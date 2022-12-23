Malky Mackay left to rue Ross County’s missed chances in 1-0 defeat to Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay bemoaned his side’s lack of clinical edge in the early stages of the 1-0 defeat to Rangers.

The Staggies spurned two quickfire opportunities through George Harmon and Owura Edwards, shortly before John Lundstram netted what proved to be the game’s decisive goal.

Mackay felt a breakthrough early in the game could have made it an entirely different outcome.

He said: “I’m frustrated and I’m disappointed for the team.

“Rangers scored a really good goal but we had two fabulous chances in the first half.

“We wanted to make our mark in the game, we didn’t want to sit in and I thought we got at them and countered well.

“I was proud of the players because tactically we did so well.

“But you have to be clinical in this league and we were not.

“It was the same last weekend when we could have gone 2-0 up but we didn’t take them.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t take our chances.

“The lads are doing everything they can, we are getting into great positions and some of the play was terrific.

“I would be worried if we were not creating but we are. If we play like that regularly we will be okay.”

Mackay took heart from the way his side stood up to the test of facing the Gers, who are second in the Premiership.

He added: “We were playing against one of the top two, and we did the same the week before the break when we had a 2-1 defeat against Celtic at Parkhead.

“What I’m trying to say to them is they are really close to top players, and they were actually affecting the game.

“It was a proper game – I don’t think anybody is sleeping easy as a Rangers fan watching that.

“But I want to go and win games, so I’m disappointed we didn’t take those chances and get points out of the game.”