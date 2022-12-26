Fan view: Three days on, Rangers defeat still feels like missed chance for Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Fan view: Three days on, Rangers defeat still feels like missed chance for Ross County

By Peter Mackay
December 26, 2022, 11:55 am
Ross County's Owura Edwards and Rangers' Adam Devine in action. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Ross County's Owura Edwards and Rangers' Adam Devine in action. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Ross County should have been enjoying their Christmas yesterday coming off the back of a positive result against Rangers – if the patterns of the game were reflected in the result.

Ross County were threatening to the Gers in Dingwall. Owura Edwards and George Harmon in particular caused great issues running in behind a shaky visiting back-line.

The Staggies put several tantalising crosses into dangerous areas, only for those deliveries to be met by John McLaughlin or the head of a Rangers defender.

Yes, Rangers dominated the ball, but Mick Beale’s side didn’t worry County for large parts of the game.

Unfortunately, though, the visitors scored with their only real chance in the first half.

Still, Ross Laidlaw only had a few saves to make in the home goal over the piece, crucial ones no doubt, but his goal wasn’t being peppered by the Rangers forwards.

Owura had Devine on toast… if only County could have been more clinical

Playing on the counter, Owura was the out-ball for Malky Mackay’s men.

He battled against Adam Devine and had the young left-back for raw pace.

In fact, Owura was that much of a threat that he was blatantly pulled back three times by Rangers players to prevent County breaking through.

If County could have added a clinical edge to their performance, the result could have been entirely different. 

Of course playing the Old Firm is never a straightforward task, but it really felt like a big missed opportunity to gain ground on the sides below us while Rangers are still in a transitional period.

Thanks to Dundee United conceding a late equaliser to Hearts on Saturday, it means County stay off the bottom of the table – for now at least.

All eyes have turned to what could be branded as the biggest game of the season: a six-pointer under the lights at Tannadice on Wednesday.

 

