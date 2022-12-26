Fan view: Three days on, Rangers defeat still feels like missed chance for Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County should have been enjoying their Christmas yesterday coming off the back of a positive result against Rangers – if the patterns of the game were reflected in the result.

Ross County were threatening to the Gers in Dingwall. Owura Edwards and George Harmon in particular caused great issues running in behind a shaky visiting back-line.

The Staggies put several tantalising crosses into dangerous areas, only for those deliveries to be met by John McLaughlin or the head of a Rangers defender.

Yes, Rangers dominated the ball, but Mick Beale’s side didn’t worry County for large parts of the game.

Unfortunately, though, the visitors scored with their only real chance in the first half.

Still, Ross Laidlaw only had a few saves to make in the home goal over the piece, crucial ones no doubt, but his goal wasn’t being peppered by the Rangers forwards.

Owura had Devine on toast… if only County could have been more clinical

Playing on the counter, Owura was the out-ball for Malky Mackay’s men.

He battled against Adam Devine and had the young left-back for raw pace.

In fact, Owura was that much of a threat that he was blatantly pulled back three times by Rangers players to prevent County breaking through.

If County could have added a clinical edge to their performance, the result could have been entirely different.

Of course playing the Old Firm is never a straightforward task, but it really felt like a big missed opportunity to gain ground on the sides below us while Rangers are still in a transitional period.

Thanks to Dundee United conceding a late equaliser to Hearts on Saturday, it means County stay off the bottom of the table – for now at least.

All eyes have turned to what could be branded as the biggest game of the season: a six-pointer under the lights at Tannadice on Wednesday.