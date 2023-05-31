Malky Mackay says Ross County staying calm ahead of play-off first leg against Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay says Ross County staying calm ahead of play-off first leg against Partick Thistle

County make the trip to Firhill on Sunday, before playing the second leg against the Jags at Dingwall on Sunday.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists the Premiership play-off against Partick Thistle cannot be won or lost in Thursday’s first leg at Firhill.

The Staggies’ top-flight status is on the line when they face the Jags over two legs, with the tie coming to a close at Victoria Park on Sunday.

Thistle have comfortably defeated Queen’s Park and Ayr United on their way to the final, while County come into the tie on the back of an 11th-placed finish in the Premiership.

Mackay says there will be no jubilation or despondency come full-time in Glasgow on Thursday, knowing the job will be far from done either way.

He said: “The ones I’ve been involved in as a player, coach and manager, you have to look at the 180 minutes. Full-time at Firhill is half-time.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“There’s no cause for beating yourself up or celebrating.

“You hope you are not beating yourself up and it’s close coming into the game here, but at the same time it is over two legs and it is the end of the 180 minutes back up here that matters.

“You have to have that focus and that steely-mindedness.

“Coming off Thursday evening, we have our work to start the following morning for the next leg.”

Mackay keeping preparation normal for play-off double header

Although the play-off format is a unique format which is new to a number of his players, Mackay is aiming to keep the preparation as normal as possible.

He added: “Every game is prepared for in a certain way and this is no different in that respect.

“Certainly in my career, when I had that preparation and knew exactly what’s coming and when it was, it always seemed to be the best.

Yan Dhanda netted a penalty against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“In my own time as player and coach, having dealt with the randomness of some managers where preparation could be all over the place, then playing and working for other managers who were very prepared and process-driven, I always found it personally better.

“Players enjoy that stability and that sense of knowing exactly what’s coming.

“That’s the way I’ve done it always as a manager and found it best especially in play-offs which I played and managed in.

“As far as I’m concerned, we prepare properly and just like we normally do, for Sunday.”

Mackay insists he is treating the challenge of Kris Doolan’s high-flying Jags no differently to that of a top-flight opponent.

The Staggies boss said: “We take them the exact same way as any of the Premiership teams. They are on a really good run and are playing well at the moment.

“We make sure we look at their strengths and weaknesses.”

