkney council for £1 to be…
0
Aeriel shot of Port of Inverness.
Port of Inverness on hunt for new board members as green freeport decision nears
0
Thurso library will host a Near Me hub. Picture by Sandy McCook.
New Thurso library hub will give residents in rural Highlands easier access to healthcare
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0
The swan sculptures were officially opened today at 4pm. Picture by Paul Glendell.
New Tillydrone swan sculptures hope to renew community's 'sense of pride'
0

Editor's Picks