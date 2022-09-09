All SPFL and Highland League games postponed after the Queen’s death, with host of other Scottish sports events affected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
All SPFL and Highland League games postponed after the Queen’s death, with host of other Scottish sports events affected

By Jamie Durent
September 9, 2022, 12:09 pm Updated: September 10, 2022, 8:11 am
All SPFL fixtures this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect after the passing of the Queen.

Club representatives met on a Zoom call on Friday morning to discuss their plans, after the monarch’s death at the age of 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

The governing body had already announced the postponement of Cove Rangers v Dundee, which was due to take place on Friday night in Aberdeen, with the outcome of the remaining weekend’s games in the men’s professional ranks, women’s ranks and other divisions to be decided.

“We spoke with our counterparts across the UK this morning and in discussions with our colleagues across the professional game in Scotland it was agreed that this was the appropriate step to take following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Scottish FA president Rod Petrie.

“We will work with our clubs and members in the meantime to ensure appropriate steps are taken throughout the period of mourning.”

North Region Juniors, North Caledonian League and amateur football games had already been cancelled this weekend, with the Highland and Lowland Leagues following suit. The North Caley have also called off Wednesday night’s fixtures.

The English Premier League, Football League and Women’s Super League announced earlier on Friday they would be postponing all their fixtures for this weekend.

Government guidance states that organisations are under no obligation to cancel events during the period of national mourning, but they may wish to adjust their plans for the day of the Queen’s state funeral.

“Following consultation with the UK and Scottish Governments, the Scottish FA, our counterparts at the EPL and others, we confirm that all SPFL fixtures scheduled for this weekend will be postponed as a mark of respect,” added SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

“The passing of The Queen, a constant in our lives for 70 years, is a profound and momentous occasion. It is therefore appropriate that professional football marks this event with all possible solemnity.

“We will update clubs and supporters when we have clarity over official arrangements for Her Majesty’s funeral.”

Amateur and Juvenile football in the north-east is also off this weekend.

Other sports events scheduled for the weekend have also already been cancelled or significantly altered as a mark of respect to the nation’s Sovereign of more than seven decades.

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland’s Friday night bout in Glasgow – his first at super-welterweight – was cancelled.

The Scottish Rugby Union have called off all domestic rugby, meaning matches involving north clubs like Highland, Aberdeen Grammar and Gordonians have been postponed. The women’s national team’s match against Spain on Sunday is also off.

On Friday morning, shinty’s governing body, the Camanachd Association, confirmed the postponement of all of their weekend fixtures as a mark of respect.

In England, rugby and cricket will be played this weekend.

Elsewhere, play at the PGA Championship golf at Wentworth will resume on Saturday after play was suspended on Thursday evening when the news broke and cancelled on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute’s silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

The Great North Run, the world’s largest half-marathon, will also go ahead on Sunday, while the British Horse Racing Authority announced racing will resume on Sunday also – although Musselburgh, near Edinburgh, will remain closed.

However, the rest of the Tour of Britain cycling event, which started in Aberdeen and was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, will not take place after the final three stages were cancelled with Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar Team) named as the 2022 winner.

In tennis, the Davis Cup finals tournament set for Glasgow next week is to go ahead as planned.

Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport – including Premiership and Championship football – should be going ahead in wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death

