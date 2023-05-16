Ross County’s Steven Ferguson named SPFL chief executive of the year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County’s Steven Ferguson has been named the SPFL CEO of the year at the football business awards.

The award recognises Staggies chief executive officer Ferguson as the winner among the 12 Scottish Premiership clubs, as voted by chairmen and CEOs across the SPFL.

Ferguson is now in contention to win the overall CEO of the year award, having been shortlisted alongside colleagues from the top four English leagues.

The awards dinner takes place in London on May 26.

Ferguson has been in his post for three years, having previously served as co-manager alongside Stuart Kettlewell.

When Kettlewell solely took on the role in 2020, Ferguson made the switch upstairs to his current role.

The 45-year-old’s association with County began as a player in 1996, with the Edinburgh-born midfielder going on to make 220 appearances over seven years with the club.

After retiring Ferguson became part of the Victoria Park coaching staff, and also held the role of academy director prior to being appointed co-manager with Kettlewell in 2018.

Ferguson ‘lives and breathes values of Ross County’

Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor said: “Steven has had a long relationship with the club and the area.

“He fully embodies the values and vision of the club every day and his knowledge, experience and leadership within the club is valued greatly.

“It is fantastic to see this recognised by his peers in the voting for this award.”

County manager Malky Mackay said: “Steven Ferguson has been an incredible shoulder to lean on in my time since I joined the club.

“His knowledge of the game and experience of running every aspect of our club is evident for all to see.

“His work ethic, humility, and warm nature shines through and I’m delighted that this prestigious accolade has been awarded to a man who lives and breathes the values of Ross County FC.”

On his award win, Ferguson said: “This award has come as a bit of a surprise but it only comes around if you are involved with good people.

“I lead a small but very dedicated team here at Ross County FC who strive to be ‘more than just a football club’ which keeps our unique football club from the Highlands of Scotland competing at the top end of Scottish football both on and off the pitch.

“I’m delighted and extremely grateful to accept this award on behalf of my team and take this opportunity to thank them all for their efforts.”