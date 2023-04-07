Beauly Shinty Club pitch damaged by ‘thoughtless’ motorists as police launch investigation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A shinty pitch in Beauly has been damaged after tyre marks were found embedded in the grass earlier this week.

The pitch located at Braeview Park was significantly damaged by “thoughtless individuals” driving over it at around 10pm on Wednesday.

Beauly Shinty Club took to social media to express their disappointment in damage sustained to their pitch in which they take such “great pride”.

From images of the damaged pitch, tyre marks can be seen carved into the ground.

It will come as no surprise after this weeks heavy rain that our pitch cannot take both scheduled games today. Our… Posted by Beauly Shinty Club on Saturday, 1 April 2023

‘Significant damage’

There would be no need for vehicles to be on the pitch as people can park at the Braeview Car Park right next to the shinty clubhouse.

Shinty is a popular spectator sport in the Highlands and is steeped in tradition, with the club now left with a ruined pitch which they say is “heart-wrenching”.

In a statement on social media, the club wrote: “We are extremely disappointed to announce that some thoughtless individuals have driven cars onto our playing field, causing significant damage to the area.

“We take great pride in our club and the field we play on, and it is heart-wrenching to see this kind of destruction caused by a few reckless people.

“We also want to reassure our members and the wider community that we have informed the police of the incident, and we are working with them to identify those responsible.”

‘vital space’ for community

It continued: “We encourage anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact the club or the police.

“The field at Beauly Shinty Club is a vital space for not only our players but also the wider community. We urge everyone to respect this space and to report any suspicious activity that they may see happening there.

“We cannot allow for this kind of damage to continue, and we need your help to prevent it from happening again.”

It added: “In conclusion, we want to remind everyone how important it is to respect public spaces and to hold those accountable for their actions.

“Please help Beauly Shinty Club in our efforts to keep the field safe and secure for everyone to enjoy. Together, we can make a difference.”

Following a surge support, the club extended their “heartfelt thanks” to the community for rallying behind them.

They also confirmed extra security measures have been put in place with plans to fence the entire pitch in the future.

Also Ross County FC have offered to have their Heads Groundsman to help with repairs to the pitch.

The club is also asking that anyone with information contact the police.