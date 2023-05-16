Ross County’s Steven Ferguson named SPFL chief executive of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s Steven Ferguson named SPFL chief executive of the year

Ferguson has been recognised by his peers from fellow Scottish clubs.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County’s Steven Ferguson has been named the SPFL CEO of the year at the football business awards.

The award recognises Staggies chief executive officer Ferguson as the winner among the 12 Scottish Premiership clubs, as voted by chairmen and CEOs across the SPFL.

Ferguson is now in contention to win the overall CEO of the year award, having been shortlisted alongside colleagues from the top four English leagues.

The awards dinner takes place in London on May 26.

Ferguson has been in his post for three years, having previously served as co-manager alongside Stuart Kettlewell.

When Kettlewell solely took on the role in 2020, Ferguson made the switch upstairs to his current role.

The 45-year-old’s association with County began as a player in 1996, with the Edinburgh-born midfielder going on to make 220 appearances over seven years with the club.

After retiring Ferguson became part of the Victoria Park coaching staff, and also held the role of academy director prior to being appointed co-manager with Kettlewell in 2018.

Ferguson ‘lives and breathes values of Ross County’

Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor said: “Steven has had a long relationship with the club and the area.

“He fully embodies the values and vision of the club every day and his knowledge, experience and leadership within the club is valued greatly.

Malky Mackay with Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.

“It is fantastic to see this recognised by his peers in the voting for this award.”

County manager Malky Mackay said: “Steven Ferguson has been an incredible shoulder to lean on in my time since I joined the club.

“His knowledge of the game and experience of running every aspect of our club is evident for all to see.

“His work ethic, humility, and warm nature shines through and I’m delighted that this prestigious accolade has been awarded to a man who lives and breathes the values of Ross County FC.”

On his award win, Ferguson said: “This award has come as a bit of a surprise but it only comes around if you are involved with good people.

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson

“I lead a small but very dedicated team here at Ross County FC who strive to be ‘more than just a football club’ which keeps our unique football club from the Highlands of Scotland competing at the top end of Scottish football both on and off the pitch.

“I’m delighted and extremely grateful to accept this award on behalf of my team and take this opportunity to thank them all for their efforts.”

