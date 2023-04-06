Ross County dealt major blow as Ross Callachan suffers ruptured anterior cruciate ligament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County dealt major blow as Ross Callachan suffers ruptured anterior cruciate ligament

Callachan suffered the injury shortly after coming on as a substitute in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Celtic.

By Ryan Cryle
Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan. Image: SNS

Ross County have confirmed midfielder Ross Callachan suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in last weekend’s loss to Celtic.

Callachan, 29, went down clutching his knee after coming on as a late substitute in the Staggies’ 2-0 Premiership defeat in Dingwall.

Boss Malky Mackay admitted after the game the club feared the worst, not just for Callachan, but also for winger Gwion Edwards – who went off with a hamstring issue.

Now, the severity of the former’s injury has been confirmed.

Ross Callachan was injured during Ross County’s 2-0 defeat to Celtic. Image: SNS

“Ross County Football Club can confirm Ross Callachan suffered a ruptured ACL in Sunday’s match against Celtic,” a County statement read.

“The club wish Ross all the best and we will support him fully throughout his recovery.”

Callachan now looks set to spend several months on the sidelines and to play no further part in County’s Premiership survival bid – with the Staggies currently second-bottom of the Premiership in the relegation play-off place, just two points ahead of basement side Dundee United. 

It comes as a cruel blow for Callachan, who joined the Staggies from Hamilton Accies in 2021. Earlier this season, the Edinburgh-born midfielder spent two months on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, making his comeback shortly after the World Cup break.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Malky Mackay urges Ross County to make next three games count ahead of post-split…
Gwion Edwards in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Ross County fear 'serious looking injuries' for Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan - but…
Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s against Malta last year. Image: Domenic Aquilina/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Delight in Dingwall after Ross County teen Dylan Smith helped Scotland Under-17s reach Euro…
Ross County;'s Dylan Smith slides in to halt Celtic's Oh Hyeon-gyu. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Ross County's Dylan Smith keeps cool head after starting debut high of facing Celtic
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: An opportunity missed for the Staggies
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay says VAR will cost jobs and clubs places in…
Jota scores from the spot for Celtic against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Ross County 0-2 Celtic - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Alex Iacovitti is after a shock for Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS Group
Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti ready for test against Premiership top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay relishing chance to face the best as Celtic head…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay aims to guide his team to a shock weekend win against Celtic. Image: SNS Group
Ross County aim to follow Scotland's route to victory, says manager Malky Mackay

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy
The latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is available for free right here!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview for April 7 - as the Cement Mixer…
Chinese flag
China in our hands? Far East beckons for Scottish staples
Post Thumbnail
'I’m just getting started': Why 23-year-old Craig Robert Scott of Aberdeen's Bartenders Lounge is…
Jim Greenwood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gordonians journey fills head coach Jim Greenwood with pride
Orkney head coach Derek Robb.
Orkney face difficult Hillhead Jordanhill test in efforts to make it seven wins on…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented