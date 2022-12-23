Malky Mackay left to rue Ross County’s missed chances in 1-0 defeat to Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay left to rue Ross County’s missed chances in 1-0 defeat to Rangers

By Andy Skinner
December 23, 2022, 10:27 pm Updated: December 23, 2022, 10:31 pm
Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Malky Mackay bemoaned his side’s lack of clinical edge in the early stages of the 1-0 defeat to Rangers.

The Staggies spurned two quickfire opportunities through George Harmon and Owura Edwards, shortly before John Lundstram netted what proved to be the game’s decisive goal.

Mackay felt a breakthrough early in the game could have made it an entirely different outcome.

He said: “I’m frustrated and I’m disappointed for the team.

“Rangers scored a really good goal but we had two fabulous chances in the first half.

“We wanted to make our mark in the game, we didn’t want to sit in and I thought we got at them and countered well.

“I was proud of the players because tactically we did so well.

“But you have to be clinical in this league and we were not.

Alex Iacovitti in action against Rangers. Image: SNS

“It was the same last weekend when we could have gone 2-0 up but we didn’t take them.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t take our chances.

“The lads are doing everything they can, we are getting into great positions and some of the play was terrific.

“I would be worried if we were not creating but we are. If we play like that regularly we will be okay.”

Mackay took heart from the way his side stood up to the test of facing the Gers, who are second in the Premiership.

He added: “We were playing against one of the top two, and we did the same the week before the break when we had a 2-1 defeat against Celtic at Parkhead.

“What I’m trying to say to them is they are really close to top players, and they were actually affecting the game.

John Lundstram netted the winner for Rangers against Ross County. Image: SNS

“It was a proper game – I don’t think anybody is sleeping easy as a Rangers fan watching that.

“But I want to go and win games, so I’m disappointed we didn’t take those chances and get points out of the game.”

