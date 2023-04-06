Ross County dealt major blow as Ross Callachan suffers ruptured anterior cruciate ligament

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have confirmed midfielder Ross Callachan suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in last weekend’s loss to Celtic.

Callachan, 29, went down clutching his knee after coming on as a late substitute in the Staggies’ 2-0 Premiership defeat in Dingwall.

Boss Malky Mackay admitted after the game the club feared the worst, not just for Callachan, but also for winger Gwion Edwards – who went off with a hamstring issue.

Now, the severity of the former’s injury has been confirmed.

“Ross County Football Club can confirm Ross Callachan suffered a ruptured ACL in Sunday’s match against Celtic,” a County statement read.

“The club wish Ross all the best and we will support him fully throughout his recovery.”

Callachan now looks set to spend several months on the sidelines and to play no further part in County’s Premiership survival bid – with the Staggies currently second-bottom of the Premiership in the relegation play-off place, just two points ahead of basement side Dundee United.

It comes as a cruel blow for Callachan, who joined the Staggies from Hamilton Accies in 2021. Earlier this season, the Edinburgh-born midfielder spent two months on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, making his comeback shortly after the World Cup break.